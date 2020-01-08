Athens, Ga. — Georgia's Jake Fromm Era has come to an end.

Georgia’s junior quarterback announced in a long social media post Wednesday that he is going to enter the NFL draft. He directed his message to the Bulldogs’ fans.

“I always felt your love and support,” Fromm wrote, “and I hope I mean as much to you as you do to me. This process and decision has been unbelievably difficult. But through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on my next challenge and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”

Fromm was headed to Alabama without a scholarship offer from his dream school until Kirby Smart became Georgia’s head coach. Fromm immediately accepted Smart’s offer to become a Bulldog, which began a journey beyond anything the outdoorsy kid from Warner Robins, Ga., ever imagined.

UGA hasn’t played a football game without Fromm as its quarterback since then. He didn’t start only the first one, then Jacob Eason went out with a knee injury on Georgia’s third offensive series of the 2017 season. Forty-three games later, the Bulldogs have won 36 of them, as well as three SEC Eastern Division titles, one SEC Championship, one Rose Bowl, one Sugar Bowl and an oh-so-close overtime loss in a College Football Playoff Championship game. Quite notably, he has never lost to Tennessee, Florida or Georgia Tech.

For those who say Fromm can’t pass, he has thrown for 8,224 yards and 78 touchdowns. That’s fourth and second on Georgia’s career list, respectively. The three ahead of him all played their senior season. Fromm leaves with the best completion percentage in UGA history (.630) of players with as many attempts.

The question now is where Georgia turns at quarterback. Currently it has three on scholarship: junior Stetson Bennett, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis and early-enrollee freshman Carson Beck.

Headed to NFL

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. declared for the NFL draft, skipping his final two years of eligibility after earning consensus All-American honors and tying the single-season program record with seven interceptions.

... Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz said he will skip his senior season to go to the NFL.

Coaching news

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith has received a three-year contract extension that would keep him at the school through the 2025 season.

Smith, a former Oregon State quarterback, originally signed a five-year deal when he became coach of the Beavers prior to the 2018 season.

The Beavers went 5-7 overall this season and 4-5 in the Pac-12, finishing in a three-way tie for second place in the league’s North Division. The team improved by three wins over the previous season.