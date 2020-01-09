Atlanta — Tre Jones hit two key baskets down the stretch and No. 2 Duke extended its decade-long domination of Georgia Tech, holding off the Yellow Jackets 73-64 on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (14-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended their winning streak to eight in a row, and their firm hold on this series goes back much further. Georgia Tech (7-7, 2-2) has lost 13 straight to Duke since its last victory over the Blue Devils on Jan. 9, 2010 – almost 10 years ago to the day.

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) reacts in the first half. (Photo: John Bazemore, Associated Press)

The Yellow Jackets rallied from a double-digit deficit but couldn’t make a basket in the closing minutes, missing 14 of their last 15 shots.

Jones led the Blue Devils with 16 points, including a pull-up jumper that snapped a 61-all tie and another floater in the lane that extended the edge to 68-64.

Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr. added 14 apiece.

Joe Alvarado paced Georgia Tech with 18 points. James Banks scored 14 points, grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds and swatted away seven shots.

Turning up the defensive pressure, Duke appeared to take control with a 12-0 run late in the first half. All six baskets in the outburst were layups or dunks, three of them set up by Georgia Tech turnovers.

The Yellow Jackets went more than four minutes without scoring and suddenly found themselves down 34-22 in a game they led throughout much of the opening period.

Duke went to the locker room with a 40-29 edge after Jones slipped under the basket to tip in a missed 3-pointer by Matthew Hurt, the ball dropping through the hoop just as the red light came on. The referees briefly reviewed the play before ruling it beat the expiring clock.

Coming off a 13-point victory at North Carolina, Georgia Tech did its best to impress a rare sellout crowd at McCamish Pavilion. A massive line of students wrapped halfway around the 8,600-seat arena, stretching thin a security staff and ticket-scanners who weren’t used to handling such crowds.

In the end, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t finish off a feat they have not accomplished since 2009-10 – beating Duke and the Tar Heels in the same season.

More Top 25

No. 3 Kansas 79, (at) Iowa State 53: Devon Dotson had 20 points and six assists, David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds and Kansas routed Iowa State.

The Jayhawks (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) closed the first half with a 21-3 run to take a 20-point lead. Kansas shot 52% from the field while limiting the Cyclones (7-7, 0-2) to 34%.

Ochai Agbaji added 16 points for the Jayhawks. They handed Iowa State its most-lopsided loss in the series since an 89-66 setback Feb. 12, 2011, in Lawrence.

Kansas held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points – 12 below his average. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 12 points.

(At) No. 5 Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79: Freshman Isaac Okoro scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and Auburn held off Vanderbilt.

Ranked in the Top 5 for the first time in nearly 20 years, the Tigers (14-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) withstood a late challenge by the Commodores (8-6, 0-1) after blowing a 13-point lead. Auburn and No. 7 San Diego State remain the nation’s last unbeaten teams.

Saben Lee scored a career-high 27 points for Vandy, making 10 of 14 shots and all three 3-point attempts. The Commodores failed to win an SEC game last season.

No. 7 San Diego State 72, (at) Wyoming 52: Malachi Flynn scored 19 points, Yanni Wetzell added 17 and San Diego State beat Wyoming to remain undefeated.

San Diego State (16-0, 5-0 Mountain West) continued its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time, finishing a school-record 34-3.

Jordan Schakel added 11 points. The 16-game winning streak is the longest in the country.

Hunter Maldonado scored 18 points for Wyoming (5-11, 0-5). The Cowboys have lost three straight.

No. 10 Florida State 78, (at) Wake Forest 68: Devin Vassell scored 17 points and No. 10 Florida State pulled away in the final 10 minutes.

M.J. Walker scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for Florida State (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Seminoles trailed early in the second half before going ahead for good on RaiQuan Gray’s 3-pointer at the 14:04 mark. They have won seven straight and 14 of 15.

Brandon Childress scored 20 points for Wake Forest (8-6, 1-3).

Big Ten

(At) Indiana 66, Northwestern 62: Trayce Jackson-Davis made the tie-breaking free throws with 1:57 left and scored eight of Indiana’s final 10 points Wednesday to cap a late rally, giving the Hoosiers a 66-62 victory over Northwestern.

Indiana trailed by 10 midway through the second half and still trailed 59-54 with 3:20 to go. But Jackson-Davis, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, delivered on the offensive end for Indiana (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten).

Northwestern (5-9, 0-4) only scored three points, on 1-of-6 shooting, the rest of the game.

Illinois 71, (at) Wisconsin 70: Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points – including a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left – to rally Illinois to a 71-70 Big Ten Conference victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The win snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Illini (11-5 3-2 Big Ten), who hadn’t won a game against the Badgers since 2011.

Freshman 7-footer Kofi Cockburn scored 15 points and reserve guard Alan Griffin added 12, including 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Kobe King scored a game-high 21 points for Wisconsin (9-6, 2-2), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

State women

Central Michigan 73, (at) Ohio 71: Micaela Kelly scored 21, and Gabrielle Bird had 17 points and 11 rebounds, including a three-pointer with seven seconds left that won it for Central (9-4, 2-0 MAC). Ohio is 8-5 and 1-1.

Eastern Michigan 72, (at) Kent State 66: Jenna Annecchiarico and Areanna Combs each scored 15 for Eastern (7-6, 2-0). Kent is 7-6 and 1-1.

Western Michigan 56, (at) Akron 51: Breanna Mobley had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Leighah-Amori Wool scored 14 for Western (9-4, 2-0), which outscored Akron, 18-7, in the fourth quarter, to rally for the win. Akron is 7-6 and 0-2.