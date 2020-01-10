Daruis Quinsenberry scored with 1.7 seconds left to lift Youngstown State to a 61-60 victory over Oakland on Thursday night.

The Golden Grizzlies took a 60-59 lead with seven seconds remaining on Xavier Hill-Mais’ basket inside. Quinsenberry took the inbounds pass and sped past defenders before putting in the winning layup. Oakland didn’t get off a final shot.

Quisenberry finished with 15 points. Michael Akuchie had a season-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds for Youngstown State (10-7, 3-1 Horizon League). Naz Bohannon added nine rebounds as the Penguins improved to 7-0 at home.

Xavier Hill-Mais finished with 15 points in Oakland's 61-60 loss at Youngstown State Thursday. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

The Penguins didn’t get their first points until a Devin Morgan 3-pointer with under 12 minutes left in the first half. They took a brief lead before falling behind by four at halftime 28-24. The game remained tight.

Hill-Mais had 15 points for the Golden Grizzlies (6-11, 1-3). Tray Maddox Jr. added 11 points. Madison Monroe had 10 points.

Youngstown State takes on Detroit at home on Saturday. Oakland matches up against Cleveland State on the road on Saturday.

(At) Cleveland State 64, Detroit Mercy 59: Craig Beaudion scored 17 points and Cleveland State beat Detroit Mercy.

Algevon Eichelberger added 16 points while Franklyn Penn Jr. chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds. Eichelberger also had three blocks for the Vikings (7-10, 3-1 Horizon League).

Antoine Davis had 15 points for the Titans (3-14, 1-3). Justin Miller added 14 points and seven rebounds. Brad Calipari had 11 points. Davis, the nation’s third-leading scorer at 24.9 points per game, was just 5 of 22 from the floor, including 2 of 11 from the arc. Chris Brandon grabbed 16 rebounds.

Cleveland State faces Oakland at home on Saturday. Detroit takes on Youngstown State on the road on Saturday.

Davenport 73, (at) Wayne State 65: Antonio Marshall, Brailen Neely, and LJ DeWolf each had 15 points for Wayne State (4-6, 1-5 GLIAC). Chris Rollins and Janeau Joubert each had 17 points for Davenport (11-5, 3-3 GLIAC).

State women

(At) Ohio State 78, (at) No. 24 Michigan 69: Freshman Madison Greene scored a season-high 23 points and Ohio State (9-6, 2-2 Big Ten) beat No. 24 Michigan in their lone regular-season meeting.

Naz Hillmon had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Kayla Robbins scored 17 for Michigan (11-4, 2-2). Hillmon had 18 points and nine rebounds in the first half and Robbins added 10 points as the duo made 11 of 12 shots to help Michigan build a 38-35 halftime lead.

(At) Penn State 86, Michigan State 73: Kamaria McDaniel and Siyeh Frazier each scored 24 while Alisia Smith added 16 to lead Penn State (7-8, 1-3 Big Ten). Kayla Belles had 19 points, Moira Joiner 15, Taryn McCutcheon 14 and Nia Clouden 11 for MSU (8-7, 1-3), which dropped its second straight.

(At) Oakland 93, Green Bay 88: Kahlaijah Luchenbach fired in 27 points, going 9 of 11 at the line, while Autumn Kissman had 19 points with 11 rebounds for Oakland (7-8, 2-2). Jalisha Terry had 25 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Frankie Wurtz had 25 points while Madison Wolf added 16 points and 18 rebounds for Green Bay (7-9, 2-2).

Milwaukee 63, (at) Detroit Mercy 48: Lizzie Odegard had 14 points and Brand Bisping added 13 for Milwaukee (5-10, 2-2 Horizon). Zoey Oatis scored 19 and Sklare Starkes added 13 for Mercy (1-14, 1-3).

(At) Wayne State 83, Davenport 72: Sadia Johnson and Nastassja Chambers each had 17 points for Wayne State (8-6, 2-4 GLIAC). Madison Jones had 21 points for Davenport (5-9, 0-6 GLIAC).

Top 25

No. 1 Gonzaga 94, (at) San Diego 50: Joel Ayayi scored 20 points, Filip Petrusev had 17 and top-ranked Gonzaga sprinted past San Diego for a laugher after playing two close West Coast Conference games.

Admon Gilder scored 12 points and Corey Kispert had 10 for Gonzaga (17-1, 3-0), which won its ninth straight game since its only loss, to Michigan on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Killian Tillie had 10 rebounds.

The Zags continued to dominate the series against the Toreros (7-11, 0-3), beating them for the 11th straight time, the 22nd time in the last 23 games and for the 44th time in 47.

Braun Hartfield, Yauhen Massalski and Jared Rodriguez scored nine apiece for USD.

(At) No. 9 Oregon 74, No. 24 Arizona 73, OT: Will Richardson scored 21 points, including seven of Oregon’s eight points in overtime, as the Ducks held off Arizona.

Oregon (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied to tie the game late in regulation and went ahead for good on Richardson’s jumper with 17 seconds left in overtime.

Payton Pritchard, who played all 45 minutes, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Ducks.

Nico Mannion led Arizona (11-4, 4-1) with 20 points and Josh Green scored 18. Zeke Naji had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

(At) No. 23 Wichita State 76, No. 21 Memphis 67: Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead Wichita State past Memphis.

Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), and Tyson Etienne scored 11.

Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (12-3, 1-1). Achiuwa was 8 of 11 from the floor. Freshman reserve Tyler Harris scored 17 points for the Tigers.