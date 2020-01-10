La'Darius Jefferson (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Former Michigan State running back La’Darius Jefferson has joined Western Michigan’s program, WMU coach Tim Lester announced Friday.

The Broncos also added two graduate transfers – defensive back Therran Coleman from Pittsburgh and running back Jaxson Kincaide from Nevada.

Jefferson (6-1, 225) was at MSU for two years and he will have two seasons of eligibility at Western. He made The Detroit News Dream Team as a high school senior at Muskegon following the 2017 season.

Jefferson appeared in 17 games at MSU and had 97 carries for 280 yards and four touchdowns. He added 10 receptions for 63 yards.

Jefferson entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal in October.