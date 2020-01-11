Cleveland — Xavier Hill-Mais and Blake Lampman scored 15 points each and Oakland bumped off Cleveland State 68-55 on Saturday to break a three-game losing streak.

Hill-Mais scored 10 of his points in the second half and Kevin Kangu scored all 13 points after the break when the Golden Grizzlies (7-11, 2-3 Horizon League) slowly widened a three-point lead,

Algevon Eichelbergerled the Vikings (7-11, 3-2) with 20 points, 14 in the second half including a layup that cut the gap to five, 53-48.

Cleveland State, which had won its last three, trailed 60-53 with three minutes remaining, but Hill-Mais hit a jumper, Tray Maddox Jr. converted 3-of-6 free throws, pushing the lead to 10 with 1:12 to play. Kangu finished the scoring, sinking 3-of-4 at the line. Cleveland State missed three 3-pointers in the last 1:18.

The Vikings were 2-of-11 from distance and, after turning the ball over just 18 times in their previous two games, were dinged for 15 turnovers Saturday.

Oakland faces Green Bay on the road on Thursday.

More state men

(At) Youngstown State 69, Detroit Mercy 67: Naz Bohannon hit a 20-foot jumper from the right baseline with 22.8 seconds to play and Youngstown State edged Detroit Mercy.

The Titans went for the win but a heavily contested 3-pointer from the right corner by Marquis Moore bounced off the rim and time ran out while the teams were scrambling for the rebound.

Darius Quisenbery led the Penguins (11-7, 4-1 Horizon League) with 16 points and six assists. Bohannon had six points.

Justin Miller scored 16 points for the Titans (3-15, 1-4), Marquis Moore added 15 and Antoine Davis 14.

(At) Kent State 79, Central Michigan 73: Antonio Williams had a career-high 23 points as Kent State extended its home winning streak to nine games.

Troy Simons had 13 points for Kent State (13-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Anthony Roberts added 12 points and Danny Pippen had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Rob Montgomery had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas (9-7, 2-1). Dallas Morgan and Travon Broadway each added 14 points.

Central Michigan matches up against Toledo on the road on Tuesday.

(At) Northern Illinois 71, Eastern Michigan 68: Rod Henry-Hays hit four straight from the free throw line in the final 19 seconds to preserve Northern Illinois’ victory over Eastern Michigan.

Yeikson Montero scored at the basket to get Eastern Michigan within one, 67-66 with 23 seconds remaining, but after Henry-Hays hit two free throws Ty Groce missed a 3 to tie and Henry-Hays grabbed the rebound, drew the foul and hit both free throws with 9 seconds left.

Eugene German registered 17 points and seven rebounds and Noah McCarty had 14 points and seven rebounds for Northern Illinois (9-7, 2-1 Mid-American Conference).

Noah Morgan had 16 points for the Eagles (10-6, 0-3). Yeikson Montero added 15 points. Boubacar Toure had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Groce, who averaged 12 points per game coming into the contest to lead Eastern Michigan, had only 3 points after going 1-of5 from long range. Eastern Michigan matches up against Ball State at home on Tuesday.

State men scores

Michigan Tech 84, (at) Purdue Northwest 77

Davenport 61, (at) Ashland 48

Ferris State at Saginaw Valley, postponed

(At) Northwood 74, Lake Superior State 69

(At) Adrian 80, Kalamazoo 65

Albion 84, (at) Hope 70

(At) Calvin 97, Olivet 70

Micaela Kelly scores 29 in Central Michigan's third straight win. (Photo: Robert Franklin, AP)

State women

(At) Ball State 59, Eastern Michigan 54: Sydney Freeman and Jasmin Samz each scored 13 and Oshlynn Brown added 11 for Ball State (11-4, 3-0 MAC), which outscored Eastern 21-10 in the final quarter. Areanna Combs had 18 points and Aaliyah Stanley 10 for Eastern (7-7, 2-1).

(At) Central Michigan 76, Miami (Ohio) 70: Micaela Kelly poured in 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting while Gabrielle Bird added 16 as Central (10-4, 3-0 MAC) racked up its third straight win. Savannah Kluesner scored 23 to lead Miami (8-7, 1-2).

(At) Kent State 75, Western Michigan 63: Katie Shumate fired in 20 points, going 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, and Asiah Dingle had 17 points for Kent State (8-6, 1-2 MAC), which put the game away with a 20-12 run in the final 10 minutes. Breanna Mobley scored 16 while Kamrin Reed, Jordan Walkere and Leighah-Amori each had 11 for Western (9-5, 2-1).

(At) Green Bay 65, Detroit Mercy 48: Karly Murphy scored 16 and Hailey Oskey added 11 for Green Bay (8-9, 3-2 Horizon), which stormed to a 23-6 lead in the opening quarter. Annika Corcoran had 10 points to lead Detroit Mercy (1-15, 1-4).

(At) Oakland 78, Milwaukee 62: Autumn Kissman finished with 13 points and a career-high 14 rebounds while Jalisha Terry added 19 points for Oakland (8-8, 3-2 Horizon), which won its second straight. Kahlaijah Dean supplied 17 points and Kayla Luchenbach 10 for the Golden Grizzlies. Brandi Bisping led Milwaukee (5-11, 2-3) with 15 points.

Grand Valley State 67, Wayne State 41: Cassidy Boensch fired in 25 points on 9 of 17 shooting while Jenn DeBoer contributed 14 points and Victoria Hedemark 10 for Grand Valley (14-1, 6-1 GLIAC). Sadia Johnson and Tori Perez each had 10 points for Wayne State (8-7, 2-5).

State women scores

(At) Northwood 52, Lake Superior State 42

(At) Ashland 101, Davenport 72

(At) Wisconsin-Parkside 58, Northern Michigan 55

Michigan Tech 75, (at) Purdue Northwest 55

Ferris State at Saginaw Valley, postponed

(At) Kalamazoo 63, Adrian 62

(At) Calvin 65, Saint Mary’s (Ind.) 43

(At) Albion 98, Olivet 70