Ann Arbor — Blair Watson hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and No. 17 Maryland used a strong start to defeat No. 24 Michigan for the second time in 15 days, rolling to a 77-49 win on Sunday.

Ashley Owusu added 18 points and Diamond Miller scored 15 for the Terrapins (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten Conference), who beat the visiting Wolverines (11-5, 2-3) 70-55 on Dec. 28. The freshmen reserves helped the Maryland bench outscore Michigan’s bench 35-11.

Michigan State guard Nia Clouden had a game-high 20 in the Spartans' 69-52 over the Badgers on Sunday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Miller had two fastbreak layups to cap an 8-0 run and Maryland was up for good at 12-4. It was 21-12 after one quarter, and with the Terrapins scoring the first nine points of the second quarter, starting and ending with a Watson 3-pointer, it was 30-14.

Maryland turned 14 first-half Michigan turnovers into 10 points and led 37-21.

Naz Hillmon paced Michigan with 15 points and Kayla Robbins scored 11. The Wolverines ended up 2 of 10 from 3-point ranges, shot 34% overall and had 22 turnovers.

Maryland shot better from behind the arc, 10 of 21 (48%), than inside, 19 of 43 (44%).

More state women

(At) Michigan State 69, Wisconsin 52: Nia Clouden scored 20 to lead the Spartans (9-7, 2-3 Big Ten), who ended a two-game losing streak. Imani Lewis had 12 points and Abby Laszewski 11 for the Badgers (9-7, 1-4).

Top 25

No. 21 Memphis 68, (at) South Florida 64: Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat South Florida and stop a two-game losing streak.

Tyler Harris finished with 17 points for the Tigers (13-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), who held USF (8-9, 1-3) scoreless from the field over the final 6:37. Lester Quinones scored 13 for Memphis, which trailed 51-37 with 13 minutes left.

Achiuwa’s three-point play gave Memphis its first lead since midway through the first half, and the 6-foot-9 freshman from Queens, New York, put the Tigers ahead for good, 63-61, with 1:40 remaining.

No. 23 Wichita State 89, UConn 86, 2OT: Wichita State blew a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation but outlasted UConn in double overtime.

Jaime Echenique led four Wichita State players in double figures with 19 points before fouling out. Dexter Dennis and Erik Stevenson each scored 16 for the Shockers (15-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference), who have won nine straight games.

Christian Vital scored 25 points for UConn (10-6, 1-3).

Wichita State seemed to have the game in hand, leading 69-60 with just over a minute left after a pair of free throws from Stevenson.

But the Huskies’ pressing defense forced several turnovers including a shot-clock violation. Sidney Wilson’s 3-pointer from the left baseline tied the game at 69, and he blocked Dennis’ shot to force overtime.

(At) Oregon State 82, No. 24 Arizona 65: Tres Tinkle scored 20 points and Oregon State beat No. 24 Arizona. Ethan Thompson had 18 points and eight assists for the Beavers (12-4, 2-2 Pac-12).

Zeke Nnaji had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Arizona (11-5, 1-2), and Jemari Baker scored 10 points.

After Nnaji made two free throws to tie the score at 49-all with 12:05 left in the second half, Oregon State took over and outscored Arizona 33-16 the rest of the way.

(At) No. 25 Colorado 91, Utah 52: Tyler Bey and Evan Battey recorded double-doubles and McKinley Wright IV had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Colorado routed Utah.

Wearing 1960s throwback uniforms, the Buffaloes (13-3, 12-1 Pac-12) put an old-fashioned whooping on their rivals, racing out to a 44-22 halftime lead and never letting up in the second half.

Sophomore forward Timmy Allen, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.1 points per game, had seven of Utah’s first nine points but didn’t score again. Riley Battin led the Utes (10-5, 1-2) with eight points.

Bey finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds and Battey had 17 points to go with 10 boards. D’Shawn Schwartz added 14 points for Colorado.