Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
LSU just won the college football national championship with a dominant season, but the Tigers are only fourth among the favorites to claim next year’s title, according to SportsBettingDime.com.
Clemson is the early favorite at 9-2, followed by Alabama (5-1), Ohio State (6-1) and LSU (11-1).
Michigan is 14th on the list, tied with Notre Dame at 65-1. Penn State and Wisconsin, in addition to the Buckeyes, have better odds than the Wolverines.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a 9-2 favorite for the Heisman Trophy, followed by Ohio State QB Justin Fields at 5-1.
In the Big Ten, Ohio State is a 3-2 favorite to win the conference championship. Michigan is fourth at 12-1 and Michigan State is eighth at 45-1.
National championship odds
1. Clemson: 9-2
2. Alabama: 5-1
3. Ohio State: 6-1
4. LSU: 11-1
5. Georgia: 12-1
6. Oregon: 22-1
7. Florida: 25-1
8. Penn State: 30-1
T9. Wisconsin: 40-1
T9. Oklahoma: 40-1
11. Auburn: 42-1
12. Texas: 60-1
13. USC: 65-1
T14. Michigan: 65-1
T14. Notre Dame: 65-1
16. Minnesota: 90-1
17. Tennessee: 95-1
T18. Texas A&M: 100-1
T18. Utah: 100-1
T18. Arizona State: 100-1
Heisman Trophy odds
1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson: 9-2
2. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State: 5-1
3. QB Mac Jones or QB Bryce Young, Alabama: 10-1
4. QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma: 12-1
5. QB Kedon Slovis or QB JT Daniels - USC: 17-1
T6. QB Myles Brennan, LSU: 18-1
T6. QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas: 18-1
T8. QB Tanner Morgan, Minnesota: 30-1
T8. QB Sam Howell, North Carolina: 30-1
T10. QB Jamie Newman, Georgia: 45-1
T10. RB Najee Harris, Alabama: 45-1
12. QB Kyle Trask, Florida: 50-1
Big Ten championship odds
1. Ohio State: 3-2
2. Wisconsin: 5-1
3. Penn State: 6-1
4. Michigan: 12-1
T5. Minnesota: 19-1
T5. Iowa: 19-1
7. Indiana: 35-1
8. Michigan State: 45-1
9. Illinois: 90-1
T10. Nebraska: 150-1
T10. Purdue: 150-1
12. Northwestern: 200-1
13. Maryland: 300-1
14. Rutgers: 1000-1
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments