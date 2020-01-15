LSU just won the college football national championship with a dominant season, but the Tigers are only fourth among the favorites to claim next year’s title, according to SportsBettingDime.com.

Clemson is the early favorite at 9-2, followed by Alabama (5-1), Ohio State (6-1) and LSU (11-1).

Hassan Haskins (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan is 14th on the list, tied with Notre Dame at 65-1. Penn State and Wisconsin, in addition to the Buckeyes, have better odds than the Wolverines.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a 9-2 favorite for the Heisman Trophy, followed by Ohio State QB Justin Fields at 5-1.

In the Big Ten, Ohio State is a 3-2 favorite to win the conference championship. Michigan is fourth at 12-1 and Michigan State is eighth at 45-1.

National championship odds

1. Clemson: 9-2

2. Alabama: 5-1

3. Ohio State: 6-1

4. LSU: 11-1

5. Georgia: 12-1

6. Oregon: 22-1

7. Florida: 25-1

8. Penn State: 30-1

T9. Wisconsin: 40-1

T9. Oklahoma: 40-1

11. Auburn: 42-1

12. Texas: 60-1

13. USC: 65-1

T14. Michigan: 65-1

T14. Notre Dame: 65-1

16. Minnesota: 90-1

17. Tennessee: 95-1

T18. Texas A&M: 100-1

T18. Utah: 100-1

T18. Arizona State: 100-1

Heisman Trophy odds

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson: 9-2

2. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State: 5-1

3. QB Mac Jones or QB Bryce Young, Alabama: 10-1

4. QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma: 12-1

5. QB Kedon Slovis or QB JT Daniels - USC: 17-1

T6. QB Myles Brennan, LSU: 18-1

T6. QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas: 18-1

T8. QB Tanner Morgan, Minnesota: 30-1

T8. QB Sam Howell, North Carolina: 30-1

T10. QB Jamie Newman, Georgia: 45-1

T10. RB Najee Harris, Alabama: 45-1

12. QB Kyle Trask, Florida: 50-1

Big Ten championship odds

1. Ohio State: 3-2

2. Wisconsin: 5-1

3. Penn State: 6-1

4. Michigan: 12-1

T5. Minnesota: 19-1

T5. Iowa: 19-1

7. Indiana: 35-1

8. Michigan State: 45-1

9. Illinois: 90-1

T10. Nebraska: 150-1

T10. Purdue: 150-1

12. Northwestern: 200-1

13. Maryland: 300-1

14. Rutgers: 1000-1