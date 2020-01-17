Milwaukee, Wis. — Antoine Davis hit six 3-pointers and scored 29 points and Detroit Mercy jumped out to a big first-half lead and held off Milwaukee 90-84 on Thursday night.

Davis made 9 of 19 shots from the floor, added five assists and four rebounds, but had nine of 19 turnovers by the Titans (4-15, 2-4 Horizon League). Marquis Moore finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Chris Brandon added 12 points and 14 boards for his second double-double of the season. Dwayne Rose Jr. scored 16 off the bench.

Gonzaga guard Admon Gilder (1) goes after the ball, after knocking it away from Santa Clara forward Keshawn Justice. (Photo: Young Kwak, Associated Press)

The Titans shot 46% overall, 45.5% from distance (10 of 22) and made 28 of 31 free throws (90%). Detroit Mercy led 55-38 at halftime.

Deandre Abram paced the Panthers (8-10, 3-3) with a season-high 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Abram added 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Darius Roy pitched in with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Te’Jon Lucas had 13 points, seven assists and four steals.

Milwaukee shot 41% from the floor, 38.5% from beyond the arc (10 of 26) and made 18 of 24 free throws.

More state men

(At) Green Bay 73, Oakland 69: JayQuan McCloud had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Amari Davis scored 22. Kameron Hankerson added 10 points and Cody Schwartz had six rebounds for the Phoenix (8-11, 3-3 Horizon League).

Brad Brechting scored a season-high 26 points and had 14 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 2-4). Xavier Hill-Mais had 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks and Rashad Williams added 16 points.

The first half was marked by wild scoring runs. Oakland went up by 15 points (19-4) within the first six minutes and still led 21-6 with 12:40 remaining. Green Bay then went on a 27-6 run and led 33-27 at 4:32. Oakland then took its turn and an 11-2 run produced a 38-35 halftime lead.

Green Bay first took the second-half lead when McCloud made the tying and go-ahead free throws to go up 52-51 with 9:23 remaining. The Phoenix held the lead the rest of the way, once leading by nine, 59-68, with 4:49 to go.

Green Bay plays Detroit at home on Saturday. Oakland plays at Milwaukee on Saturday.

(At) Wisconsin-Parkside 76, Wayne State 73 (OT): All eight of Parkside's points in overtime came at the free-throw line. Ramar Evans scored 18 for Parkside (9-7, 5-3 GLIAC). Brailen Neely scored 26 for Wayne State (4-8, 1-7).

State women

(At) Michigan State 68, Ohio State 65: Nia Clouden scored 20 and Mardrekia Cook 10 for the Spartans (10-7, 3-3 Big Ten). Aaliyah Patty scored 12 for Ohio State (10-7, 3-3).

Michigan 68, (at) Wisconsin 56: Naz Hillmon scored 21 and Amy Dilk, Kayla Robbins and Hailey Brown each scored 12 for Michigan (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten). Imani Lewis scored 17 for Wisconsin (9-8, 1-5).

Youngstown State 79, (at) Oakland 74: Ny'dajah Jackson scored 23 for Youngstown State (10-7, 3-3 Horizon). Jalisha Terry scored 18 and Kahlaijah Dean 15 for Oakland (8-9, 3-3).

(At) Detroit Mercy 70, Cleveland State 59: Markyia McCormick and Sylare Starks each scored 13 for Detroit Mercy (2-15, 2-4 Horizon). Savanna Crockett scored 17 for Cleveland State (13-4, 3-3).

(At) Wisconsin-Parkside 83, Wayne State 77: Alyssa Nelson scored 22 for Parkside (10-6, 7-1 GLIAC). Nastassja Chambers scoreed 24 for Wayne State (8-8, 2-6).

►More: Thursday's Top 25 scoreboard