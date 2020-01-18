Amari Davis scored 19 points, JayQuan McCloud brushed up against a triple-double and Green Bay held off Detroit Mercy 83-80 on Saturday, surviving two 3-point shots in the final four seconds.

McCloud scored 10 points, dished 10 assists and pulled down seven rebounds. Cody Schwartz added 15 points with two blocked shots for Green Bay while PJ Pipes scored 11.

The Phoenix (9-11, 4-3 Horizon League) had 23 assists on 29 field goals and sank 12 3-pointers in a game that saw four ties and nine lead changes.

Detroit Titans guard Marquis Moore (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Detroit’s Antoine Davis led the Titans (4-16, 2-5) with 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds but was 2-for-12 shooting in the second half, including 0-for-6 from deep. Marquis Moore and Dwayne Rose Jr. each scored 13 for Detroit. Chris Brandon had 9 points and 15 rebounds.

Green Bay took a 50-49 lead on a Pipes 3-pointer with 14 minutes left but could never break away. Detroit’s Willy Isiani scored on a putback with nine seconds left and a Green Bay turnover led to two Detroit 3-point shots in the last four seconds but neither found the mark.

Green Bay matches up against Cleveland St. on the road on Thursday. Detroit plays IUPUI at home on Thursday.

More state men

Ohio 60, (at) Eastern Michigan 58: Ben Vander Plas scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and Ohio beat Eastern Michigan.

Jason Preston had 14 points and eight rebounds for Ohio (10-8, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Preston distributed seven assists though committed eight turnovers. Jordan Dartis scored 11 points while Sylvester Ogbonda collared 14 rebounds.

Noah Morgan scored a career-high 23 points for the Eagles (10-8, 0-5), who have lost five games in a row. Ty Groce added 17 points and Jalen King grabbed 10 boards. Ohio defeated Eastern Michigan 74-68 on Jan. 7.

Eastern Michigan plays Bowling Green on the road on Tuesday.

Buffalo 86, (at) Central Michigan 67: Jeenathan Williams scored 18 points to lead five Buffalo players in double figures and the Bulls won their third straight.

Jayvon Graves scored 14 points and had four steals and Davonta Jordan added 13 points and seven rebounds for Buffalo (12-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference), which held the Chippewas to 30% shooting in the first half and led 38-30 at halftime.

Antwain Johnson scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Ronaldo Segu added 10 points off the bench.

David Dileo led Central Michigan (10-8, 3-2) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Travon Broadway Jr. and Deschon Winston scored 11 points apiece.

Central Michigan faces Ball State at home next Saturday.

(At) Western Michigan 67, Kent State 63: Michael Flowers scored 18 points and Western Michigan rallied to defeat Kent State. Brandon Johnson had 12 points and eight rebounds for Western Michigan (9-9, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Rafael Cruz Jr. added 11 points and B. Artis White had 10 points.

The Broncos trailed by double digits with 9 minutes, 36 seconds to go but closed the game with a 24-10 run. Johnson’s layup gave Western Michigan a 63-62 lead with one minute to go. Flowers made two free throws with 22 seconds left and Johnson capped the victory, making two from the line with five seconds left.

Western Michigan led 30-25 at halftime but quickly fell behind in the second half. Kent State went up by 10 on a layup by Danny Pippen with 11:43 to go and a jumper from Antonio Williams gave them another 10-point lead at 9:36.

Anthony Roberts had 19 points for the Golden Flashes (13-5, 3-2). Williams added 15 points and six rebounds. Troy Simons had 12 points.

Western Michigan plays at Buffalo on Tuesday.

(At) Milwaukee 73, Oakland 68: Te’Jon Lucas had 20 points as Milwaukee narrowly defeated Oakland.

Courtney Brown Jr. had 12 points for Milwaukee (9-10, 4-3 Horizon League). Darius Roy added 11 points. DeAndre Abram had eight rebounds.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 20 points for the Golden Grizzlies (7-13, 2-5). Brad Brechting added 12 points. Blake Lampman had 10 points.

Milwaukee faces Youngstown State on the road on Thursday. Oakland faces Illinois-Chicago at home on Thursday.

(At) Purdue Northwest 84, Wayne State 73: Timothy Gilmore finished with a game-high 27 points, going 7 of 11 on 3-pointers, to lead Purdue Northwest (7-11,2-7 GLIAC). James Gordon had a career-high 24 points while Brailen Neely added 11 points with a school-record 17 assists for Wayne State (7-11,2-7).

State men scores

(At) Northern Michigan 65, Lake Superior State 40

(At) Michigan Tech 102, Ferris State 90

Grand Valley State 75, (at) Saginaw Valley 61

(At) Hope 87, Adrian 63

Trine 81, (at) Calvin 78

(At) Albion 109, Kalamazoo 94

(At) Olivet 91, Alma 89

State women

(At) Buffalo 66, Eastern Michigan 63: Dyaisha Fair finished with 22 points as Buffalo (12-4,3-2 MAC fended off a 24-17 fourth-quarter run by Eastern to go 7-1 at home. Aaliyah Stanley scored 17, Areanna Combs added 14 and Jenna Annecchiarico 13 for Eastern (8-8, 3-2).

Central Michigan 80, (at) Western Michigan 70: Michaela Kelly poured in 31 points while Molly Davis added 19 and Gabrielle Bird 13 for Central (12-4, 5-0 MAC), which won its fourth straight. Kyra Bussell had 11 rebounds for the Chippewas. Reilly Jacobson scored 20 while Kamrin Reed and Jordan Walker each had 12 and Chelayne Bailey and Leighah-Amori Wool each had 11 for Western (10-6, 3-2).

Youngstown State 62, (at) Detroit Mercy 47: Chelsea Olson and Quinece Hatcher each scored 15 while Jen Wendler added 11 as Youngstown State (11-7, 4-3 Horizon) went on a 27-8 run in the third quarter to put the game away. Sylare Starks and Bridgid Fox each had 15 points for Mercy (2-16, 2-5).

Cleveland State 79, (at) Oakland 58: Mariah Miller fired in 24 points on 10 of 17 shooting and Savanna Crockett supplied 17 points and Isabelle Gradwell 13 to lead Cleveland State (14-4, 4-3 Horizon). Autumn Kissman scored 16 and Kahlaijah 11 for Oakland (8-10, 3-4), which dropped its second straight.

Wayne State 71, (at) Purdue Northwest 59: Sadia Johnson finished with 22 points, going 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, while Nastassja Chambers added 15 and Grace George 14 for Wayne State (9-8, 3-6 GLIAC). Danielle Nennig scored 17 to lead Purdue Northwest (4-13, 3-6).

State women scores

Grand Valley State 57, (at) Saginaw Valley 42

Ferris State 80, (at) Michigan Tech 73

(At) Northern Michigan 72, Lake Superior State 39

(At) Northwood 64, Davenport 39

(At) Trine 63, Albion 45

Hope 76, (at) Saint Mary's (Ind.) 41

(At) Adrian 91, Olivet 67

Calvin 70, (at) Kalamazoo 38