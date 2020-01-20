Michigan State's impressive home win on Friday gave it a jolt in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday, while another road loss by Michigan dropped them out of the Top 25.

The Spartans (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) moved up four spots to No. 11 in the AP poll after their 67-55 victory over Wisconsin, their lone game of the week.

Tom Izzo and Michigan State used their 12-point victory on Friday at home against Wisconsin to move up in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

The Wolverines (11-6, 2-4) continue to struggle without junior forward Isaiah Livers, who has been out since Dec. 21 because of a groin injury. Their latest loss, 90-83 on the road to Iowa last Friday, puts them in the other receiving votes category and at 28th in votes received.

Baylor and Gonzaga were the only two teams in the top five that took care of business last week.

That doesn’t mean they didn’t move around, too.

Baylor (15-1) leaped over Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in the poll, using wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State to give the Top 25 its seventh team on top this season. That matches the record set in 1983 for the most No. 1s in the history of the poll, which dates to the 1948-49 season.

Gonzaga (20-1) was merely a victim of its conference schedule. Gonzaga blew out Santa Clara and BYU, but just enough voters considered those wins to be less impressive than Baylor's perfect Big 12 start. Baylor received 33 first-place votes and had 1,591 points from the 65-member media panel while Gonzaga received 31 first-place votes for 1,588 points.

The rest of the top five looks a whole lot different after Duke, Auburn and Butler all lost both of their games last week.

Kansas (14-3) rose three spots to No. 3 after victories over Oklahoma and Texas, the latter requiring a big comeback in Austin. San Diego State (19-0) remained perfect with wins over Fresno State and Nevada, and Florida State (16-2) barged into the fifth spot after it beat reigning national champion Virginia and survived overtime to best Miami.

The Seminoles haven’t lost since playing Indiana in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge the first week of December.

Louisville, which tasted the top spot earlier this season, jumped five spots to sixth after beating Pittsburgh in overtime and handling the Blue Devils. Dayton was next, followed by Duke, Villanova and Seton Hall to round out the top 10.

AP Top 25

1. Baylor (33 first-place votes), 15-1, 1591 points (last week: 2)

2. Gonzaga (31), 20-1, 1588, 1

3. Kansas (1), 14-3, 1470, 6

4. San Diego State, 19-0, 1422, 7

5. Florida State, 16-2, 1335, 9

6. Louisville, 15-3, 1303, 11

7. Dayton, 16-2, 1139, 13

8. Duke, 15-3, 1065, 3

9. Villanova, 14-3, 1055, 14

10. Seton Hall, 14-4, 1034, 18

11. Michigan State, 14-4, 1004, 15

12. Oregon, 15-4, 886, 8

13. Butler, 15-3, 867, 5

14. West Virginia, 14-3, 758, 12

15. Kentucky, 13-4, 755, 10

16. Auburn, 15-2, 637, 4

17. Maryland, 14-4, 525, 17

18. Texas Tech, 12-5, 399, 23

19. Iowa, 13-5, 398, NR

20. Memphis, 14-3, 394, 22

21. Illinois, 13-5, 280, 24

22. Arizona, 13-5, 225, NR

23. Colorado, 14-4, 154, 20

24. Rutgers, 14-4, 152, NR

25. Houston, 14-4, 151, NR