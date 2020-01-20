Moira Joiner turned in 20 points, converting on 5 of 6 shots from beyond the arc, as Michigan State women defeated Rutgers, 66-55, in Piscataway, N.J.
Nia Clouden had 17 points and Taryn McCutcheon added 10 for the Spartans (11-7, 4-3 Big Ten), who have won three straight.
Arella Guirantes finished with 28 points to lead Rutgers (15-3, 5-2), which went up 53-51 early in the fourth quarter on a layup by Guirantes.
MSU reclaimed the lead on a jumper by Clouden with 5:28 left and never looked back.
Top 25
(At) No. 1 Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57: MaCio Teague had 16 points, fellow transfer Davion Mitchell had 13 and Baylor held on to win its first-ever home game as the No. 1 team.
After leapfrogging Gonzaga for the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll released earlier in the day, the Bears (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) stretched their winning streak to 15 games. They are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since winning their first 10 Southwest Conference games in 1948.
Brady Manek had 21 points to lead Oklahoma (12-6, 3-3), following up his career-high 31 points only two days earlier against TCU.
Freddie Gillespie finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds, his seventh double-double this season. Mitchell scored 10 points with two 3s when Baylor broke a tie and went ahead to stay with a 17-6 run to end the first half.
(At) No. 14 West Virginia 97, Texas 59: Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, No. 14 West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted to victory.
Jermaine Haley added 12 points and Jordan McCabe scored 10 for the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a lopsided loss at Kansas State that cost them a spot in the top 10 this week.
Texas (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) has dropped two straight after falling to No. 3 Kansas at home on Saturday. Jase Febres led Texas with 18 points, and Coleman added 15.
