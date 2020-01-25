Detroit — Alonde LeGrand scored the go-ahead basket with 0.4 seconds remaining and Detroit-Mercy defeated Illinois-Chicago, 70-69, on Saturday.

The Titans have won two straight and three of four.

Alonde LeGrand is mobbed by teammates after hitting the winning shot for Detroit Mercy on Saturday. (Photo: Detroit Mercy athletics)

After UIC’s Godwin Boahen missed the front end of a one-and-one with 11.8 seconds left, Detroit’s Antoine Davis brought the ball upcourt, tightly defended by Boahen. Davis passed to LeGrand, who took the ball at the left wing, dribbled once to get around a defender and hit the jumper as Jacob Wiley contested the shot.

After a timeout and video review, UIC inbounded with 0.4 seconds left and Davis stole the three-quarters court pass near the top of the circle.

Chris Brandon had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Marquis Moore had 16 points and seven rebounds for Detroit Mercy (6-16, 4-5 Horizon League).

Davis, who at 23.8 points per game is the third-leading scorer in the nation, scored 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Justin Miller had 11 points.

Braelen Bridges had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Flames (9-13, 4-5). Boahen added 12 points. Marcus Ottey had 11 points.

Also Saturday, Detroit Mercy retired the No. 34 of Willie Greene, who played for the Titans from 1999-2003. He was part of four winning seasons.

More state men

►IUPUI 89, (at) Oakland 85 (OT): Marcus Burk scored a career-high 39 and Jaylen Minnett scored 30 — one off tying his career high — as IUPUI beat Oakland in OT.

Burk and Minnett combined to shoot 22-of-48 including 14-of-29 from 3-point range. The Jaguars (6-16, 2-7 Horizon League) made 30 of 70 (42.9 percent).

Elyjah Goss finished with 18 rebounds and 6-foot-2 Grant Weatherford grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds. The duo finished with 31 of the IUPUI’s 50 boards.

Minnett made a jump shot with 2.5 minutes remaining and made two of three foul shots and the Jaguars led 74-70 with 78 seconds left. On Oakland’s following possession, Rashad Williams knotted the score with a four-point play with 64 seconds to go. Neither team scored again in regulation.

Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland (7-15, 2-7) with 20 points, Williams 18, Blake Lampman 12, Tray Maddox Jr. 11 and Brad Bechting 10 with 13 rebounds.

►(At) Miami (Ohio) 73, Eastern Michigan 68: Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored 16 points off the bench and Nike Sibande scored 14 and Miami held on for the win.

Dae Dae Grant added 14 points and Dalonte Brown 10 and the Redhawks kept Eastern Michigan winless in Mid-American Conference play. Miami (9-11, 2-5) ended a two-game losing streak.

Coleman-Lands’ 3-pointer with 10:38 remaining broke a 52-all tie and Miami never trailed again. Darion Spottsville made two foul shots with 30 seconds to go and the Eagles were within 69-68, but Coleman-Lands scored a layup with 18 seconds left. Thomas Binelli missed a 3 for the attempt to tie, and Grant sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

Binelli led EMU (10-10, 0-7) with 17 points, Boubacar Toure scored 16 with 12 rebounds and four blocks, Spottsville scored 12 and Ty Groce 10.

German leads N. Illinois past W. Michigan 58-52

►(At) Northern Illinois 58, Western Michigan 52: Eugene German registered 12 points as Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan.

Darius Beane had 11 points for Northern Illinois (11-9, 4-3 MAC). Trendon Hankerson added 11 points. Tyler Cochran had six rebounds.

Lacey James, the Huskies’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 9 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (2-of-11).

Michael Flowers had 14 points for the Broncos (9-11, 2-5). Brandon Johnson added 12 points. B. Artis White had six rebounds.

►Northwood 73, (at) Wayne State 71: The Warriors let a five-point halftime lead slip away in the second half, in losing at home to Northwood. The score was tied at 69 with 56 seconds left, but Northwood iced the game with free throws.

James Gordin IV scored 26 and had 11 rebounds for Wayne State (4-11, 1-10 GLIAC), and Brailen Neely had 20 points and 10 assists. Antonio Marshall scored 13.

For Northwood (9-10. 4-7), Ja'Kavien Lewis led the way with 18 points.

GLIAC SCORES

►Ferris State 82, Purdue Northwest 77

►Michigan Tech 69, Davenport 61

►Ashland 72, Saginaw Valley State 56

►Northern Michigan 75, Grand Valley State 73

►Lake Superior State 75, Parkside 66

MIAA SCORES

►Calvin 90, Kalamazoo 75

►Adrian 96, Olivet 83

►Alma 91, Hope 86

►Albion 88, Trine 82

State women

►(At) Central Michigan 73, Toledo 66: Molly Davis scored a career-high 28 on the strength of four made 3-pointers and Micaela Kelly had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Chippewas stayed perfect in MAC play.

This was the third straight fourth-quarter comeback for Central (14-4, 7-0).

Nakiah Black scored 19 to lead Toledo (9-8, 4-2).

►(At) Eastern Michigan 62, Northern Illinois 55: Autumn Hudson had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Areanna Combs had 10 points as the Eagles (9-8, 4-2 MAC) rallied in the second half.

Courtney Woods scored 27 for Northern Illinois (5-12, 1-5).

►(At) Western Michigan 79, Akron 71: Leighah-Amori Wool had 21 points and Breanna Mobley 15 to lead five Bronocs players in doube-digit scoring. Reilly Jacobson scored 12, and Chelayne Bailey and Jordan Walker 10 each for Western (11-7, 4-3 MAC).

Jordyn Dawson scored 17 to lead Akron (9-9, 2-5), which led, 33-28, at halftime.

►(At) Wright State 85, Oakland 66: Kahlaijah Dean had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden GrizzlieS (8-12, 3-6 Horizon League), who lost their fourth game in a row. Jalisha Terry added 13 points and Kayla Luchenback had 10.

Tyler Frierson had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Wright State (12-8, 7-2).

►(At) Northern Kentucky 72, Detroit Mercy 60: Maxine Moore had 14 points, Annika Corcoran 11 and Markyia McCormick 10, but the Titans (2-18, 2-7 Horizon League) lost their third straight.

Carissa Garcia had 17 points and Kailey Coffey 12 rebounds for Northern Kentucky (11-9, 5-4).

►(At) Wayne State 68, Northwood 59: Sam Cherney had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Grace George had 13 points as the Warriors improved to 11-8, 5-6 GLIAC. Sadia Johnson scored 12 and Kate Sherwood 11 for Wayne State.

Northwood (4-15, 2-9) was led by three players who each had nine points.

GLIAC SCORES

►Davenport 81, Michigan Tech 66

►Ashland 101, Saginaw Valley State 47

►Parkside 64, Lake Superior State 55

►Grand Valley State 58, Northern Michigan 41

►Ferris State 77, Purdue Northwest 70 (OT)

MIAA SCORES

►Hope 76, Olivet 27

►Trine 66, Kalamazoo 39

►Albio 89, Saint Mary's 41