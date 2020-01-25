Piscataway, N.J. — Geo Baker had struggled for nearly a month after breaking his thumb. That seemed to end Saturday with two 3-pointers in just over two minutes.

Baker hit a 3 with 1.2 seconds left to send No. 24 Rutgers past Nebraska, 75-72, to raise the Scarlet Knights’ home record to 14-0.

After missing a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining, Baker got the ball after a rebound from Akwaski Yeboah, and Rutgers’ unquestioned leader waved off his teammates before drilling the final shot on a step-back jumper.

Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) and Jacob Young (42) celebrate after defeating Nebraska on Saturday. (Photo: Adam Hunger, Associated Press)

“It definitely helped my confidence to see the ball go through the hoop, especially like that,” Baker said. “So I’m feeling really good right now.”

So is his thumb.

Baker ditched the splint he’d been wearing since the break, saying his thumb was feeling a lot better. Entering in the game, Baker was 4-of-18 shooting in three games since returning from injury after missing three games, and started this game 0-of-6 before going 2-of-3 to end the game.

Rutgers (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) was up 14 early in the second half before Nebraska (7-13, 2-7) went on a 22-7 run over seven minutes to lead 63-62 on two foul shots by Charlie Easely with 7:49 to go. Nebraska went ahead by six with just over three minutes left before Baker and Yeboah hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to tie it at 72 with 1:59 to go.

“He’s a big-time player,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said of Baker. “Give him credit for stepping up and knocking down the biggest shots of the game.”

Rutgers had four double-digit scorers, with Yeboah leading the way with 20 points. Caleb McConnell and Jacob Young each had 12 and Montez Mathis 10.

Nebraska, down 38-33 at the half, was led by Cam Mack with 19 points while Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 17 points and eight rebounds. Myles Johnson had nine points on 5-of-5 shooting with 11 rebounds and five blocks for Rutgers.

While it wasn’t pretty, Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell was pleased his team was able to grind out a win.

“Our defense wasn’t great, but it was great when it needed to be, and our offense, too, so I’m happy for that,” Pikiell said. “It’s how you have to win games sometimes – you have to grind them out. And I’m an old-fashioned grinder and I appreciate those kinds of games where you’re not at your best and you still find a way to win.”

More Top 25

►(At) No. 3 Kansas 74, Tennessee 68: Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and Kansas beat Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Azubuike was the lone big man for the Jayhawks (16-3) after Silvio De Sousa was suspended 12 games and David McCormack banned five for their roles in a brawl Tuesday against Kansas State.

After Azubuike went to the bench with two fouls early, Yves Pons hit consecutive 3-pointers to put the Volunteers (12-7) on a 14-2 run for a 20-13 lead. Kansas answered when Azubuike checked back in, stringing together a 12-0 run en route to a 37-30 lead at halftime.

Azubuike finished with 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Pons led the Volunteers with 24 points, and Jordan Bowden came alive early in the second half, knocking down three 3-pointers and finishing with 19 points after a scoreless first half.

Tennessee pulled within three late in the second half, but Azubuike had a block and hit four free throws late to keep the Volunteers in check.

►(At) No. 6 Louisville 80, Clemson 62: Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers, and Louisville rolled to its sixth consecutive victory.

The Cardinals (17-3, 8-1 ACC) pulled away with an 18-0 first-half run and shot 66 percent before halftime. Louisville hit 10 of 21 from long range for the game, including Perry’s two 3's before the big spurt ended in a 31-9 lead. That advantage held easily even as Louisville shot 28 percent in the second half.

Perry finished 7-of-12 from the field and 5-of-6 from deep to surpass his previous high of 17 points last reached against Vermont on Nov. 16, 2018. The junior point guard also had five rebounds.

Freshman Samuell Williamson scored 14 points off the bench, Steven Enoch had 11 points with seven rebounds, and Jordan Nwora scored 10 points as Louisville avoided becoming the Tigers’ latest upset victim. Clemson (10-9, 4-5) had won four of five, including victories at North Carolina and over then-No. 3 Duke.

Clyde Trapp had 11 points for the Tigers, who shot just 34.4 percent and were outrebounded, 41-29.

►No. 9 Villanova 64, (at) Providence 60: Collin Gillespie grabbed a rebound and found Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on the fast break for a dunk to turn back a Providence rally with 55 seconds left.

Gillespie, who also hit a pair of free throws with 28 seconds to play, scored 18 with eight rebounds for the Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 Big East). Robinson-Earl finished with 17 points, making one of two foul shots with 13 seconds left to keep it a two-possession game.

Villanova won its sixth in a row.

Nate Watson scored 18 points with nine rebounds and David Duke had 11 and 10 for Providence (11-10, 4-4). The Friars have lost four of their last five games — with all of the losses coming against ranked teams.

►(At) No. 14 West Virginia 74, Missouri 51: Jermaine Haley had 15 points and nine rebounds, Miles McBride scored 15 points and West Virginia broke open a close game with a huge run early in the second half to beat cold-shooting Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins earned his 876th win to tie Adolph Rupp for seventh place on the NCAA Division I coaching list.

Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 pounds and eight rebounds, Gabe Osabuohien grabbed 12 rebounds and Derek Culver had 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers (16-3).

Torrence Watson scored 19 points to lead Missouri (9-10).

►(At) No. 16 Auburn 80, Iowa State 76: Isaac Okoro scored 19, Samir Doughty had 18 and Auburn held off Iowa State n the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Okoro had 10 straight points to help the Tigers (17-2) take a 76-62 lead with under six minutes to play. The Cyclones (9-10) responded with 10 points in a row.

Okoro, a true freshman, hit two foul shots with nine seconds left to seal it.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton, the team’s leading scorer going into the game, added 12.

Auburn made nine 3-pointers in the first half, with Danjel Purifoy hitting shortly before the buzzer, in taking a 42-31 lead. The Tigers finished 10-of-28 from behind the arc.

►SMU 74, (at) No. 20 Memphis 70: Kendric Davis had 20 points and five assists, Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 and SMU used a late run to upset Memphis.

Isiaha Mike scored 13 points, all in the second half, and Tyson Jolly finished with 10 as the Mustangs (15-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) won their third straight.

D.J. Jeffries led Memphis (14-5, 3-3) with 18 points while Precious Achiuwa had 15 points and nine rebounds. The loss was the Tigers’ second in a row and fourth in the last six.

The Mustangs, who trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half, finally overtook the Tigers with a 15-2 run, erasing a double-digit deficit for a 71-70 advantage. Memphis failed to score in the final 6 minutes.