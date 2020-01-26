Ann Arbor — Akienreh Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Naz Hillmon had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Michigan women’s basketball team surged past Rutgers, 71-57, at Crisler Center on Sunday.

Amy Dilk added 11 points and five assists for the Wolverines (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten), who led 40-23 at halftime and never really looked back.

Arella Guirantes had 16 points for Rutgers (15-4, 5-3).

Michigan State Nia Clouden (24) drives to the basket as Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) defends on Sunday. (Photo: Joseph Cress, Associated Press)

More state women

(At) No. 19 Iowa 74, Michigan State 57: McKenna Warnock scored 15 of her career-high 22 in the fourth quarter when Iowa broke open a close game and beat Michigan State for the Hawkeyes’ eighth straight win.

The Hawkeyes (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) extended their home winning streak to 32 games.

Taryn McCutcheon scored 12 points and Nia Clouden scored 10 to lead the Spartans (11-9, 4-5).

Big Ten men

No. 17 Maryland 77, (at) Indiana 76: Jalen Smith capped a last-minute comeback by making the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left to give Maryland the win over Indiana.

The Terrapins (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) trailed by six with 1:25 left in the game. But they held the Hoosiers scoreless and scored the final seven points to win their third in a row.

Indiana had a chance to win it but Trayce Jackson-Davis’ short jumper bounced off the rim and Smith grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded.

Smith finished with a career-high 29 points. He also had 11 rebounds.

Devonte Green scored 16 points and Jackson-Davis had 13 to lead the Hoosiers (15-5, 5-4), who had won their previous two games.

Ohio State 71, (at) Northwestern 59: D.J. Carton scored 12 of his 17 in the second half, helping Ohio State earn a needed win.

Once ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25, the Buckeyes had dropped six of seven to plummet out of the poll altogether. But they got back on track behind their defense, holding the Wildcats to 26.7 percent shooting in the second half.

Justin Ahrens made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Ohio State (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten). Kaleb Wesson had 11 points and nine rebounds, and his brother Andre also scored 11 points.

Northwestern (6-13, 1-8) lost for the ninth time in 10 games. Miller Kopp scored 20 points for the Wildcats, and Pat Spencer finished with 13.

Top 25 men

No. 4 San Diego State 71, (at) UNLV 67: Malachi Flynn scored 21 points and San Diego State staved off UNLV’s second-half rally to remain the country’s only unbeaten team.

The Aztecs (21-0, 10-0 Mountain West) broke the school record for best start in the program’s 99 seasons. San Diego State’s 21st consecutive victory also tops the school record of 20 straight wins, set during the 2010-11 season and matched by the 2013-14 squad.

It was San Diego State’s fifth straight win over UNLV and eighth consecutive road victory.

Trey Pulliam scored a career-high 18 points and Jordan Schakel contributed 11 points.

Bryce Hamilton scored 29 points to lead UNLV (11-11, 6-3). Reigning Mountain West Player of the Week Marvin Coleman chipped in with 11 points.

(At) No. 12 Oregon 96, UCLA 75: Chris Duarte scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and Oregon took full advantage of 23 UCLA turnovers.

The Ducks (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) remained perfect at home, upping their record to 12-0.

Payton Pritchard added 19 points and six assists and Will Richardson finished with 17 points for the Ducks, who shot 57 percent from the field.

Jake Kyman led the Bruins (10-10, 3-4) with 20 points and Jalen Hill added 16 points.

(At) No. 25 Houston 68, South Florida 49: DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and six assists, Fabian White Jr. added 11 points and Houston beat South Florida.

Caleb Mills had 11 points and Chris Harris Jr. finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Houston (16-4, 6-1 American) shot 42 percent in winning its fourth straight game.

Michael Durr had eight points and six rebounds and Antun Maricevic also scored eight points for South Florida (8-12, 1-6). The Bulls lost their fifth straight game.