Miami (Ohio) has postponed its men's basketball game at home Tuesday night against Central Michigan, as well as its women's basketball team's home game Wednesday against Western Michigan.

The statement Tuesday on Miami's athletic site does not give a reason for the postponements, but a tweet from the university's account says one its students has "very mild symptoms" that meet the criteria to "testing for possible infection with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus."

Miami University has postponed games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Central Michigan men's basketball team and Western Michigan women's basketball team, respectively. (Photo: Miami (Ohio) University)

In a statement from the Vice President of Student Life, the student and "his traveling companion are isolated in their off-campus residence while awaiting the test results."

The university's statement did not say that's why the games were postponed.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium, citing sources, reports the school is being "cautious and waiting for tests to return regarding two students who recently returned from China."

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common among animals and humans. In rare cases, the virus can be transmitted from animals to humans. This novel coronavirus is a newly discovered version that has not been previously detected in animals or humans. The source is not yet known.

The two games will be made up at a later date. Tickets will be honored on the makeup dates.