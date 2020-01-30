College Park, Md. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a career-high 31 points, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 15 Maryland beat 18th-ranked Iowa 82-72 Thursday night to snap the Hawkeyes’ five-game winning streak.

The Terrapins (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) never trailed after halftime in the rematch of a Jan. 10 meeting that Iowa won 67-49 to launch its five-game run. With Cowan leading the way, Maryland won its fourth straight and improved to 12-0 at home.

Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) goes to the basket for a layup. (Photo: Terrance Williams, Associated Press)

Cowan moved past Walt Williams into 12th place on the Maryland scoring list with 1,716 points. The senior guard went 9 for 15 from the floor, 10 for 11 at the foul line and led the Terps with six assists.

Luka Garza scored 21 for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 6-4) and Joe Wieskamp had 17. Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, was in foul trouble throughout. He had two fouls in the opening five minutes and picked up his fourth with 7:55 remaining.

Maryland led 52-49 before a dunk by Smith, 3-pointers by Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins, plus two free throws by Cowan upped the margin to 13 points with 6:17 to go.

Although the Hawkeyes were coming off a spirited comeback win over Wisconsin, there would be no rally in this one.

Early on, Iowa looked sharp. The Hawkeyes made four of their first six attempts from beyond the arc and built an 18-12 lead.

It was 30-27 before Cowan fueled a 9-2 run with a 3-pointer and a jumper to put Maryland ahead 36-32 at the break.

Garza scored only six points before halftime on 3-for-6 shooting. He finished 9 for 19.

More Big Ten

(At) No. 19 Illinois 59, Minnesota 51: Andres Feliz scored 17 points and Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn added 13 each as Illinois held on to beat Minnesota.

It was the seventh consecutive win for the Fighting Illini (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten). They moved into a first-place tie with No. 14 Michigan State in the conference.

Daniel Oturu led the Golden Gophers (11-10, 5-6) with a game-high 20 points and Alihan Demir added eight points.

Both teams shot poorly. The Illini shot 33% and Minnesota made 32% of its attempts from the field.

State men

Lake Superior State 74, (at) Wayne State 73: Ke'Montrece Collins had 16 points for Lake State (9-11, 6-6 GLIAC). Karim Murray had 17 points for Wayne State (4-12, 1-11).

State women

(At) Northwestern 81, Michigan 72: Naz Hillmon scored 27 and Amy Dilk 15 for UM (13-6, 4-4). Northwestern is 17-3 and 7-2.

Purdue 76, (at) Michigan State 66: Nia Clouden scored 17 and Taryn McCutcheon 16 for Michigan State (11-10, 4-6 Big Ten). Purdue is 15-7 and 6-4.

(At) Wayne State 79, Lake Superior State 53: Alex Matus had 32 points and tied a program record with nine 3-pointers for Wayne State (12-8, 6-6 GLIAC). Claire Radtke had 17 points for Superior State (6-13, 2-10).

Men's Top 25

No. 11 Oregon 77, California 72: Payton Pritchard scored 21 points and broke Oregon’s all-time assists record in leading the Ducks past California.

Chris Duarte added 19 points as Oregon (18-4, 7-2 Pac-12) remained on top of the conference standings with the victory.

Matt Bradley scored a season-high 27 points to lead Cal (9-11, 3-4).

Pritchard’s 615th career assist set the new mark for the Ducks. Kenya Wilkins, who played for Oregon from 1993-97, held the previous mark.