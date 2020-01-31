The Oakland Golden Grizzlies finished a sweep of the Detroit Mercy Titans on Friday night at Calihan Hall behind a career-high 37 points by redshirt sophomore Rashad Williams.

Williams finished 7-for-16 from 3, supplementing the efforts from a trio of big men that'd bury the TItans inside, both with the ball and without, en route to a 77-64 victory. Xavier Hill-Mais had 12 points and nine rebounds, Brad Brechting 11 points and 12 rebounds and Daniel Oladapo 10 points and nine rebounds for Oakland (8-15, 3-7 Horizon League).

Oakland's Daniel Oladapo guards against Detroit Mercy's Justin Miller driving to the basket in the first half.

Antoine Davis scored a team-high 26 with six assists and Justin Miller added 15 points for Detroit Mercy (6-17, 4-6).

Oakland opened the game on an 8-0 run. Detroit Mercy missed its first five shots before Miller got the Titans on the board with a 2 in the paint.

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe was given a technical foul 5:31 into the game for something that was yelled while arguing that Titans guard Antoine Davis should have been called for a travel. Davis hit both ensuing free throws.

Nine early points by the sophomore guard Williams led a barrage of diverse scoring that helped the Golden Grizzlies jump out to a 25-12 lead with 7:58 left in the first.

The Titans missed their first nine 3-pointers and finished 7-for-24 from beyond the perimeter, while Oakland finished 8-for-26. Antoine Davis snapped the drought with 5:01 in the half. Detroit Mercy went on a 7-2 run in the final 1:52 that'd cut Oakland's lead to single digits at halftime, 34-25.

Oakland looked as if it'd take advantage of another sluggish start by Detroit Mercy to start the second half. The Titans hung in with big 3's by Antoine Davis and Willy Isiani that'd keep the wind inside Calihan Hall and match a pair of 3-pointers by Oakland's Williams and keep Oakland's lead at 10 with 13:17 left in the game.

The Titans got Miller involved midway through the second half, as the 6-foot-6, 268-pound big man battled inside to score eight straight for Detroit Mercy. The game's leading scorers continued to put on a shooting clinic in the second half, as Oakland's Williams then traded 3-pointers with Antoine Davis to make it 54-47 with 9:34 remaining.

Oakland was given two Class-B technical fouls for flopping, one onOladapo in the first half and another on Williams in the second.

A pair of free throws by Davis cut Oakland's lead to 56-52 with just over seven minutes to go in the half. Williams hit a 28-foot 3 and four free throws over the next 3:12, as an 11-0 run bookended by points by Hill-Mais put Oakland up comfortably, 68-52, with 2:59 remaining.

Miller was given a technical foul with just over two minutes to go for getting in Brechting's face after fouling the Oakland center hard at the rim.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer