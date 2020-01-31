Oakland 77, Detroit Mercy 64
Detroit Titans' Boe Nguidjol dives for a loose ball in the first half against the Oakland University Grizzlies at Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan on January 31, 2020.
Detroit Titans' Boe Nguidjol dives for a loose ball in the first half against the Oakland University Grizzlies at Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan on January 31, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Oakland's Tray Maddox Jr. gets some air for a layup for two in the first half.
Oakland's Tray Maddox Jr. gets some air for a layup for two in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grizzlies' Xavier Hills-Mais puts up a shot over Titans' Marquis Moore in the first half.
Grizzlies' Xavier Hills-Mais puts up a shot over Titans' Marquis Moore in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe, center, voices his disapproval after getting a technical foul in the first half.
Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe, center, voices his disapproval after getting a technical foul in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grizzlies' Rashad Williams gets called for the offensive foul as Titans' Boe Nguidjol takes the hit in the first half.
Grizzlies' Rashad Williams gets called for the offensive foul as Titans' Boe Nguidjol takes the hit in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grizzlies' Xavier Hills-Mais overshoots Titans' Marquis Moore pulling down a rebound under the basket in the first half.
Grizzlies' Xavier Hills-Mais overshoots Titans' Marquis Moore pulling down a rebound under the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Titans' Antoine Davis passes around Grizzlies' Brad Brechting in the first half.
Titans' Antoine Davis passes around Grizzlies' Brad Brechting in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grizzlies Daniel Oladapo defends under the basket against Titans' Boe Nguidjol in the first half.
Grizzlies Daniel Oladapo defends under the basket against Titans' Boe Nguidjol in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Titans head coach Mike Davis calls out to his players in the first half.
Titans head coach Mike Davis calls out to his players in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Oaklands' Daniel Oladapo guards against Titans' Justin Miller driving to the basket in the first half.
Oaklands' Daniel Oladapo guards against Titans' Justin Miller driving to the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Oakland's Blake Lampman defends against Titans' Chris Brandon pulling down a rebound in the first half.
Oakland's Blake Lampman defends against Titans' Chris Brandon pulling down a rebound in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Titans' Chris Brandon slams home two points in the first half.
Titans' Chris Brandon slams home two points in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grizzlies' Brad Brechting puts up a shot over Titans' Marquis Moore in the first half.
Grizzlies' Brad Brechting puts up a shot over Titans' Marquis Moore in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grizzlies' Tray Maddox puts up a long three in the first half.
Grizzlies' Tray Maddox puts up a long three in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grizzlies' Rashad Williams drives to the basket in the first half.
Grizzlies' Rashad Williams drives to the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grizzlies' Daniel Oladapo works against the Titans defense in the first half.
Grizzlies' Daniel Oladapo works against the Titans defense in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Titans' Boe Nguidjol and Grizzlies' Daniel Oladapo fight for a rebound in the first half.
Titans' Boe Nguidjol and Grizzlies' Daniel Oladapo fight for a rebound in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Titans' Sam Hofman helps teammate Chris Brandon bring down a rebound in the first half.
Titans' Sam Hofman helps teammate Chris Brandon bring down a rebound in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grizzlies' Brad Brechting defends against Titans' Justin Miller in the first half.
Grizzlies' Brad Brechting defends against Titans' Justin Miller in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grizzlies' Daniel Oladapo puts up a wall against Titans' Justin Miller in the first half.
Grizzlies' Daniel Oladapo puts up a wall against Titans' Justin Miller in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grizzlies' Tray Maddox Jr. gets some instruction from head coach Greg Kampe in the first half.
Grizzlies' Tray Maddox Jr. gets some instruction from head coach Greg Kampe in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    The Oakland Golden Grizzlies finished a sweep of the Detroit Mercy Titans on Friday night at Calihan Hall behind a career-high 37 points by redshirt sophomore Rashad Williams.

    Williams finished 7-for-16 from 3, supplementing the efforts from a trio of big men that'd bury the TItans inside, both with the ball and without, en route to a 77-64 victory. Xavier Hill-Mais had 12 points and nine rebounds, Brad Brechting 11 points and 12 rebounds and Daniel Oladapo 10 points and nine rebounds for Oakland (8-15, 3-7 Horizon League).

    Antoine Davis scored a team-high 26 with six assists and Justin Miller added 15 points for Detroit Mercy (6-17, 4-6).

    Oakland opened the game on an 8-0 run. Detroit Mercy missed its first five shots before Miller got the Titans on the board with a 2 in the paint.

    BOX SCORE: Oakland 77, Detroit Mercy 64

    Oakland head coach Greg Kampe was given a technical foul 5:31 into the game for something that was yelled while arguing that Titans guard Antoine Davis should have been called for a travel. Davis hit both ensuing free throws.

    Nine early points by the sophomore guard Williams led a barrage of diverse scoring that helped the Golden Grizzlies jump out to a 25-12 lead with 7:58 left in the first. 

    The Titans missed their first nine 3-pointers and finished 7-for-24 from beyond the perimeter, while Oakland finished 8-for-26. Antoine Davis snapped the drought with 5:01 in the half. Detroit Mercy went on a 7-2 run in the final 1:52 that'd cut Oakland's lead to single digits at halftime, 34-25.

    Oakland looked as if it'd take advantage of another sluggish start by Detroit Mercy to start the second half. The Titans hung in with big 3's by Antoine Davis and Willy Isiani that'd keep the wind inside Calihan Hall and match a pair of 3-pointers by Oakland's Williams and keep Oakland's lead at 10 with 13:17 left in the game.

    The Titans got Miller involved midway through the second half, as the 6-foot-6, 268-pound big man battled inside to score eight straight for Detroit Mercy. The game's leading scorers continued to put on a shooting clinic in the second half, as Oakland's Williams then traded 3-pointers with Antoine Davis to make it 54-47 with 9:34 remaining.

    Oakland was given two Class-B technical fouls for flopping, one onOladapo in the first half and another on Williams in the second.

    A pair of free throws by Davis cut Oakland's lead to 56-52 with just over seven minutes to go in the half. Williams hit a 28-foot 3 and four free throws over the next 3:12, as an 11-0 run bookended by points by Hill-Mais put Oakland up comfortably, 68-52, with 2:59 remaining. 

    Miller was given a technical foul with just over two minutes to go for getting in Brechting's face after fouling the Oakland center hard at the rim.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer

