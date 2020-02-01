Ypsilanti — Yeikson Montero had a season-high 26 points as Eastern Michigan snapped its seven-game losing streak, narrowly beating Toledo 61-57 on Saturday for its first conference win this season.

Montero made 9 of 12 shots.

Boubacar Toure had 12 points and 16 rebounds for Eastern Michigan (11-10, 1-7 Mid-American Conference). Ty Groce added 10 points.

A free throw by Groce extended Eastern Michigan’s lead to 61-54 with just under a minute to go with a 3-pointer by Marreon Jackson providing Toledo’s final points with 50 seconds left.

Dylan Alderson had 14 points for the Rockets (11-11, 3-6). Jackson added 14 points. Keshaun Saunders had 12 points.

Eastern Michigan plays Buffalo at home on Tuesday.

Kevin McKay had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the Chippewas' win over the Broncos. (Photo: Tony Dejak, AP)

Central Michigan 85, (at) Western Michigan 78: Kevin McKay had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Central Michigan beat Western Michigan. Deschon Winston added 18 points for the Chippewas, while Rob Montgomery chipped in 15.

McKay hit 9 of 12 shots.

Dallas Morgan had 11 points for Central Michigan (12-8, 5-2 Mid-American Conference).

Michael Flowers had 23 points for the Broncos (9-12, 2-6). William Boyer-Richard added 15 points. B. Artis White had 14 points.

Brandon Johnson, whose 15 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Broncos, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Central Michigan plays Bowling Green at home on Tuesday. Western Michigan takes on Miami (Ohio) on the road on Tuesday.

Ferris State 93, (at) Wayne State 67: Logan Ryan scored 17 on 8-of-11 shooting to lead six players in double figures for Ferris State (21-4, 10-3 GLIAC). James Gordon and Karim Murray each had 20 points for Wayne State (4-13,1-12).

Men scores

(At) Saginaw Valley 73, Michigan Tech 69

(At) Northwood 76, Northern Michigan 64

(At) Ashland 81, Lake Superior State 66

Grand Valley State 67, (at) Parkside 57

Davenport 101, (at) Purdue Northwest 71

Alma 83, (at) Adrian 72

Trine 90, (at) Kalamazoo 77

Albion 75, (at) Calvin 66

(At) Olivet 73, Hope 67

State women

Central Michigan 92, Ohio 90, OT: Kyra Bussell finished with 33 points on 15 of 20 shooting as Central prevailed in overtime. Molly Davis scored 23, Maddy Watters 13 and Micaela Kelly 10 for the Chippewas (16-4, 9-0 MAC). Cierra Hook had 35 points while Erica Johnson added 21 and Deesh Beck 12 for Ohio (13-7, 6-3), which made it a one-point game, 91-90, on Gabby Burns' layup with a one second remaining in overtime. Central's Kelly added a free throw with time expired.

(At) Akron 88, Eastern Michigan 81: Haliegh Reinoehl scored 19, to lead five players in double figures as Kent State (10-10, 3-6 MAC) outscored Eastern 12-5 in overtime. Juanita Agosta had 21 points, including a free throw with a second left in regulation to tie it 76-76 and send it to overtime, for Eastern (10-10, 5-4 MAC).

(At) Ball State 68, Western Michigan 65: Jasmin Samz had 19 points while Oshlynn Brown and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir each had 14 for Ball State (14-7, 6-3 MAC), which fended off a 22-14 run by Western in the final quarter. Chelayne Bailey scored 18, Leighah-Amori Wool 14 and Jordan Walker 14 for Western (11-8, 4-4).

(At) Oakland 65, Detroit Mercy 60: Kahlaijah Dean scored 15 and Alona Blackwell 14 as Oakland (9-12, 4-6 Horizon) went on a 19-9 run in the final 10 minutes to seal the Metro Series victory. Maxine Moore had 15 points, Annika Corcoran 13 and Zoey Oatis 12 for Mercy (2-19,2-8).

Ferris State 86, (at) Wayne State 85, OT: Chloe Idoni's jump shot with a second left in overtime was the difference as Riley Blair scored 28, Adrienne Anderson 20, Samantha Krauss 13 and Idoni 12 for Ferris State (15-6, 9-4 GLIAC), which sent it to overtime on a Mallory McCartney jump shot with 34 seconds left in regulation. Grace George had 18 points, Sadia Johnson 17, Nastassja Chambers 11 and Mercedes Wagner 10 for Wayne State (12-9, 6-7).

Women scores

(At) Saginaw Valley 85, Michigan Tech 77

(At) Northwood 48, Northern Michigan 40

(At) Ashland 99, Lake Superior State 34

(At) Purdue Northwest 75, Davenport 72

Grand Valley State 82, (at) Parkside 49

Trine 71, (at) Olivet 39

Calvin 65, (at) Alma 48

(At) Albion 66, Adrian 55

(At) Hope 104, (at) Kalamazoo 39