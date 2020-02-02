Ann Arbor — Naz Hillmon scored a career-high 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 78-63 win over No. 18 Iowa on Sunday.

Hillmon shot 14 of 19 from the floor and collected her seventh double-double this season.

The Wolverines (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) got their first win over a ranked opponent this season after four losses and their first victory over a Top 25 team since beating Iowa on Feb. 1 last year in Ann Arbor.

Michigan's Naz Hillman (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Amy Dilk added 14 points and six assists and Akienreh Johnson 11 points and seven rebounds for Michigan.

Alexis Sevillian led Iowa with 15 points, Kathleen Doyle added 14, Makenzie Meyer 13 and Amanda Ollinger 10 points with eight rebounds.

The Hawkeyes (18-4, 9-2) had a nine-game win streak snapped and dropped into a first-place tie with No. 23 Northwestern (9-2), a half-game ahead of No. 17 Maryland (8-3).

Hillmon scored the game’s first two baskets, Dilk added another and the Wolverines led throughout. They were up by 19 midway through the third quarter and Iowa only got as close as eight with 1:46 left in the game before the Wolverines finished on a 9-2 run.

Top 25

(At) No. 18 Iowa 72, No. 19 Illinois 65: Luka Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, bounced back from a slow start to score 25 points and No. 18 Iowa clamped down in the final four minutes to beat No. 19 Illinois.

Garza, who added 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season, didn’t have a point in the first 15 minutes. He wound up making four 3-pointers on nine attempts, both career highs, and shot 9 of 16 overall.

The plan for the Illini against Garza was to be physical.

“Just hit him,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s 290 pounds. Hit him on every shot.”

But Garza figured during the pregame scouting that Illinois 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn would stay inside against him. Cockburn, he felt, would be too strong for an all-day fight under the basket.

“I can’t really battle with him every time down,” Garza said.

So Garza, who came into the game with 22 3-pointers on 59 attempts, stepped outside and hit some key shots.

Garza’s first basket came with 4:53 left in the first half. He followed that with a 3-pointer 81 seconds later.

Garza had 11 points in a 13-2 run that erased an early eight-point lead from the Illini.

McCaffery didn’t mind Garza’s outside shots.

“You know what? He can shoot 18 if he wants, as far as I’m concerned,” McCaffery said.

“I know I can make shots,” Garza said. “I felt like I could hit all night.”

Illinois (16-6, 8-3), which had won seven in a row, led 62-61 with 4:03 to play. But the Hawkeyes (16-6, 7-4) then shut out the Illini until Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3 with four seconds left.

Iowa made five of its last seven shots. Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick each had 18 points for the Hawkeyes.

Andres Feliz led Illinois with 17 points. Trent Frazier had 12 points and Dosunmu 11.