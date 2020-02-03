Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. David J. Phillip, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City Chiefs' Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mark Humphrey, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rear, embraces San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after winning the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rear, embraces San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after winning the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York, AP
NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief's defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief's defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Morry Gash, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won Super Bowl 54.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won Super Bowl 54. Morry Gash, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Demone Harris (52) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs' Demone Harris (52) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, runs away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the winning touchdown during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, runs away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the winning touchdown during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams runs toward the goal line and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams runs toward the goal line and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half. Matt York, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown, during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown, during the second half. Mark Humphrey, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts to play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts to play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kansas City defeated San Francisco 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kansas City defeated San Francisco 31-20. Wilfredo Lee, AP
The San Francisco 49ers' play the Kansas City Chiefs at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
The San Francisco 49ers' play the Kansas City Chiefs at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Seth Wenig, AP
Singer Yolanda Adams signs "America the Beautiful," before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Singer Yolanda Adams signs "America the Beautiful," before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Charlie Riedel, AP
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. David J. Phillip, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half. Seth Wenig, AP
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, reaches to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, reaches to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Wilson during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Wilson during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould, right, kicks a field goal from the hold of Mitch Wishnowsky during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould, right, kicks a field goal from the hold of Mitch Wishnowsky during the first half. Seth Wenig, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman, right, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman, right, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20) knocks the ball from the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20) knocks the ball from the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers' Kwon Alexander (56) during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers' Kwon Alexander (56) during the first half. Lynne Sladky, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown, during the first half. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, during the first half. Chris O'Meara, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half. Lynne Sladky, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown, during the first half. Charlie Riedel, AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs' Mike Pennel (64) during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs' Mike Pennel (64) during the first half. Seth Wenig, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates his touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates his touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half. Lynne Sladky, AP
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, left, tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, left, tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins during the first half. Chris O'Meara, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams celebrates after a run against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams celebrates after a run against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) scores against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) scores against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half. Mark Humphrey, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half. Mark Humphrey, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half. Seth Wenig, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (29) during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (29) during the first half. Mark Humphrey, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Lee (47) celebrates with Ahkello Witherspoon (23) and Marcell Harris during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Lee (47) celebrates with Ahkello Witherspoon (23) and Marcell Harris during the first half. Lynne Sladky, AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, right, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, left, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, right, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, left, during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen during the first half. Mark Humphrey, AP
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen, left, as 49ers' Laken Tomlinson, center, blocks during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen, left, as 49ers' Laken Tomlinson, center, blocks during the first half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show.
Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show. Charlie Riedel, AP
Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime.
Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime. John Bazemore, AP
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show.
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. Charlie Riedel, AP
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime.
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime. Patrick Semansky, AP
Kansas City Chiefs Jordan Lucas, left, tackles San Francisco 49ers Richie James during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs Jordan Lucas, left, tackles San Francisco 49ers Richie James during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, right, sacks Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, right, sacks Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half. John Bazemore, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, tries to scramble away from San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, center, and DeForest Buckner, right, during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, tries to scramble away from San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, center, and DeForest Buckner, right, during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore, right, celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs with teammates during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore, right, celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs with teammates during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams during the second half. Lynne Sladky, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half. Mark Humphrey, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half. Lynne Sladky, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward, center, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward, center, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the second half. Chris O'Meara, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half. Lynne Sladky, AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lies on the ground after being hit during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lies on the ground after being hit during the second half. Matt York, AP
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Ben Niemann, right, during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Ben Niemann, right, during the second half. Matt York, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half. Mark Humphrey, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half. John Bazemore, AP
    Former Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Wylie was inactive for Kansas City's 31-20 Super Bowl victory Sunday night over San Francisco at Miami Gardens, Fla.

    Wylie, a second-year pro, had been bothered by a high ankle sprain, though he was not listed on the injury report. He had missed four straight games before Sunday, and ninth-year man Stefen Wisniewski, who had Super Bowl experience with Philadelphia in 2017, took over Wylie's left guard spot.

    "I’M GOING TO THE WHITE HOUSE," tweeted Wylie, who also was shown with a teammate holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy, with the accompanying words, "World Championship swagger!"

    Coach Andy Reid said Monday he would accept an invitation to visit President Donald Trump if one is offered.

    Trump tweeted Sunday, "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under great pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true champions!"

    Eric Methner, Wylie's coach at Midland High School, said in an email to The Detroit News on Monday, "Very excited for Andrew and the Chiefs ... Super Bowl champions! It doesn't get any better than that! The Midland community couldn't be more proud of Andrew.

    "It's unfortunate he got injured in December, but we are extremely proud of what he's accomplished the past two seasons with the Chiefs; and we're honored and excited to support him moving forward."

    Methner sent Wylie a tweet last week, wishing him good luck, and it showed students and staff in the school gym who formed a 77, Wylie's number.

    People in Hemlock, Mich., where Wylie was born and raised and where his family still lives, backed him, too. At the Farmer's Home Tavern, there was an autographed picture of Wylie on the wall, and signs of support appeared in town, WJRT-TV of Flint reported.

    Art Brooks is a freelance writer.

