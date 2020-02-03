Former Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Wylie was inactive for Kansas City's 31-20 Super Bowl victory Sunday night over San Francisco at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wylie, a second-year pro, had been bothered by a high ankle sprain, though he was not listed on the injury report. He had missed four straight games before Sunday, and ninth-year man Stefen Wisniewski, who had Super Bowl experience with Philadelphia in 2017, took over Wylie's left guard spot.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Andrew Wylie speaks on a phone before the Super Bowl on Sunday night. (Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP)

"I’M GOING TO THE WHITE HOUSE," tweeted Wylie, who also was shown with a teammate holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy, with the accompanying words, "World Championship swagger!"

Coach Andy Reid said Monday he would accept an invitation to visit President Donald Trump if one is offered.

Trump tweeted Sunday, "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under great pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true champions!"

Eric Methner, Wylie's coach at Midland High School, said in an email to The Detroit News on Monday, "Very excited for Andrew and the Chiefs ... Super Bowl champions! It doesn't get any better than that! The Midland community couldn't be more proud of Andrew.

"It's unfortunate he got injured in December, but we are extremely proud of what he's accomplished the past two seasons with the Chiefs; and we're honored and excited to support him moving forward."

Methner sent Wylie a tweet last week, wishing him good luck, and it showed students and staff in the school gym who formed a 77, Wylie's number.

People in Hemlock, Mich., where Wylie was born and raised and where his family still lives, backed him, too. At the Farmer's Home Tavern, there was an autographed picture of Wylie on the wall, and signs of support appeared in town, WJRT-TV of Flint reported.

Art Brooks is a freelance writer.