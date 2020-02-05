Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain had hoped to introduce former Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey as the headliner of his 2020 recruiting class Wednesday.

But earlier this week, Duffey, a graduate transfer with a troubled past at Texas Tech, learned he would not be admitted, academically, into the university.

“Jett Duffey was not admitted and is not a student at Central Michigan University,” Central Michigan spokesperson Heather Smith said in a statement.

Quarterback Jett Duffey (Photo: 247Sports)

“Thus, there is nothing the president or anyone else at the university would be able to comment on.”

The decision was made by university admissions, not by the athletic department, Smith said.

Athletic director Michael Alford declined to comment, citing NCAA rules prohibiting discussing prospective athletes who haven't signed a national letter of intent.

Duffey took an official visit to Mount Pleasant last month with his parents, and met with football and university staff. He was expected to be the Chippewas' starter in 2020.

Duffey, a Mansfield, Texas, native who was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, played three seasons at Texas Tech, including 10 games (eight starts) in his junior season in 2019. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes, with 18 touchdowns to five interceptions.

For his career at Texas Tech, he played 18 games and threw for 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He was dealt two suspensions during his Texas Tech career, one as a redshirt freshman in 2017 stemming from sexual-misconduct claims in 2016. That earned him a team-issued ban from spring and summer semesters. He was not prosecuted, because of a lack of evidence. In 2018, he was charged with criminal mischief after an incident outside a bar, and was suspended a week.

In deciding to leave Texas Tech, Duffey originally committed to Tulane, before turning his focus to Central Michigan.

Central Michigan continues to look for a quarterback, losing Quinten Dormady to graduation, and David Moore remains suspended by the NCAA, pending an appeal not expected to be ruled on anytime soon. He tested positive for a banned substance, and the suspension runs into October.

George Person, who will be a redshirt sophomore, and Daniel Richardson, who will be a sophomore, are roster holdovers, with Tyler Pape of Parma, Michigan, part of the 2020 recruiting class.

The Chippewas inked only the 10th-best class in the Mid-American Conference, according to 247Sports, but did land three-star New Jersey athlete Nahree Biggins in quite the coup Wednesday.

Central Michigan was 8-6 in 2019, McElwain's first season, marking the greatest one-year turnaround in the country from 2018, when the Chippewas were 1-11, leading to John Bonamego's firing as coach.

