Highland Heights, Ky. — Dantez Walton had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Northern Kentucky edged past Oakland 73-70 on Thursday night. Trevon Faulkner added 21 points for the Norse.

Rashad Williams had 34 points for the Golden Grizzlies (8-16, 3-8). Xavier Hill-Mais added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Brad Brechting had 10 points.

Faulkner stole it from Tray Maddox Jr. with 3 seconds left and made of a pair of free throws to secure the win.

Tyler Sharpe had 15 points for Northern Kentucky (17-7, 9-3 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies on the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 75-64 on Jan. 5. Northern Kentucky plays Detroit at home on Saturday. Oakland plays Wright St. on the road on Saturday.

More state men

(At) Wright State 98, Detroit Mercy 86: Bill Wampler had 25 points as Wright State won its eighth straight home game.

Antoine Davis had 28 points and nine assists for the Titans (6-18, 4-7). Dwayne Rose Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds. Justin Miller had 14 points. Chris Brandon had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Cole Gentry had 19 points for Wright State (20-5, 10-2 Horizon League). Jaylon Hall and Loudon Love added 15 points apiece. Tanner Holden had 10 points, six rebounds and six of Wright State’s season-high 22 assists. Wampler made 9 of 12 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Wright State continues to lead the league, one game ahead of Northern Kentucky which defeated Oakland 73-70.

The Raiders swept the season series, having also defeated Detroit 70-69 on Jan. 5.

Wright St. plays Oakland at home on Saturday. Detroit plays at Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

(At) Grand Valley State 83, Wayne State 70: Jake Van Tubbergen scored 21 and Isaan Gassman 18 for Grand Valley (19-3, 12-2 GLIAC). Karim Murray scored 18 and Antonio Marshall 16 for Wayne State (4-14, 1-13).

State women

Indiana-Purdue 95, (at) Detroit 54: Bridgid Fox scored 13, Alyson Reiff and Sylare Starks 10 each for UDM (2-20, 2-9 Horizon). IUPUI is 17-6 and 11-1.

(At) Michigan 66, Purdue 63: Naz Hillmon had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Akienreh Johnson scored 17 and Hailey Brown 16 for Michigan (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten), which outrebounded Purdue, 44-30. Purdue is 15-9 and 6-6.

(At) Oakland 63, Illinois-Chicago 46: A Blackwell and K Dean each scored 11, and B. Beatty 10 for Oakland (10-12, 5-6 Horizon), which outscored Illinois-Chicago (3-20, 2-10) in every quarter.

(At) Grand Valley State 74, Wayne State 55: Cassidy Boensch scored 25 and Maddie Dailey 15 for Grand Valley (21-1, 13-1 GLIAC). Grace George scored 11 and Alexis Miller 10 for Wayne State (12-10, 6-8).

Top 25

(At) No. 23 Arizona 85, Southern Cal 80: Nico Mannion scored 20 points, Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green each added 18. Arizona (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12) has won five of its past six and was in full control for most of this one until the final minutes.

The Wildcats led by as many as 20 during the second half, pushing to a 63-43 advantage with 12:55 remaining. USC slowly chipped away and pulled within 83-80 with five seconds left on a 3-pointer by Jonah Mathews, but Mannion responded with a pair of free throws to stop the rally.

Mannion scored 12 of his points on free throws. Nnaji grabbed 11 rebounds.

USC (17-6, 6-4) has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Trojans were led by Onyeka Okongwu with 23 points. Daniel Utomi added 22 points.

(At) No. 24 Colorado 71, California 65: Tyler Bey scored a season-high 21 points, McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and Colorado made key free throws down the stretch to beat California.

D’Shawn Schwartz added 14 points for Colorado (18-5, 7-3 Pac-12), which won for the fourth time in five games.

Matt Bradley had 17 points to lead Cal (10-12, 4-5) which remained winless away from its home court, dropping to 0-6 on the road and 0-3 on neutral courts this season.

(At) No. 25 Houston 75, Tulane 62: Caleb Mills scored 18 points, Quentin Grimes added 15 and Houston beat Tulane.

Nate Hinton added 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Houston (18-5, 8-2 American). The Cougars bounced back after losing to Cincinnati 64-62 on Saturday. Houston is 15-0 after a loss over the last three seasons.

Teshaun Hightown had 17 points, K.J. Lawson added 13 points and Nobal Days scored 10 points to lead the Green Wave (10-12, 2-8).