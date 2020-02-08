Buffalo, N.Y. — Jeenathan Williams scored 20 points and Buffalo defeated Central Michigan 65-60 on Friday night.

Jayvon Graves added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Antwain Johnson had 15 points.

Buffalo (15-9, 6-5 Mid-American Conference) , was ahead by 18 early in the second half and still had a double-digit lead midway through before Central Michigan came back to get within a point with 4:13 remaining. But Williams scored twice in an 8-2 run and Central Michigan couldn’t get closer than four in the final minute.

Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) controls the ball as he is pressured by Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the second half. (Photo: Holly Hart, Associated Press)

Both teams struggled from the 3-point line, Buffalo making 2 of 23 for 17% and the Chippewas 6 of 31 for 19%. But the Bulls had 11 more rebounds and outscored CMU 20-7 in second-chance points.

David Dileo scored 16 points for CMU (13-9, 6-3), making 4 of 10 from the arc to become the school and MAC career leader with 310 triples. Dileo passed Toledo’s Nate Navigato (2015-19) as the MAC leader.

The Chippewas came in as the nation’s second-leading scoring team at 82.9 per game but fell to the Bulls for the 10th straight time.

Big Ten

No. 9 Maryland 75, (at) No. 20 Illinois 66: With Illinois shredding Maryland’s man-to-man defense, Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon switched to a zone — something the team rarely uses outside of practice.

It worked.

Anthony Cowan scored 20 points and Turgeon’s ninth-ranked Maryland held on to beat Illinois.

The Terrapins (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) took sole possession of first place in the conference with the win. Illinois (16-7, 8-4) fell into second place.

“Great win for us,” Turgeon said. “Illinois plays as well as anyone in our league. They are a talented group with size.”

Illinois led by as many as 14 points midway through the first half, but the Terrapins fought back and pulled to within 42-40,with a 3-pointer by Wiggins at the halftime buzzer.

Maryland opened the second half with an 11-0 run to take a lead it never relinquished.

“We kind of lost ourselves there at first,” Turgeon said. “But we utilized the zone and it got us back in the game. It gave us some confidence.”

Maryland plays mostly a man defense, although Turgeon said they practice different zones.

“We haven’t really shown much of our zone,” he said. “We practice it every day, and today we played it. It worked and it really took them out of their rhythm.

The switch caught Illinois off guard.

“They went zone on us and it changed the rhythm of the game,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “We had some unfortunate lineups out there because of foul trouble. And it worked. They really controlled the game after that.”

Feliz, who has been superb off the bench for Illinois this season, said the shift from man to zone changed the Illini’s game plan.

“They made some adjustments” he said. “It slowed us down and forced us to take outside shots.

Darryl Morsell scored 18 and Eric Ayala added 12 for Maryland.

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 16 points. Andres Feliz added 12.