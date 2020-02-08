Akron — Tyler Cheese hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Xeyrius Williams hit a go-ahead 3 with 12 seconds left in the game and Akron held off Eastern Michigan 59-58 on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan, which led by three points at halftime, took a 58-54 lead with 38 seconds left to play when Darion Spottsville made 1 of 2 free throws. Loren Cristian Jackson answered with a layup 13 seconds later to pull Akron (17-6, 7-3 Mid-American Conference) within two points. After Spottsville missed two foul shots, Jackson found Williams open for the game-winner.

Williams finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Zips. Akron shot just 35% from the floor and 21% from 3-point range (6 of 29). The Zips sank 17 of 21 free throws.

Ty Groce topped the Eagles (12-11, 2-8) with 15 points. Boubacar Toure added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Spottsville finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Eastern Michigan shot 50% overall but took 14 fewer shots than the Zips. The Eagles hit just 2 of 11 from distance and made only 18 of 38 foul shots (47%).

More state men

(At) Buffalo 65, Central Michigan 60: Jeenathan Williams scored 20 points and Buffalo defeated Central Michigan. Jayvon Graves added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Antwain Johnson had 15 points.

Buffalo (15-9, 6-5 Mid-American Conference), was ahead by 18 early in the second half and still had a double-digit lead midway through before Central Michigan came back to get within a point with 4:13 remaining. But Williams scored twice in an 8-2 run and Central Michigan couldn’t get closer than four in the final minute.

Both teams struggled from the 3-point line, Buffalo making 2 of 23 for 17% and the Chippewas 6 of 31 for 19%. But the Bulls had 11 more rebounds and outscored CMU 20-7 in second-chance points.

David Dileo scored 16 points for CMU (13-9, 6-3), making 4 of 10 from the arc to become the school and MAC career leader with 310 triples. Dileo passed Toledo’s Nate Navigato (2015-19) as the MAC leader.

The Chippewas came in as the nation’s second-leading scoring team at 82.9 per game but fell to the Bulls for the 10th straight time.

(At) Western Michigan 68, Ball State 64: Brandon Johnson had a career-high 29 points. Johnson shot 12 for 14 from the floor. He added seven rebounds.

Titus Wright had 13 points for Western Michigan (11-12, 4-6 Mid-American Conference).

Luke Bumbalough had 15 points for the Cardinals (13-10, 6-4). Jarron Coleman added 14 points. Tahjai Teague had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Western Michigan plays Ohio on the road on Tuesday. Ball St. takes on Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday.

(At) Northern Kentucky 84, Detroit Mercy 65: Jalen Tate scored 24 points and Tyler Sharpe scored 17 and Northern Kentucky pulled away in the second half. Northern Kentucky led 41-35 at halftime. With a 50-45 lead, NKU used a 13-0 run and were up by double digits the rest of the way.

The Norse have won four straight and are 9-1 in their last 10,

Trevon Faulkner added 16 points for the Norse (18-7, 10-3 Horizon League) and Adrian Nelson grabbed 13 rebounds coming off the bench.

Dwayne Rose Jr. led the Titans (6-19, 4-8) with 21 points as he made all 10 of his foul shots. Justin Miller scored 11 and Antoine Davis 10. Detroit Mercy has dropped three straight.

(At) Wright State 83, Oakland 71: Bill Wampler had 20 points as Wright State stretched its home win streak to nine games. Tanner Holden had 18 points for Wright St. (21-5, 11-2 Horizon League). Cole Gentry added 16 points and six assists. Loudon Love had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 21 points for the Golden Grizzlies (8-17, 3-9). Rashad Williams added 18 points. Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies for the season. Wright St. defeated Oakland 96-69 on Jan. 3. Wright St. plays Illinois-Chicago at home on Friday. Oakland plays Cleveland St. at home on Thursday.

(At) Davenport 81, Wayne State 61: Robbie Bramhill finished with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Janeau Joubert and Chris Rollins each had 14 and Evan Hines 13 to lead Davenport (17-8, 9-6 GLIAC). Brailen Neely scored 23, James Gordon IV 15 and Karim Murray 10 for Wayne State (4-15, 1-14).

Men scores

Northwood 87, (at) Ferris State 81

Purdue Northwest 65, (at) Northern Michigan 62

(At) Michigan Tech 79, Parkside 55

(At) Lake Superior State 82, Saginaw Valley 66

Ashland 71, (at) Grand Valley State 70

Kalamazoo 96, (at) Olivet 80

Alma 78, (at) Albion 74

Calvin 84, (at) Hope 59

Adrian 69, (at) Trine 62

Central Michigan's Micaela Kelley had 29 points against Miami (Ohio). (Photo: Robert Franklin, Associated Press)

State women

Eastern Michigan 83, (at) Western Michigan 79: Jenna Annechiarico poured in 31 points, Areanna Combs added 21 and Courtnie Lewis 11 for Eastern (11-11, 6-5 Mid-American), which rallied from a 10-point deficit. Breanna Mobley had 22 points and Jordan Walker 21 for Western (11-10, 4-6).

Central Michigan 76, (at) Miami (Ohio) 70: Micaela Kelly scored 29 on 10 of 19 shooting while Gabrielle Bird added 16 for Central Michigan (18-4,11-0), which won its 11th straight. Savannah Kluesner had 35 points to lead Miami (11-12,4-7).

IUPUI 89, (at) Oakland 63: Macee Williams went 15 of 19 from the floor and finished with a game-high 31 points to lead IUPUI (18-6,12-1 Horizon). Alona Blackwell scored 14, Autumn Kissman 11 and Kahlaijah Dean 10 for Oakland (10-13,5-7).

(At) Detroit Mercy 58, UIC 52: Jiera Shears scored 14 while Sylare Starks and Zoey Oatis each had 11 as Detroit Mercy (3-20, 3-9 Horizon) ended a five-game skid.

(At) Davenport 74, Wayne State 63: Jenna Falkenberg dropped in 20 points on 5 of 18 shooting to lead five players in double figures scoring for Davenport (7-16, 2-13 GLIAC). Sadia Johnson scored 18, Grace George 15 and Nastassja Chambers 11 for Wayne State (12-11, 6-9).

Women scores

Parkside 80, (at) Michigan Tech 66

Saginaw Valley 82, (at) Lake Superior State 60

Ashland 77, (at) Grand Valley State 52

(At) Northwood 57, Purdue Northwest 53

(At) Ferris State 67, Northwood 66

(At) Calvin 92, Olivet 55

Albion 80, (at) Kalamazoo 47

Hope 96, (at) Adrian 28

(At) Alma 59, Saint Mary's (Ind.) 50