Philadelphia — Myles Powell took a seat on the bench with his fourth foul, put his cheerleader hat on and had full confidence in his Seton Hall teammates – and they showed why.

Powell had 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and the No. 12 Pirates snapped a 17-game road losing streak to Villanova with a 70-64 victory over the No. 10 Wildcats on Saturday.

Seton Hall's Romaro Gill (35) blocks a shot by Villanova's Brandon Slater (3). (Photo: Rich Schultz, Tribune News Service)

Quincy McKnight added 14 points for the Big East-leading Pirates (18-5, 10-1), who last won at Villanova on Feb. 26, 1994.

Powell knocked down a 3 from the top of the key to make it 46-42 with 10:18 left, but the Seton Hall star took a seat next to his coach due to foul trouble with 9:31 to play. Powell re-entered with 4:54 left and Seton Hall ahead by four.

“I felt like we were going to win the game,” Powell said. “I stood up and said this should be our best defensive group right here. I never lacked confidence. That’s the best part about this group. Just like they have confidence in me, I have confidence in them.”

Pirates coach Kevin Willard praised his senior guard.

“It just shows what type of player and person Myles Powell is,” Willard said. “The whole time he was calling plays, telling guys what to do. It shows the type of leadership he has.”

Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Collin Gillespie added 12 for Villanova (17-6, 7-4), which has lost three in a row.

“They just played better than us; we didn’t play poorly,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “We have to play better to beat one of the best teams in the country.”

The teams were meeting for the 118th time, but it was the first matchup when both were ranked in the AP Top 25.

The victory not only erased some ugly history for the Pirates, but it also further solidified their spot among the top teams in the country. Earlier Saturday, Seton Hall was projected as a No. 3 seed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Pirates have made the NCAA Tournament the last four seasons but haven’t made it past the opening weekend.

“Last year we were fighting for our lives,” Willard said. “Now we’re being talked about as a 3 seed. That’s great. That’s where this program is. Our fans should be excited about that, (our players) should be excited about that. We just have to keep our head down and stay focused.”

The Pirates were focused on Saturday when Powell was out due to foul trouble, and they stayed that way when he returned.

Mamukelashvili twice followed his own miss before finishing off the glass for a 57-51 advantage with 4½ minutes left. The 6-foot-11 native of Tbilisi, Georgia, flexed his muscles heading back downcourt after a key basket in the contest.

“I feel like coach is always telling me to crash the boards,” Mamukelashvili said. “It felt good getting that rebound. I feel like it’s a mentality.”

The Pirates’ lead was still six when Bey drained a 3 from the right wing to cut it in half, 61-58, with 1:39 left. Powell then air-balled a 3 just before the shot clock went off and Bey missed on a drive before McKnight’s two free throws made it 63-58 with 49.1 seconds left. After a Gillespie miss, Shavar Reynolds Jr. clinched it with two free throws with 36.5 remaining.

No. 3 Kansas 60, (at) TCU 46: Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 3 Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season, beating TCU for coach Bill Self’s 700th career victory.

Azubuike had five dunks in a 13-3 run in the first half that put the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1 Big 12) ahead to stay.

Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists as Kansas joined North Carolina (1971-2001) as the only teams to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons.

Desmond Bane had 20 points for TCU (13-10, 4-6), which has lost five in a row. RJ Nembhard had 11 points.

Six weeks after his 57th birthday, Self became the second-youngest coach in NCAA history to reach 700 wins. Bobby Knight was 56 when he got his 700th win.

(At) No. 6 Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65: Obi Toppin scored 17 points and Jalen Crutcher led a second-half rally that kept Dayton unbeaten atop the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Dayton (21-2, 10-0) has won 12 straight, vaulting to its highest ranking in 53 years. The Billikens (17-7, 6-5) have given the Flyers their two closest calls.

Crutcher’s last-second 3-pointer in overtime rallied the Flyers to a 78-76 victory on Jan. 17 on the Billikens’ court. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as Dayton broke open a tight game.

Jordan Goodwin led Saint Louis with 22 points. Hasahn French had 15 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 5:12 to go.

(At) No. 8 Florida State 99, Miami 81: M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams each scored 14 points to lead Florida State to the victory.

Devin Vassell had 13 points for the Seminoles (20-3, 10-2 ACC). Florida State connected on 13 of 26 3-point attempts.

Isaiah Wong had a career-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Miami (11-12, 3-10). Sam Waardenburg added 15 points.

Anthony Polite had eight rebounds for Florida State, which outrebounded Miami 46-24.

(At) No. 11 Auburn 91, No. 18 LSU 90, OT: J’Von McCormick hit a floater with 0.1 seconds left in overtime, lifting Auburn to the victory.

Auburn (21-2, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half and moved into a tie with LSU (17-6, 8-2) for the league lead. It’s Auburn’s third overtime win in the last four games and this one took 18 3-pointers.

McCormick drove toward the basket in the final moments for the game-winner. It came after Skylar Mays and Emmitt Williams led an LSU comeback from a quick seven-point deficit in the extra period.

Samir Doughty led Auburn with 26 points. McCormick had 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Mays led all scorers with 30 points while also collecting eight assists and seven rebounds. He scored nine in overtime.

(At) Oklahoma 69, No. 13 West Virginia 59: Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure.

Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead.

Doolittle also grabbed 12 rebounds. Brady Manek added 11 points and eight boards.

Jermaine Haley led the Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4) with 15 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and nine rebounds.

No. 15 Kentucky 77, (at) Tennessee 64: Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points, and Kentucky won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time in Rick Barnes’ five-season tenure as the Volunteers’ coach.

Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) had won its last four home games with Kentucky, including two instances when the unranked Vols beat a ranked Wildcats squad. Kentucky had been the higher-ranked team in each of those four matchups.

Quickley was one of five Kentucky players to score in double figures. Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each had 15 points.

Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points for Tennessee, which lost for the fourth time in its last five games.