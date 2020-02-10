The Central Michigan baseball team put together a history-making season in 2019, including 47 victories and a sweep of Mid-American Conference titles.

The Chippewas could be poised for a strong encore. Baseball America listed Central Michigan among its top 10 "under-the-radar" teams for 2020 in a story published Monday.

Zavier Warren hit .363 last season for Central Michigan. (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Associated Press)

After a season in which Central Michigan tied the program record for victories, and earned its first NCAA Tournament victory since 1988 (a 6-5 victory over Miami), it might be tough to consider the Chippewas as flying under anyone's radar, but they fit Baseball America's criteria of a team outside the Top 25 that also doesn't belong to a traditional power conference.

"Few saw coming what Central Michigan did in year one under coach Jordan Bischel," Healy writes. "... Now, most of that team is back and looking to at least repeat what they did last season, and ideally, take things a step further."

Healy singles out shortstop Zavier Warren and starter Cameron Brown as top returners. Warren ranks No. 104 among Baseball America's top 200 draft prospects, coming off a season in which he hit .363 with eight home runs and 68 RBIs. He had a .498 on-base percentage.

Brown, a right-hander, was 10-1 in 16 games (all starts) with a 3.20 ERA and a team-high 98.1 innings pitched.

"A team this talented with a postseason appearance already under their belts is a dangerous team indeed," Healy writes.

Central Michigan opens its season Friday at UNLV.