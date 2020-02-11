Durham, N.C. — Seventh-ranked Duke had just followed a wild overtime win against its fiercest rival by battling through the final minutes of a close game to beat eighth-ranked Florida State when coach Mike Krzyzewski paused on his way off the court.

Duke guard Jordan Goldwire (14) reaches for the ball while Florida State guard Trent Forrest (3) grabs a rebound during the second half. (Photo: Gerry Broome, AP)

The Hall of Famer turned back in the direction of the “Cameron Crazies” and motioned for them to make even more noise, seeking even more of a tribute for his young team after Monday’s 70-65 win.

“This has been an incredible 48 hours for our team,” Krzyzewski said. “I’ve got good guys, man. I’ve got really good kids.”

It was only two days earlier that the Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had rallied from 13 down late in regulation and earned an emotionally draining road win at North Carolina, a game that saw them rally from 13 down late in regulation and get buzzer-beating shots to force overtime and later to win.

They returned home to face a team tied with them for second in the ACC, one game back in the loss column of fifth-ranked Louisville. And despite a turnover-heavy performance, the Blue Devils did enough down the stretch – a key rebound here, a defensive stop there – to beat the Seminoles (20-4, 10-3).

“Not many teams would’ve won tonight after Saturday,” Krzyzewski said. “I’m so damn proud of them, man. I wish you could feel what I feel.”

Tre Jones had 13 points for the Blue Devils, who shot 45% and hit 7 of 17 3-pointers to overcome 21 turnovers. Their defense also gave FSU tough looks and forced Trent Forrest to carry the offensive burden for much of the night for the Seminoles.

Forrest finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight steals to lead the Seminoles (20-4, 10-3), who shot just 38% and misfired from both the arc and the foul line.

“You’re going to have games like this,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said, adding: “We don’t always hit on all cylinders. This is part of the journey and part of the process. You learn from it and you move on.”

More Top 25

No. 1 Baylor 52, (at) Texas 45: MaCio Teague scored 11 points, Devonte Bandoo added 10 and No. 1 Baylor defeated Texas for its 21st straight victory — one short of the Big 12 record set by Kansas in 1997.

Baylor (22-1, 11-0 Big 12) wrested control with a 13-0 push that put the Bears ahead 42-27 with 9:28 remaining. Five players scored for Baylor during that stretch. Texas helped out with three turnovers and failed to score for a period of 5:06.

Texas (14-10, 4-7) trailed by 16 with less than seven minutes left. Then Coleman and Jones hit consecutive 3-pointers, and Jones made a three-point play and suddenly the Longhorns found themselves down by seven.

But Jared Butler responded by making an open 3-pointer with 4:49 left after Baylor navigated through Texas’ defensive press. Baylor led 22-16 after a first half of inept offense.

Matt Coleman led Texas with 11 points, and Andrew Jones scored 10. Texas shot a season-low 30.5% from the field.

(At) No. 24 Texas Tech 88, TCU 42: Davide Moretti and Jahmi’us Ramsey each had 17 points and Texas Tech made a season-high 13 3-pointers while leading throughout in an 88-42 win over turnover-plagued TCU on Monday night.

Moretti made a 3 on the first shot of the game, after TCU’s first turnover, to put the Red Raiders (16-8, 7-4 Big 12) ahead to stay. Kyler Edwards also had four 3s while scoring 14 points.

Kevin McCullar and TJ Holyfield each had 10 points for the Red Raiders, who moved back into the Top 25 earlier Monday following a two-week absence. They have won three in a row since three losses in their previous four games, and this was their largest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game.

Jaire Grayer had 10 points and was the player in double figures for the Frogs (13-11, 4-7).

State women

Michigan 77, (at) Minnesota 52: Amy Dilk scored 22 and Naz Hillman added 21 and Akienreh Johnson 12 for Michigan (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten), which shot 60 percent (9-of-15) to jump out to a 23-14 lead in the first quarter. Jasmine Power had 20 points and Taiye Bello 13 for Minnesota (15-9,5-8).

(At) No. 19 Northwestern 85, Michigan State 55: Lindsey Pulliam scored 31 and Veronica Burton 23 as No. 19 Northwestern (20-3, 10-2 Big Ten) beat Michigan State for its third straight win. Nia Clouden scored 12 with seven rebounds for Michigan State (11-12, 4-8), which has lost five straight.