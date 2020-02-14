Loren Cristian Jackson scored 31 points for his third 30-plus game of the season, and Akron defeated Central Michigan 80-67 on Friday night.

Jackson made 11-of-16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 beyond the arc, and all four of his free-throw attempts. He also reached the 30-point mark against Toledo (33) on Jan. 18 and Ohio (35) on Jan. 25.

Devontae Lane had 12 points for Central Michigan Friday. (Photo: Eric Gay, AP)

Channel Banks had 14 points for Akron (19-6, 9-3 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cheese and Xeyrius Williams each had 11 points.

Travon Broadway had 17 points for the Chippewas (13-11, 6-5). Dallas Morgan added 14 points, and Devontae Lane had 12 points.

State women

(At) Milwaukee 74, Oakland 67: Brandi Bisping scored 28, including 10 in the first quarter, and Jamie Reit added 17 to pace Milwaukee (10-14,7-6 Horizon). Kahlaijah Dean had 19 points, Alona Blackwell 13, Chloe Guingrich 11 and Kayla Luchenbach 10 for Oakland (10-14, 5-8).

(At) Green Bay 72, Detroit Mercy 45: Caitlyn Hibner dropped in 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Green Bay (13-12, 8-5 Horizon). Sylare Starks had 14 points for Detroit Mercy (3-21, 3-10), which is 1-9 on the road this season.