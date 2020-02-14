Rochester — Rashad Williams scored 28 points with five 3-pointers, Xavier Hill-Mais tossed in 22 more and Oakland fended off Cleveland State 79-74 Thursday night.

The game was the first time Williams faced his former team. Williams knocked down 91 3-pointers as a freshman for the Vikings, good for No. 2 in single-season program history. He’s rained down 35 in eight games for Oakland (9-17, 4-9 Horizon League) and is averaging nearly 29 points per game over the last four.

Algevon Eichelberger scored 28 points and drained a 3-pointer from the right wing and then converted a three-point play in the final seconds, each time bringing Cleveland State (9-17, 5-8) to within five points.

Oakland never trailed, but the entire second half was tense with the lead largely under seven points.

Cleveland State recorded 18 assists on 29 baskets, shooting 52% for the game (29-for-56). Tre Gomillion scored 116 points and led the Vikings with four assists.

Cleveland State is at Detroit Mercy Saturday. Oakland hosts Youngstown State Saturday.

More state men

Youngstown State 76, (at) Detroit Mercy 72: Garrett Covington had 16 points to lead five players in double figures and Naz Bohannon added 13 points for the Penguins (15-11, 8-5 Horizon League). Darius Quisenberry, who hit four clutch free throws in the final 34 seconds, was one of three players with 10.

Antoine Davis had 34 points for the Titans (6-20, 4-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Marquis Moore added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Youngstown State was up 72-60 with less than two minutes to go when Moore had a four-point play and Davis followed up with a pair of 3-pointers to make it 72-70 with 41 seconds left. After Quisenberry’s first two foul shots, Moore had a pair before the clinches with sevens seconds to go.

The Penguins have won 15 games for the first time since 2013-14.

Youngstown State defeated Detroit 69-67 on Jan. 11. Youngstown State faces Oakland on the road on Saturday. Detroit plays Cleveland St. at home on Saturday.

State women

No. 19 Northwestern 66, (at) Michigan 60: Veronica Burton hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 2:35 to play, Sydney Wood drained the clinching free throws with 8.1 seconds left.

Michigan shot 52% and took a 35-30 lead at halftime.

With Wood making all three of her field-goal attempts and all four free throws, Northwestern was 8-of-14 shooting with two 3s and hit all seven free throws in the third quarter.

The 25-14 advantage gave Northwestern a 55-49 lead.

Both teams struggled in the fourth quarter, Northwestern was 3-of-12 shooting and Michigan 3-of-13 and they combined for nine turnovers.

It was tied at 60 before Burton’s big shots.

Both teams had several empty possessions before Wood clinched it from the foul line and Burton added a free throw with a second left.

Wood and Abi Scheid scored 14 points apiece and Burton and Abbie Wolf added 13 each for Northwestern (21-3, 11-2 Big Ten).

Akienreh Johnson scored 15, and Amy Dilk and Hailey Brown added 12 each for Michigan (16-8, 7-6).

Both teams entered with three-game winning streaks.

Northwestern, which won the first meeting, 81-73, two weeks earlier, is a half-game behind Maryland and a half-game ahead of Iowa at the top of the conference standings.

(At) Michigan State 57, Rutgers 53: Taryn McCutcheon scored 16 while Kayla Belles and Nia Clouden each added 10 for Michigan State (12-12, 5-8 Big Ten), which ended a five-game losing streak.

Jordan Wallace had 19 points and Arella Guirantes 12 for Rutgers (17-7, 7-6).

(At) Wayne State 81, Purdue Northwest 58: Kara Wilson had 13 points, Grace George 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Sadia Johnson 10 points for Wayne State (13-11, 7-9 GLIAC).

Savaya Brockington scored 14 for Purdue Northwest (6-18, 5-11).

State men

(At) Wayne State 80, Purdue Northwest 79 (OT): Brailen Neely had 28 points and nine assists, and Karim Murray had 21 points for Wayne State (5-15, 2-14 GLIAC). Jyrus Freels had 24 points and Chandler Spring 14 for Northwest (8-16, 3-13).

Big Ten

(At) Indiana 89, No. 21 Iowa 77: Devonte Green scored 18 of his 27 points in the first half and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17, helping Indiana beat Iowa.

The Hoosiers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid in the series.

Luka Garza scored 38 points, falling two short of tying the Assembly Hall single-game scoring record by an opponent. Joe Wieskamp added 16 for Iowa (17-8, 8-6), which has lost three of five following a five-game winning streak.

Top 25

(At) No. 17 Oregon 68, No. 16 Colorado 60: Will Richardson scored 21 points, including 17 in the second half.

The Ducks (19-6, 8-4 Pac-12) trailed by 12 points early in the second half but went on a 10-0 run in the waning minutes to overtake the Buffaloes (19-6, 8-4). The two teams are tied for the league lead.

Richardson also had nine rebounds. Payton Pritchard added 15 points for the Ducks.

Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz each had 14 points for Colorado.