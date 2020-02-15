Ypsilanti — Boubacar Toure had 17 points as Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan 69-51 on Saturday.

Chris James and Noah Morgan added 15 points each and Darion Spottsville scored 10 for the Eagles (14-11, 4-8 Mid-American Conference).

Eastern Michigan's Darion Spottsville had 10 points against Western Saturday in the Eagles' victory. (Photo: Steven King/Icon Sportswire)

Brandon Johnson had 17 points and seven rebounds and Michael Flowers scored 10 points for the Broncos (11-14, 4-8).

Eastern Michigan takes on Kent State at home on Tuesday. Western Michigan plays Akron at home on Tuesday.

More state men

Cleveland State 67, (at) Detroit Mercy, OT: Algevon Eichelberger scored 17 points and Deante Johnson scored 15 and Cleveland State beat Detroit Mercy in overtime .

Torrey Patton’s 3-pointer broke a tie at 63 with 34 seconds left in the extra session and the Vikings (10-17, 6-8 Horizon League) held on to win.

Dwayne Rose Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 95 seconds at the end of regulation to put Detroit Mercy up 59-58. Eichelberger made 1 of 2 fouls shots to tie it with 1:17 left and neither team scored again to force overtime.

Patton finished with 13 points, Kasheem Thomas 11 and Jeremy Sanchez 10. Cleveland State finished 27-of-65 shooting (41.5%). The Vikings got the win despite just a 4 of 15 effort from 3-point range and 10 missed free throws.

Marquis Moore led Detroit Mercy with 20 points and Antoine Davis added 17.

(At) Oakland 72, Youngstown State 64: Xavier Hill-Mais had 20 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season and Oakland beat Youngstown State.

Hill-Mais sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Golden Grizzlies (10-17, 5-9 Horizon League), and he added five assists and three blocked shots. Rashad Williams hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Kevin Kangu hit three 3-pointers and scored 14. Tray Maddox Jr. pitched in with 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Devin Morgan buried 6 of 11 from beyond the arc and scored 20 to pace the Penguins (15-12, 8-6). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points and four assists off the bench. Naz Bohannon had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

Oakland shot 48% from the floor and 45.5% from distance (10 of 22), but the Golden Grizzlies made just 10 of 18 free throws. Youngstown State shot 37% overall and from the 3-point line (11 of 30). The Penguins made 1 of 3 foul shots.

The Golden Grizzlies evened the season series against the Penguins with the win. Youngstown State defeated Oakland 61-60 on Jan. 9.

(At) Wayne State 64, Parkside 51: Brailen Neeley fired in 21 points to lead four players in double figures for Wayne State (6-15,3-14 GLIAC), which won its second straight. Antonio Marshall scored 14, Nate Talbot 13 James Gordon IV 10 for the Warriors, who sealed the victory with a 29-23 run in the second half. Bradon Hau had 17 points for Parkside (10-15, 6-11).

State men scores

(At) Ferris State 71, Northern Michigan 68

Michigan Tech 69, (at) Lake Superior State 63

Davenport 84, (at) Saginaw Valley 74

(At) Adrian 79, Albion 78

(At) Calvin 87, Alma 76

(At) Olivet 82, Trine 78

Kalamazoo 91, (at) Hope 72

State women

(At) Central Michigan 82, Bowling Green 75: Kyra Bussell dropped in 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Micaela Kelly finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as Central (19-4,12-0 MAC) remained unbeaten in conference play. Molly Davis had 17 points and Maddy Watters 15 for the Chippewas, who went on a 23-18 run in the final 10 minutes. Caterrion Thompson scored 20 and Angela Perry 19 for Bowling Green (8-16,1-11).

Akron 64, (at) Eastern Michigan 53: Shaunay Edmonds scored 15, Haliegh Reinehl 13 and Kendall Miller 10 as Akron 11-12 (4-8 MAC) took the lead on a Jordyn Dawson jump shot with 8:58 left in the first quarter and never looked back. Areanna Combs had 23 points to lead Eastern (12-12, 7-6).

(At) Western Michigan 68, (at) Northern Illinois 65: Breanna Mobley finished with 18 points on 9 of 10 shooting and 11 rebounds while Chelayne Bailey and Leighah-Amori Wool each had 11 points for Western (13-10, 6-6 MAC). Courtney Woods scored 18 and Myia Starks 16 for Northern (8-15,4-8).

(At) Parkside 83, Wayne State 77: Alyssa Nelson scored 22 and Carolina Rahkonen added 21 as Parkside (10-6, 7-1 GLIAC) sprinted away with a 27-16 run in the third quarter. Nastassja Chambers had 24 points, Grace George 20 and Tori Perez 10 for Wayne State (8-8, 2-6), which has lost two straight.

Women scores

Michigan Tech 75, (at) Lake Superior State 61

(At) Saginaw Valley 75, Davenport 52

(At) Ferris State 68, Northern Michigan 56

Grand Valley 67, (at) Northwood 51

(At) Trine 86, Adrian 39

(At) Albion 74, Calvin 71

Hope 78, (at) Alma 46

Saint Mary's (Ind.) 65, (at) Kalamazoo 48