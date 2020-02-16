Minneapolis — Winning on the road in the Big Ten has proven to be a monumental task for most every team this season. Even trailing by eight points late at Minnesota, No. 21 Iowa believed it was going to shake that trend.

Luka Garza had 24 points and the Hawkeyes closed the game by scoring the final 11 points to rally past the Gophers 58-55 on Sunday.

Iowa's Ryan Kriener handles the ball against Minnesota's Isaiah Ihnen. (Photo: Stacy Bengs, Associated Press)

Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw attempt with a chance to tie the game with 3.8 seconds left and Iowa (18-8, 9-6) came away with a rare road win. The highest-scoring team in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes were held to a season-low 58 points.

“I think it was a belief in the huddle within this team that we’re going to win the game,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey said. “Luka said it. He verbalized it. He said, ‘We’re going to win the game.’ There was just never any panic. You cannot go on the road and you go down eight with five minutes to go and panic.”

The Hawkeyes trailed by eight points with 5:25 remaining. The Gophers had five of their 13 turnovers during the final stretch.

Iowa was 1-5 on the road in conference play entering the game and Big Ten teams are now 28-70 on the road in conference.

“I told everybody we were going to win this game because I had confidence in us and I knew we had enough time to do it” Garza said.

Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota. Gabe Kalscheur 12, but the Gophers (12-12, 6-8) lost for the fourth time in five games.

“They all hurt, but obviously this is a rivalry game and we’re kind of trying to make a run at the end here,” Carr said. “And to have the game in our hands, it was ours to lose. Yeah, it was pretty tough.”

Bakari Evelyn hit a pair of free throws with 1:15 remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 57-55 lead, its first since leading 21-20 in the first half. Evelyn was fouled right before the shot clock expired.

“I was more disappointed in the composure down the stretch,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. “The turnovers, the foul at the end of a shot clock where we had them. That was where I was disappointed. We didn’t want to go win that game when we needed to.”

Top 25

No. 4 San Diego State 72, (at) Boise State 55: Malachi Flynn scored 22 points, Yanni Wetzell added 14 and San Diego State remained undefeated.

The Aztecs (26-0, 15-0 Mountain West Conference) won in Boise for the first time since Jan. 16, 2016. They had little trouble handing the Broncos their first conference loss at home this season.

Boise State entered the game on an 11-game home winning streak but struggled to find any rhythm on offense and finished the game shooting 41.2% from the field.

After wrapping up the Mountain West regular season title on Tuesday with a victory over New Mexico State, San Diego State didn’t show any signs of let down.

No. 15 Villanova 76, (at) Temple 56: Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 29 points to lead Villanova over Philadelphia rival Temple.

Jermaine Samuels added 13 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10 for Villanova (19-6), which won its seventh straight game over Temple while finishing 4-0 in the Big 5.

Quinton Rose scored 22 points and Nate Pierre-Louis had 16 for Temple (13-12).

State women

(At) Rutgers 62, Michigan 41: The Wolverines had an early lead but the Scarlet Knights used an 11-2 run to regain control, and never looked back from there.

Michigan got within five points in the second quarter, but never got any closer.

Rutgers shot 41.8 percent to Michigan’s 30 percent.

Sophomore Amy Dilk led the way for Michigan (16-9, 7-7 Big Ten) with 12 points.

For Rutgers (18-7, 8-6), Arella Guirantes had 24 points, and Mael Gills had 14.

(At) Green Bay 76, Oakland 51: The Golden Grizzlies dropped their third straight game, done in by a one-point second quarter.

Oakland trailed just 19-18 after the first quarter, but got outscored, 20-1, in the second.

Alona Blackwell had 11 points for Oakland (10-15, 5-9 Horizon).

For Green Bay (14-12, 9-5), Frankie Wurtz scored 28.

(At) Milwaukee 76, Detroit Mercy 51: The Titans trailed 36-20 at halftime, and despite a little surge in the third quarter, they dropped their second straight and seventh of eight.

Detroit Mercy dropped to 3-22 on the season, including 3-11 in the Horizon League. Maxine Moore had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Titans.

For Milwaukee (11-14, 8-6), Jamie Reit had 17 points and Sydney Levy added 16 points.