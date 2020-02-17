Detroit — The Michigan hockey team’s last trip to Detroit ignited a moribund season.

Could some more Motown momentum carry the Wolverines back to the Motor City?

Michigan topped Michigan State 4-1 on Monday in the fifth annual Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena, taking the Iron D Trophy back to Ann Arbor for the fourth straight year.

Michigan's Johnny Beecher collides into Will Lockwood after Lockwood's goal in the first period. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Captain Will Blackwood of Bloomfield Hills scored twice and added an assist as Michigan completed a two-game weekend sweep of the Spartans.

Coach Mel Pearson’s team jumped rivals Michigan State and Ohio State into third place in the seven-team Big Ten, trailing Minnesota and Penn State.

Leading scorer Jake Slaker, a senior forward, added two assists and goaltender Strauss Mann made 30 saves for Michigan (14-13-3, 10-8-2-1), which evened the season series with MSU at two games apiece and is peaking at the right time.

This was Michigan’s third game at LCA, but the Wolverines hope it's not their last.

Michigan topped Ferris State on Dec. 30 in the Great Lakes Invitational semifinal before falling the next day to Michigan Tech 4-2 in the finals.

Since then, the Wolverines have been a different team than the one that finished 2019 at 7-11-2.

Michigan is 8-1-1 in 2020 and has the look of a team ready to make noise in the Big Ten Tournament next month.

A pair of remaining weekend sets against Notre Dame and Minnesota also offer more opportunities for upward movement in the PairWise ratings, used to determine NCAA Tournament at-large bids. The Wolverines entered Monday at No. 20, one slot ahead of Michigan State.

After that, who knows? If Pearson’s team can stay this hot, perhaps a second trip to the Frozen Four in three seasons could be on the horizon April 9-11 back at LCA.

Defenseman Dennis Cesana scored for the Spartans (14-15-1, 10-9-1-0), who have not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2012. In coach Danton Cole’s first two seasons, MSU has finished in last place in the Big Ten, but now sit tied for fourth with Ohio State with a weekend series opening Friday against the Buckeyes at Munn Arena.

Blackwood opened the scoring a little more than 5 minutes into the game by gaining possession of a loose puck in the Michigan zone and finishing a 1-on-3 rush himself.

Sixty-eight seconds later, Cesana tied the game by finishing a crossing pass from Adam Goodsir, as Nico Muller also earned an assist.

But Michigan solved Michigan State’s biggest strength to take control.

The Spartans had been one of the nation’s stingiest penalty killing teams, surrendering just one goal in its last 20 man disadvantages entering Monday.

That goal came Friday in a 5-1 loss to Michigan in East Lansing, but still the Spartans entered Monday with the country’s best penalty kill rate since Nov. 30 at .930.

Jacob Hayhurst put Michigan ahead after a beautiful centering pass from Lockwood, which was set up by cross-ice pass from Slaker with 5:14 left until the first intermission.

Then, less than 3 minutes into the second period, Romeo’s Nick Blankenburg then buried a wrist shot from straight away to beat MSU goaltender John Lethemon with assists to Cam York and Slaker.

Lockwood closed the scoring 58 seconds into the third, deflecting a Griffin Luce shot between his legs for a pretty goal, which Johnny Beecher also assisted.

Mann finished a brilliant weekend with 56 saves on 58 shots.

The sophomore goaltender also got some help late in the second period as Nolan Moyle took a puck off the goal line after a Michigan State shot hit both goal posts behind Mann.

Lethemon made 17 saves.

Michigan plays host to Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday in the final regular season games at Yost Arena this season.

The Big Ten Tournament opens March 8 with a trio of best-of-three meetings beginning while the top seed advances to the March 16 semifinals.

The Big Ten finals, with an automatic NCAA bid at stake, are March 23 and will be hosted by the highest remaining seed.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.