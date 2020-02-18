Nia Clouden dropped in 16 points and hauled down 10 rebounds to lead Michigan State women in a 66-54 victory over Minnesota in Big Ten play Monday at the Breslin Center.

Julia Ayrault added 14 for the Spartans (13-12,6-8 Big Ten), who have posted two straight wins after snapping a five-game losing streak.

Ayrault scored 10 of 14 points in the final 10 minutes, hitting a pair of 3s and two jump shots as MSU closed on a 14-9 run. Moira Joiner, who finished with 11 rebounds and nine points, had two layups during the spurt.

Jasmine Powell had 15 points for Minnesota (15-11, 5-10), which a dreadful 29% (20-of-69) from the floor.

Kansas guard Devon Dotson (1) steals the ball from Iowa State guard Prentiss Nixon (11) during the first half Monday. (Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP)

Top 25

(At) No. 3 Kansas 91, Iowa State 71: Devon Dotson finished with six 3-pointers and 29 points as one of five Kansas players in double-figures scoring, helping the Jayhawks keep pace in the Big 12 race.

Ochai Agbaji finished with 14 points, Udoka Azubuike and Christian Braun scored 13 apiece, and David McCormack had 10 points to send the Jayhawks (23-3, 12-1 Big 12) into a pivotal rematch with No. 1 Baylor with some serious momentum.

The Bears (23-1, 12-0) visit Oklahoma on Tuesday night before facing the Jayhawks at Ferrell Center on Saturday. Kansas hasn’t lost since the two teams met at Allen Fieldhouse in mid-January.

Prentiss Nixon scored 20 points, Matt Jacobson had 13 and Rasir Bolton 12 for the slumping Cyclones (11-15, 4-9), who have lost 14 of their last 15 games at the Phog and still have not won a road game this season.