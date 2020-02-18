State College, Pa. — Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 and Illinois stopped a four-game losing streak with a 62-56 victory over No. 9 Penn State on Tuesday night.

Kofi Cockburn added 14 points for the Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten), who led most of the way and ended Penn State’s eight-game winning streak.

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) lays up a shot against Penn State's Myles Dread (2) in the second half. (Photo: Mitchell Layton, Tribune News Service)

The win also ended Illinois’ six-game losing streak against Penn State.

Lamar Stevens scored 13 for the Nittany Lions (20-6, 10-5), who entered with their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since they were No. 9 at the same point of the 1996 season.

Izaiah Brockington added 10 points for the Nittany Lions, who trailed 30-26 at halftime and by nine with 5:35 to play.

Penn State got a pair of free throws from Seth Lundy that cut its deficit to 58-56 with a minute left, but Dosunmu iced it with a layup 30 seconds later.

It was back-and-forth early as teams swapped the lead five times in the first. The Illini controlled play for 9:06 and Griffin gave them their biggest lead of the half when he hit a 3-pointer, drew a foul and hit the ensuing free throw to put the Illini up 21-16 with 8:54 left before halftime.

Penn State used an 8-1 run, capped by a steal and dunk by Lundy, to retake the lead 4:22 later.

But Illinois got eight straight points from Dosunmu before a putback by Giorgi Bezhanishvili to go up 30-26 at the break.

More Big Ten

(At) No. 7 Maryland 76, Northwestern 67: Jalen Smith had 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for his ninth consecutive double-double, and No. 7 Maryland extended its winning streak to nine. Smith achieved his 17th double-double of the season by halftime. In two games against Northwestern this season, the 6-foot-10 sophomore has 47 points and 30 rebounds.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 for the Terrapins (22-4, 12-3 Big Ten), who never trailed in improving their record at home to 15-0. The victory, combined with Penn State’s loss to Illinois, left first-place Maryland with a two-game lead with five games to go.

Ryan Young scored 17 and Boo Buie added 15 for the Wildcats (6-19, 1-14) in their 10th successive defeat.

Down by 12 at halftime, Northwestern trailed only 50-46 with 10:45 left. It was 63-57 before a dunk by Smith, two free throws by Cowan and layup by Aaron Wiggins put the Terps up 69-57 with 3:23 remaining.

When the teams met at Northwestern a month ago, the Terrapins rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to win 77-66. This time, Maryland took charge at the outset.

Smith had 10 points and six rebounds in the opening seven minutes to stake the Terps to a 17-6 lead. After the Wildcats closed to 25-22, Darryl Morsell, Wiggins and Eric Ayala hit successive 3s and Cowan added a free throw for a 13-point cushion.

A late dunk by Smith made it 37-25 at halftime.

(At) Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65: Aleem Ford scored a career-high 19 and Wisconsin held off a late charge. Wisconsin (16-10, 9-6) built a lead in the second half with strong shooting behind the 3-point arc. But it secured the win over Purdue (14-13, 7-9) by hitting all eight free throws it took over the final 28 seconds.

A Ford 3-pointer put the Badgers up 51-38 midway through the second half, and Noel Eastern’s foul on the next Purdue possession put Wisconsin into the bonus.

But Wisconsin then missed seven of its next eight 3-point attempts. When Eastern converted a three-point play with 2:34 left, Purdue had trimmed Wisconsin’s lead to 59-56.

Later trailing 61-59, Sasha Stefanovic had two 3-point attempts with less than a minute left that would’ve given the Boilermakers the lead. But after both came up empty, the Badgers knocked down their foul shots.

Trevion Williams scored 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Purdue.

State men

(At) Ohio 77, Central Michigan 69: Jordan Dartis shot 7-of-12 from the 3-point range and scored 27 points and Ohio got its first win against the Chippewas since 2014. Ben Vander Plas added 17 points with seven rebounds and four steals and Jason Preston scored 15 with six boards and six assists for the Bobcats (13-13, 5-8 Mid-American Conference), who made 13 of 27 3-pointers (48%). Lunden McDay scored 10 points.

Kevin McKay had 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Chippewas (13-12, 6-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Rob Montgomery added 14 points and 11 rebounds and David DiLeo had nine rebounds.

Ohio faces Bowling Green on the road on Saturday. Central Michigan matches up against Northern Illinois on the road on Saturday.

Akron 71, (at) Western Michigan 67: Tyler Cheese scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and Loren Christian Jackson scored 17. Akron (20-6, 10-3 Mid-American Conference) has won four straight to remain atop the conference standings with Bowling Green (19-7, 10-3). The two meet on Feb. 25.

The Zips led 64-55 with 6:47 remaining after Xeyrius Williams made two foul shots. Brandon Johnson’s layup with 15 seconds left brought the Broncos (11-15, 4-9) within 70-67. Christian Jackson made 1 of 2 foul shots with 11 seconds to go to preserve the win.

Akron led 36-29 at halftime.

Michael Flowers led Western Michigan with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists and Brandon Johnson scored 14 with 10 rebounds.

(At) Eastern Michigan 70, Kent State 49: Ty Groce scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Eastern Michigan won its third straight and fourth straight at home. Thomas Binelli added 13 points and Boubacar Toure had 10 points with nine rebounds and two steals for the Eagles (15-11, 5-8 Mid-American Conference), who made 20 of 31 free throws (65%) and shot 50% from the field (23 of 46).

Danny Pippen scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season for Kent State (17-9, 7-6), which shot 29% from the field (16 of 55). Troy Simons added six assists.

The Golden Flashes scored 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Eastern Michigan plays Ball St. on the road on Saturday. Kent State plays Buffalo at home on Friday.

Top 25

(At) No. 8 Florida State 82, Pittsburgh 67: Patrick Williams scored 16 points, Anthony Polite had 10 points and six rebounds and Florida State pulled away in the second half.

Williams, a freshman forward, scored in double figures for the 10th time this season as the Seminoles (22-4, 12-3 ACC) improved to 14-0 at home.

Au’Diese Toney had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Xavier Johnson added 12 points and seven assists for Pittsburgh (15-12, 6-10), which has lost six of its last eight games.

Balsa Koprivica had seven rebounds, helping Florida State gain a 40-27 edge on the boards.

(At) No. 17 West Virginia 65, Oklahoma State 47: Miles McBride had 11 points in his first start, Sean McNeil also scored 11 and West Virginia took over early in the second half to give coach Bob Huggins his 879th career victory to tie North Carolina’s Dean Smith for sixth all-time among Division I coaches.

West Virginia (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) cut down on its turnovers in breaking a three-game losing streak, which including losses last week to top-ranked Baylor and No. 3 Kansas.

The Mountaineers fell behind by 10 early but got back on track with tough defense. Oklahoma State shot 17% (5 of 30) from the floor after halftime and was held to 14 points, the fewest allowed by West Virginia this season.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 rebounds, Derek Culver pulled down 10 off the bench and West Virginia outrebounded Oklahoma State 42-29.

Cameron McGriff scored 19 points for Oklahoma State (13-13, 3-10), which won its previous two games.