Rochester — Xavier Hill-Mais had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Oakland defeated Milwaukee 75-68 on Friday night.

Rashad Williams had 16 points for Oakland (11-17, 6-9 Horizon League). Daniel Oladapo added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Tray Maddox Jr. had 11 points.

Xavier Hill-Mais (Photo: Jose Juarez, Oakland University)

Darius Roy had 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (12-15, 7-8). DeAndre Abram added 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Josh Thomas had 14 points.

Te’Jon Lucas, the Panthers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 16 points per game, made only 1 of 6 shots from the floor and finished with three points.

The Golden Grizzlies leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Milwaukee defeated Oakland 73-68 on Jan. 18. Oakland plays Green Bay at home on Sunday. Milwaukee takes on Detroit on the road on Sunday.

More state men

Green Bay 84, (at) Detroit Mercy 67: JayQuan McCloud tied his career high with 32 points as Green Bay defeated Detroit Mercy.

Amari Davis had 14 points for Green Bay (14-14, 9-6 Horizon League). Trevian Bell added seven rebounds. PJ Pipes had six rebounds. The Phoenix made 10 of 21 3-point attempts and shot 50 percent overall.

Antoine Davis had 29 points for the Titans (6-22, 4-11), who have lost six games in a row. Marquis Moore added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dwayne Rose Jr. had 12 points.

State women

(At) Youngstown State 72, Detroit Mercy 66: Sylare Starks had 19 points and Zoey Oatis had 11 for the Titans, who fell to 3-23, 3-12 Horizon. For Youngstown State (13-13, 6-9), four scored in double figures.

(At) Cleveland State 83, Oakland 64: Kayla Luchenbach had 17 points for the Golden Grizzlies (10-16, 5-10), while Savanna Crockett scored 21 for Cleveland State (18-8, 8-7).