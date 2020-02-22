Muncie, Ind. — Jarron Coleman scored 19 points with seven rebounds, Luke Bumbalough had 17 points with five 3-pointers and Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan 64-55 on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan came in having won five of its previous six games after dropping its first seven in conference play.

Boubacar Toure (Photo: Brandon Wade, AP)

Tahjai Teague had eight rebounds and six assists for Ball State (15-12, 8-6 Mid-American Conference).

Boubacar Toure had 16 points with eight rebounds for the Eagles (15-12, 5-9).

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan 69-52 on Jan. 14.

Ball State plays Western Michigan at home on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan takes on Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday.

More state men

Toledo 68, (at) Western Michigan 59: Willie Jackson had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Toledo players in double figures as the Rockets roared past Western Michigan.

Luke Knapke added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets. Marreon Jackson chipped in 12 points with seven assists. Spencer Littleson scored 11 points and Keshaun Saunders had 10.

Rafael Cruz Jr. had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos (11-16, 4-10 Mid-American Conference), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Titus Wright added 12 points. Brandon Johnson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Michael Flowers, the Broncos’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, was held to 7 points (2 of 11).

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. Toledo defeated Western Michigan 67-59 on Jan. 11. Toledo (13-14, 5-9) takes on Central Michigan on the road on Tuesday. Western Michigan plays Ball St. on the road on Tuesday.

(At) Saginaw Valley 74, Wayne State 68: Myles Belyeu fired in 22 points and Malik Ellison added 21 to lead Saginaw Valley (16-11,10-9 GLIAC). Darnell Hoskins Jr. had 14 points and Innocent Nwoko 11 rebounds for the Cardinals, which pushed its home record to 12-3. James Gordon IV had 17 points and 14 rebounds while Nate Talbot had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Wayne State (7-16, 4-15).

State women

(At) Eastern Michigan 61, Ball State 58: Areanna Combs scored 15, Corrione Cardwell 14 and Courtnie Lewis 11 as Eastern (13-12, 8-6 Mid-American) raised its home record to 7-5. Sydney Freeman had 14 points to lead Ball State (18-8, 10-4).

Central Michigan 70, (at) Northern Illinois 66: Kyra Bussell put in 25 points to go with 11 rebounds while Micaela Kelly added 14 points and Gabrielle Bird 12 as Central ( 21-4, 14-0 MAC) clinched a share of the overall MAC title. The Chippewas lead by four games over Ball State and Ohio with four games remaining. Courtney Woods had 21 points and 12 rebounds to leads Northern Illinois (8-17,4-10).

Western Michigan 70, (at) Toledo 58: Jordan Walker finished with 21 points on 7 of 16 shooting while Sydney Shafer scored 17 and Reilly Jacobson 14 as Western (14-10, 8-6 MAC) won its fourth straight. Quinesha Lockett had 17 points to lead Toledo (11-14, 6-8).

Wayne State 68, (at) Saginaw Valley 62: Sadia Johnson dropped in 33 points, going 5 of 8 from 3-point range, while Nastassja Chambers and Tori Perez each had 10 points for Wayne State (15-12, 9-10 GLIAC). Sam Cherney also had 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Tori DePerry had 23 points and Maddie Maloney 14 for Saginaw Valley (12-15,8-11).