Tyler Koons (Photo: Michigan-Dearborn Athletics)

Tyler Koons, a right-hander from Gibraltar Carlson High School, threw a no-hitter in Michigan-Dearborn’s 2-0 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday in Florence, Ky.

Koons, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, struck out nine and did not allow a walk in the seven-inning game. He faced the minimum 21 batters, including the final three in an “immaculate” nine-pitch, nine-strike seventh inning.

Koons’ no-hitter was the second game of a doubleheader. In the first game, Robert Morris won 5-2.

The teams concluded the weekend series on Sunday with Robert Morris prevailing, 10-1.