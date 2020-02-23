Michigan built a large first-half lead, then held on after halftime to earn a 65-57 victory over Michigan State Sunday in a Big Ten women’s basketball game at East Lansing.

The Wolverines (18-9, 9-7) led 40-25 at halftime, then withstood a third-quarter charge as the Spartans cut the deficit to 47-43 by the end of the third quarter.

Michigan's Naz Hillmon, left, shoots against Michigan State's Kayla Belles during the first half. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Michigan State briefly gained the lead at 49-48 when Nia Clouden made a layup with about eight minutes to play but the Wolverines regained the lead on a layup by Naz Hillmon and never trailed again.

Hillmon scored 26, Amy Dilk 15 and Izabel Varejao 10 for Michigan.

Clouden scored 18 and Taryn McCutcheon 14 for Michigan State (14-13, 7-9).



More state women

(At) Cleveland State 68, Detroit Mercy 63: Savanna Crockett led Cleveland State (19-8, 9-7 Horizon) with 23 points. Bridgid Fox scored 13 and Maxine Moore 12 for the Titans (3-24, 3-13).

Oakland 86, (at) Youngstown State 73: Chloe Guingrich scored 23 and Dean Kahlaijah and Alona Blackwell 13 each for Oakland (11-16, 6-10 Horizon). Chelsea Olson scored 18 for Youngstown State (13-14, 6-10).



State men

(At) Oakland 92, Green Bay 88 (2OT): Xavier Hill-Mais had 31 points, 13 rebounds and his 3-pointer with 27 seconds left in the second overtime carried Oakland. Hill-Mais — who finished a point shy of his career high — followed his 3-pointer with a pair of foul shots for an 89-86 lead with 10 seconds left. The Golden Grizzlies (12-17, 7-9 Horizon League) made 3 of 4 from the line to seal the win.

Hill-Mais tied it at 80 with four seconds left in the first overtime when he rebounded Tray Maddox Jr.’s missed free throw and laid it in. Kameron Hankerson made two foul shots with 12 seconds left in overtime for an 80-77 Green Bay lead. PJ Pipes fouled Maddox who made the first free throw but missed the second. JayQuan McCloud missed a 3-attempt at the buzzer.

Daniel Oladapo made two foul shots with 27 seconds left and the Grizzlies knotted it at 71 to force the first overtime. Playing for the last shot, McCloud missed a jumper with two seconds remaining.

Oladapo finished with 17 rebounds and a career-high 17 rebounds.

McCloud led Green Bay (14-15, 9-7) with 26 points.

(At) Detroit Mercy 79, Milwaukee 73: Antoine Davis scored 27, Marquise Moore added 18 and Detroit Mercy ended a six-game losing streak. Brad Calipari added 12 points on three 3-pointers and Willy Isani added seven points and a career-high 11 rebounds for Detroit Mercy (7-22, 5-11 Horizon League).

After Milwaukee (12-16, 7-9) built a 16-point lead late in the first half, Detroit reeled off a 22-4 run and grabbed a 54-52 lead six minutes into the second half when Calipari sank three free throws.

Calipari buried a second-chance 3-pointer on Detroit’s next possession, followed by a Davis 3-pointer and the Titans were off, building leads of as many as 14 points.

The Panthers surged back with an 11-0 run, cutting the gap to 75-73 with 38 seconds left. The Titans made four at the line and Milwaukee missed its last four from the floor.



Big Ten

(At) No. 25 Ohio State 79, No. 7 Maryland 72: Luther Muhammad scored 22 and Ohio State ended Maryland’s nine-game winning streak.

Ohio State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) defeated a Top-10 team for the fourth time this season.

Four other Buckeyes scored in double figures, led by Kaleb Wesson with 15 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 13, while Andre Wesson and C.J. Jackson each had 12.

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland (22-5, 12-4) with 20 points and Eric Ayala had 16, but the Terrapins got little help from their big guns. Leading scorer Jalen Smith, who averages 17.1 points per game, was held to eight. Anthony Cowan, who averages 16.9, scored 10 before fouling out.

(At) Indiana 68, No. 9 Penn State 60: Al Durham scored 14 and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Devonte Green contributed 10 points for the Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten), who started hot but needed to hit their final four free throws to help seal the win.

Lamar Stevens, who was hampered with foul trouble all game, led Penn State (20-7, 10-6) with 29 points on 11-of-27 shooting.

Minnesota 83, (at) Northwestern 57: Daniel Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Marcus Carr added 18 points and Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis 14 each for the Gophers (13-13, 7-9), who stopped a three-game losing streak.

“The season’s not over. It’s been pronounced over for some reason, but it’s not over,” Pitino said. “The beauty of our league is you got great wins right in front of you — opportunities, I should say.”

Pete Nance led last-place Northwestern (6-20, 1-15) with 11 points. Ryan Young added 10 points for the Wildcats, who have lost 11 straight.

(At) Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 71: Micah Potter came off the bench and finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Nate Reuvers and Brevin Pritzl scored 17 each for Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten), while Ron Harper Jr. led the Scarlet Knights (18-10, 9-8) with 21 points and nine rebounds.



Top 25

(At) No. 15 Creighton 81, No. 21 Butler 59: Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, and Creighton earned its fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent.

The Bluejays (22-6, 11-4 Big East) have won nine of 10 and remain one game behind conference-leading Seton Hall.

Butler (19-9, 7-8), which dropped its third straight, played the second half without season scoring leader Kamar Baldwin. He limped off the court late in the first half because of an injury to his left ankle.

(At) No. 16 Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65: Myles Powell scored 18, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 16 points and nine rebounds and Seton Hall beat St. John’s.

Jared Rhoden added 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting and Romero Gill had 12 points while going 6 for 6 from the floor in the wire-to-wire victory for the Pirates (20-7, 12-3 Big East).

LJ Figueroa led St. John’s (14-13, 3-11) with 19 points.