Winston-Salem, N.C. — Brandon Childress never panicked as shot after shot clanged off the rim. Nor did Wake Forest when it fell behind late in regulation against seventh-ranked Duke.

It turned out Childress and the Demon Deacons had a few big shots left in them — enough to end a long losing streak to the Blue Devils in memorable fashion with a court-storming celebration.

Childress ended an awful shooting start with a game-tying 3-pointer near the end of regulation and scored 13 of his 17 in two overtimes to help the Demon Deacons stun the Blue Devils 113-101 Tuesday night. It was Wake Forest’s first win against the Blue Devils in nearly six years, ending a run of 11 straight losses that had lasted through coach Danny Manning’s tenure.

Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. And once the game went into a second extra period, Childress buried another on the first possession to put the Demon Deacons (12-15, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead to stay.

“I don’t care about percentages,” Childress said of his 0-for-10 start. “I’m satisfied with the shots I take. I practice those. It might not have went as much as I’d like to. But I just wanted to find the right moment to take over the game, and I did that.”

He sure did. Childress made six of his last 10 shots, leading an inspired performance from a team that entered this one near the bottom of the ACC standings.

“Shooters shoot,” teammate Olivier Sarr said with a shrug.

Sarr finished with a career-high 25 points for Wake Forest, while Isaiah Mucius came up with a dunk with 14.7 seconds left to finally punctuate a huge victory that included the Demon Deacons rallying from nine down in the final 90 seconds of regulation.

When it was over, Wake Forest fans stormed the court to celebrate their first win against Duke since March 2014. Childress got carried around the court on shoulders and fought back tears through a postgame interview.

“I was ready when my number was called,” the senior said. “I was 0 for 10 at first, but I stayed with it and I hit shots when it mattered and we won the game.”

It marked the second time in a week the Blue Devils (23-5, 13-4) lost on the road to an unranked, instate opponent. They lost by 22 points at North Carolina State last week, a game that ended with another court-storming celebration.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski was frustrated by his team’s lack of competitive edge in that one, saying the Blue Devils were “never there” in the loss in Raleigh. He wasn’t particularly pleased with the way his team handled this one, either.

Namely, there were the late turnovers after taking a 78-69 lead with 1:21 left in regulation that opened the door – just enough for Childress and the Demon Deacons to jump through.

“I’m disappointed in our group,” Krzyzewski said. “I didn’t think we came the way we should and the way we’ve practiced. We show our youth so much. … This is our 28th game. You’d hope that we’d be older by now, but we were not tonight.”

Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. had a season-high 25 points to lead the Blue Devils, and Tre Jones added 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists at the point.

More Top 25

(At) No. 2 Baylor 85, Kansas State 66: Matt Mayer scored 19 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures, and the Bears quickly recovered from their first Big 12 loss, beating Kansas State.

The Bears (25-2, 14-1 Big 12) jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes and never trailed. That came three days after losing at home to now-No. 1 Kansas, a 64-61 setback at home that ended their conference-record 23-game winning streak and their five-week run as the nation’s top-ranked team.

Butler had a 3-pointer, two free throws and a fast-break jumper in his quick spurt, and finished with 16 points. Davion Mitchell had 14 points and 10 assists while MaCio Teague scored 13 points.

Cartier Diarra had 19 points for Kansas State (9-19, 2-13), which is 0-8 in February.

No. 4 Dayton 62, (at) George Mason 55: Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as Dayton survived a sluggish performance to beat George Mason and clinch at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play.

Toppin, a redshirt sophomore and one of the leading candidates for National Player of the Year, scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime for the Flyers (26-2, 15-0 Atlantic 10), who own the country’s longest winning streak at 17 games.

Jalen Crutcher had 13 points as Dayton finished shooting 50% from the field.

AJ Wilson led George Mason (15-13, 4-11) with 18 points. Jordan Miller added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double of the season.

(At) No. 5 San Diego State 66, Colorado State 60: Malachi Flynn scored 10 of San Diego State’s last 17 points and the Aztecs rallied from a seven-point deficit to beat Colorado State and rebound from their only loss.

Flynn finished with 17 points for SDSU (27-1, 16-1 Mountain West) after scoring just two points in the first half.

The Aztecs trailed 56-49 with 8:22 left before going on a 13-0 run. Jordan Schakel hit a put-back and Flynn a 3-pointer before Schakel hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:50 left, making it 57-56.

SDSU’s 13-0 run over 5 minutes, 17 seconds gave it a 62-56 lead.

Nico Carvacho scored 17 for CSU ((19-11, 10-7) and Isaiah Stevens had 12.

No. 8 Kentucky 69, (at) Texas A&M 60: Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead Kentucky past Texas A&M for its seventh straight win.

Quickley is the first Kentucky (23-5, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017. The sophomore scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday.

Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

(At) No. 15 Auburn 67, Mississippi 58: Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Auburn withstood Mississippi’s rally attempts.

The Tigers (24-4, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) benefited from the return of Isaac Okoro, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and remained unbeaten at home.

Samir Doughty had 14 points and four assists but also had five turnovers. Okoro had 10 points in 27 minutes after Auburn dropped two games without him.

The SEC’s leading scorer, Breein Tyree, had 16 points for Ole Miss (13-15, 4-11) and KJ Buffen had 16 points and eight rebounds.

(At) Oklahoma 65, No. 22 Texas Tech 51: Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and Brady Manek added 15 as Oklahoma beat Texas Tech to snap a three-game skid.

Oklahoma (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) provided a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume. Doolittle, who wore a mask after suffering a broken nose Saturday against Oklahoma State, made 9 of 15 shots and had seven rebounds.

Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, who entered the game averaging a team-leading 16.3 points, was scoreless. Kevin McCullar led the Red Raiders (18-10, 9-6) with 13 points.

State men

Toledo 93, (at) Central Michigan 81: Marreon Jackson made 7 of 9 3-pointers and scored a career-high 37 points and Toledo beat Central Michigan.

Spencer Littleson scored 18 points and Luke Knapke added 15 with five assists and three blocks for the Rockets (14-14, 6-9 Mid-American Conference), who shot 57% from the field (31 of 54) and outrebounded the Chippewas 32-23. Willie Jackson scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Toledo split of its season series against the Chippewas after dropping a 74-67 home decision to CMU on Jan. 14.

David DiLeo made 5 of 6 3-pointers and he and Rob Montgomery scored 19 points each for Central Michigan (13-14, 6-8), which has lost six straight. Devontae Lane scored 18 with five assists, Dallas Morgan added 11 points and Kevin McKay had 10 with two steals.

Northern Illinois 73, (at) Eastern Michigan 71: Eugene German hit a career-high seven 3-pointers, including the go-ahead 3 with 8.9 seconds left, and tied his season best with 27 points to help Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan.

German, NIU’s all-time leading scorer, has 2,141 career points and moved past David Kool — who scored 2,122 for Western Michigan from 2006-10 — into sixth on the Mid-American Conference’s career list.

Tyler Cochran and Ziare Mateen scored 15 points apiece for Northern Illinois (17-11, 10-5). Cochran made 7 of 11 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds and Mateen made a career-best five 3s.

Trendon Hankerson hit a 3-pointer to trim NIU’s deficit to 71-70 with 17 seconds left and Darius Beane blocked Ty Groce’s layup attempt on the other end. Hankerson grabbed the rebound, dribbled to half court and hit German for the winner from NBA range.

Eastern Michigan jumped to a 22-5 lead about nine minutes into the game and, although German hit a 3-pointer that made it 37-all at halftime, the Eagles never trailed until the closing seconds.

Thomas Binelli hit six 3s and finished with 26 — both career highs — for EMU (15-13, 5-10). Boubacar Toure had his 11th double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

(At) Ball State 71, Western Michigan 61: Ishmael El-Amin had 21 points as Ball State topped Western Michigan.

Tahjai Teague had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Ball State (16-12, 9-6 Mid-American Conference).

Luke Toliver had 12 points for the Broncos (11-17, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Brandon Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Michael Flowers, the Broncos’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 17 points per game, finished with a season-low two points on 1-of-5 shooting.