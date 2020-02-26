Mount Pleasant, Mich. —

Sue Guevara has retired from Central Michigan but her title streak is still alive. (Photo: David Richard, Associated Press)

New coach, same result.

In her first year as head coach of Central Michigan’s women’s basketball team, Heather Oesterle has led her squad to its fourth consecutive outright Mid-American Conference regular season title as well as its fifth straight MAC West Division championship. The Chippewas (22-4, 15-0) clinched the title with a 76-60 victory over rival Western Michigan (15-11, 8-7) Wednesday night in McGuirk Arena.

Former head coach Sue Guevara retired after 12 seasons at the helm, the last three of which ended in regular season conference titles. She handed the program over to Oesterle, her associate head coach, who has maintained the standard of excellence in her first season.

“This is a dream,” Oesterle said after the game. “I have my dream job here and to do something like this with the people we get to do it with, it’s pretty incredible.”

After the game, Oesterle visited with Guevara, who served as her head coach during her playing days at Michigan and her coaching mentor for the previous nine seasons.

“I have this picture in my office of her and me at the press conference and I look at it on my way out to practice and I just (think) ‘I gotta make her proud,' ” Oesterle said. “That’s been the goal all year, just to make her proud, because she did so much for me over the years and has really prepared me for this opportunity.”

The win is the Chippewas’ 15th in a row and 22nd in their last 23 games. They’ve won all but one game, a 64-58 loss to UCF on Dec. 30, since starting the season 0-3.

Central Michigan got 10 first-quarter points from Molly Davis and led for the majority of the first half, however the Broncos stayed close and closed the first half on an 8-0 run to take their first lead of the game heading into the locker room.

After Jordan Walker scored to extend Western’s lead to four early in the third quarter, Micaela Kelly scored five straight points to put Central Michigan on top. The teams traded leads before senior MacKenna Kelly hit her first 3-pointer since the loss to UCF to kick-start a 12-2 run that would give the Chippewas the lead for good.

Leighah Amori-Wool and Breanna Mobley scored back-to-back buckets to cut the Chippewa lead to nine, however Davis and Micaela Kelly hit 3-pointers to put the game out of reach.

Micaela Kelly finished with 24 points and eight assists. Davis, a freshman who has established herself among the conference’s best, added 20 points and reigning MAC West Player of the Week Kyra Bussell scored 12. Western Michigan was led by Mobley’s 19 points and six rebounds.

"I'm like a big sister," Kelly said of her relationship with Davis. "Why not go out there and just smile. She's giving me assists, I'm giving her assists."

Central Michigan outrebounded Western 35-30 and shot 47% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Broncos missed all but two of their 3-point tries. The Chippewas outscored the Broncos 41-23 after halftime.

Though they’ve locked up the regular season title, the Chippewas have three games remaining on the schedule.

“The message to our team is that we’re not done yet,” Oesterle said. “We still have a lot more to do. When we set the goals at the beginning of the year, this was the first one.”

Next up for Central Michigan is a showdown at 1 p.m. Saturday in Muncie, Indiana, where the Chippewas will take on the Ball State Cardinals.

Christian Booher is a freelance writer.