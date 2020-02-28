Central Michigan and rival Western Michigan will play at Ford Field in Detroit on Oct. 17, the highlight of the local Mid-American Conference schedules in 2020. It will be the first time the big rivalry game will be played off either of the campuses.

Eastern Michigan also will play games against name opponents Kentucky and Missouri, while Western Michigan plays Cincinnati, Notre Dame and Syracuse.

EMU football coach Chris Creighton (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Here's a look at the complete MAC schedules for each of the three state teams:

Central Michigan

Sept. 5: vs. San Jose State

Sept. 12: at Nebraska

Sept. 19: at Northwestern

Sept. 26: vs. Bryant

Oct. 3: at Eastern Michigan

Oct. 10: at Northern Illinois

Oct. 17: vs. Western Michigan, at Ford Field

Oct. 24: vs. Miami (Ohio)

Nov. 4: vs. Ohio

Nov. 11: at Toledo

Nov. 18: vs. Ball State

Nov. 24: at Kent State

Eastern Michigan

Sept. 5: at Kentucky

Sept. 12: vs. Coastal Carolina

Sept. 19: vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 26: at Missouri

Oct. 3: vs. Central Michigan

Oct. 10: at Ohio

Oct. 17: at Army

Oct. 24: vs. Toledo

Oct. 31: at Western Michigan

Nov. 10: at Ball State

Nov. 21: vs. Bowling Green

Nov. 27: at Miami (Ohio)

Western Michigan

Sept. 4: vs. Colgate

Sept. 11: at Cincinnati

Sept. 19: at Notre Dame

Sept. 26: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 3: at Ball State

Oct. 10: vs. Toledo

Oct. 17: vs. Central Michigan, at Ford Field

Oct. 24: at Kent State

Oct. 31: vs. Eastern Michigan

Nov. 10: vs. Northern Illinois

Nov. 21: at Akron

Nov. 27: vs. Buffalo