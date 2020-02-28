Central Michigan and rival Western Michigan will play at Ford Field in Detroit on Oct. 17, the highlight of the local Mid-American Conference schedules in 2020. It will be the first time the big rivalry game will be played off either of the campuses.
Eastern Michigan also will play games against name opponents Kentucky and Missouri, while Western Michigan plays Cincinnati, Notre Dame and Syracuse.
Here's a look at the complete MAC schedules for each of the three state teams:
Central Michigan
Sept. 5: vs. San Jose State
Sept. 12: at Nebraska
Sept. 19: at Northwestern
Sept. 26: vs. Bryant
Oct. 3: at Eastern Michigan
Oct. 10: at Northern Illinois
Oct. 17: vs. Western Michigan, at Ford Field
Oct. 24: vs. Miami (Ohio)
Nov. 4: vs. Ohio
Nov. 11: at Toledo
Nov. 18: vs. Ball State
Nov. 24: at Kent State
Eastern Michigan
Sept. 5: at Kentucky
Sept. 12: vs. Coastal Carolina
Sept. 19: vs. Northern Illinois
Sept. 26: at Missouri
Oct. 3: vs. Central Michigan
Oct. 10: at Ohio
Oct. 17: at Army
Oct. 24: vs. Toledo
Oct. 31: at Western Michigan
Nov. 10: at Ball State
Nov. 21: vs. Bowling Green
Nov. 27: at Miami (Ohio)
Western Michigan
Sept. 4: vs. Colgate
Sept. 11: at Cincinnati
Sept. 19: at Notre Dame
Sept. 26: vs. Syracuse
Oct. 3: at Ball State
Oct. 10: vs. Toledo
Oct. 17: vs. Central Michigan, at Ford Field
Oct. 24: at Kent State
Oct. 31: vs. Eastern Michigan
Nov. 10: vs. Northern Illinois
Nov. 21: at Akron
Nov. 27: vs. Buffalo
