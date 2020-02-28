Indianapolis — Marcus Burk had 21 points as IUPUI broke its seven-game losing streak, narrowly defeating Oakland 71-68 on Thursday night.

Jaylen Minnett had 19 points and seven assists for IUPUI (7-23, 3-14 Horizon League). Grant Weatherford added 13 points and seven rebounds. Zo Tyson had 10 points.

Ohio State's Andre Wesson (24) is defended by Nebraska's Cam Mack, left, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34). (Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press)

Xavier Hill-Mais had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (12-18, 7-10), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Brad Brechting added 16 points. Tray Maddox Jr. had 13 points.

Rashad Williams, the Golden Grizzlies’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (4 of 20).

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies this season. IUPUI defeated Oakland 89-85 on Jan. 25. IUPUI finishes out the regular season against Detroit at home on Saturday. Oakland finishes out the regular season against Illinois-Chicago on the road on Saturday.

More state men

(At) Illinois-Chicago 84, Detroit Mercy 67: Godwin Boahen had 19 points off the bench to carry Illinois-Chicago. Braelen Bridges had 16 points for UIC (15-15, 10-7 Horizon League). Tarkus Ferguson added 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jordan Blount had 12 points.

Antoine Davis had 26 points for the Titans (7-23, 5-12). Dwayne Rose Jr. scored a career-high 22 points and had eight rebounds.

Davis, who entered averaging 23.6 points per game, was 8 of 20 from the field but his teammates combined to go 13 of 48.

The Flames evened the season series against the Titans with the win. Detroit defeated UIC 70-69 on Jan. 25. UIC finishes out the regular season against Oakland at home on Saturday. Detroit Mercy closes out against IUPUI on the road on Saturday.

(At) Miami (Ohio) 76, Central Michigan 57: Rob Montgomery had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas (13-15, 6-9 MAC), who have lost seven in a row. David DiLeo added 10 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 13 points seven assists for Miami (11-17, 4-11).

(At) Ferris State 84, Lake Superior State 67: Dorian Aluyi had 21 points and Walt Kelser 19 as Ferris State (27-5, 16-4), ranked No. 11 nationally, clinched the outright GLIAC championship. Lake Superior State is 12-16, 9-11.

Ashland 83, (at) Wayne State 63: Brailen Neely had 17 points and Karim Murray 15 as the Warriors (7-17, 4-16 GLIAC) lost. Drew Noble scored 30 to lead Ashland (17-11, 10-10.

State women

Michigan 80, (at) Penn State 66: Naz Hillmon scored 26 and Amy Dilk added 15 as the Wolverines cruised to the road victory. Hailey Brown scored 12 and Maddie Nolan 10 for Michigan (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten). For Penn State (7-21, 1-16), Siyeh Frazier led the way with 28 points.

Wright State 77, (at) Oakland 60: Kahlaijah Dean had 19 points and Alona Blackwell 17 for the Golden Grizzlies (11-17, 6-11 Horizon). For Wright State (17-11, 12-5), Angel Baker scored 20.

Northern Kentucky 82, (at) Detroit Mercy 61: Maxine Moore had 14 points and Bridgid Fox scored 13 for the Titans (3-25, 3-14 Horizon). For Northern Kentucky (17-11, 11-6), Ally Niece led the way with 19 points.

Ashland 92, (at) Wayne State 61: Sam Cherney had 10 points and 12 rebounds, but Wayne State (15-13, 9-11 GLIAC) fell handily to No. 2-ranked Ashland (28-0, 20-0).

Big Ten

No. 23 Ohio State 75, (at) Nebraska 54: Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 23 Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead. Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), playing without injured starting forward Kyle Young, won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight.

The Buckeyes rode the momentum of their 79-72 win over Maryland on Sunday to a fast start. They led 26-12 after making 9 of their first 11 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Duane Washington Jr. made three straight 3s to open the game and finished with 14 points. He started for the first time since Jan. 11, taking the place of Young, who sprained an ankle against Maryland.

C.J. Walker had 15 points and matched his season high with five rebounds.

The 6-foot-9, 270-pound Wesson scored eight of the Buckeyes’ first 16 points of the second half, working over whoever the undersized Huskers sent to defend him while posting his 11th double-double of the season.

The Buckeyes never led by fewer than 14 points after half, but their offense operated at nowhere near the efficiency it did early in the game. They shot 33 percent the final 20 minutes and missed 18 of their last 19 3-point attempts.

Dachon Burke had 13 points and Cam Mack added 12 for the Cornhuskers, who shot 36 percent and were 3 of 16 on 3s.

Illinois 74, (at) Northwestern 66: Alan Griffin set career highs with 24 points and six 3-pointers, Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 and the Illini (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) moved into a tie for second place in the Big Ten behind Maryland. They took the lead with a big run in the first half and held off last-place Northwestern (6-21, 1-16) down the stretch to win their third straight since a four-game slide that knocked them out of the Top 25.

(At) Purdue 57, Indiana 49: Trevion Williams scored 19 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 17 to help Purdue hold off a late charge. The Boilermakers (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing by winning a seventh straight against their in-state rival.

Devonte Green had 11 points and Justin Smith added eight for the Hoosiers (18-10, 8-9), who had a two-game winning streak end. Indiana has lost five straight at Mackey Arena over the past seven years.

Top 25

(At) No. 3 Gonzaga 94, San Diego State 59: Filip Petrusev had 21 points and nine rebounds as Gonzaga clinched its eighth straight West Coast Conference regular-season title. Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge had 15 for Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 WCC), which rebounded from its loss at BYU on Saturday. The win came on a night when former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison was honored.

Joey Calcaterra scored 19 for undersized San Diego (9-21, 2-13), which has lost 12 straight to Gonzaga.

Gonzaga has won 38 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the country.

(At) California 76, No. 21 Colorado 62: Matt Bradley matched his career highs of 26 points and five 3-pointers, and California pulled away in the second half.

Kareem South had 19 points and Paris Austin added 12 as the Golden Bears (12-16, 6-9 Pac-12) emphatically ended a five-game losing streak against the Buffaloes and gave first-year coach Mark Fox his most significant win of the season while handing Colorado a stinging setback.

McKinley Wright IV scored 18 points for Colorado.

The Buffaloes (21-8, 10-6) were among a handful of teams who began the night a half-game behind conference-leading Arizona State.