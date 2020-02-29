Antoine Davis scored a season-high 43 points and his two free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining provided the winning points in Detroit Mercy’s 90-88 victory over IUPUI on Saturday in a regular-season finale.
Davis’ free throws gave Detroit a four-point lead before IUPUI had a layup in the final second.
Davis came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.7 points per game. He was 15 of 28 from the floor against the Jaguars, making 6 of 16 3-point attempts and 7 of 8 free throws. It was the sophomore’s third career 40-point game.
Marquis Moore had 16 points and eight rebounds for Detroit (8-23, 6-12 Horizon League), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Chris Brandon added 10 rebounds.
Marcus Burk had 24 points for the Jaguars (7-24, 3-15). Elyjah Goss scored a career-high 23 points and had 12 rebounds. Jaylen Minnett had 22 points.
The Titans also defeated IUPUI 76-64 on Jan. 23.
More state men
(At) Eastern Michigan 67, Central Michigan 63: Boubacar Toure scored 13 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had a career-high five blocked shots and Eastern Michigan closed the game with a 16-2 run to defeat Central Michigan.
Yeikson Montero added 17 points for Eastern Michigan (16-13, 6-10 Mid-American Conference) and Ty Groce 14.
Dallas Morgan had 16 points for the Chippewas (13-16, 6-10), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. David DiLeo added 14 points and Kevin McKay 11 and Rob Montgomery had a career-high 16 rebounds.
Morgan’s 3-pointer at the 5:15 mark had Central Michigan on top 61-51 but from there the Chippewas missed their last five shots and had three turnovers.
Montero had back-to-back 3-pointers and Boubacar’s dunk and 3-point play with 1:10 to play put the Eagles on top 63-61.
Montgomery made two free throws with just under a minute to go tied the game but Boubacar made two free throws at 44 seconds to put EMU back on top.
State women
(At) Ball State 67, Central Michigan 62: Sydney Freeman scored 18, Oshlynn Brown 17 and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir 13 as Ball State (20-8,12-4 Mid-American) roared out to a 16-6 lead in the first quarter and held on to end Central's 15-game winning streak. Micaela Kelly had 17 points and Molly Davis 14 to lead Central (22-5, 15-1).
(At) Western Michigan 63, Northern Illinois 50: Jordan Walker dropped in 33 points, going 7 of 11 from beyond the arc, while Leighah-Amori Wool and Sydney Shafer each had 10 points to lead Western Michigan (16-11,9-7 MAC). Myria Starks scored 14 and Gabby Nikitinaite 12 for Northern Illinois (9-18,5-11).
Wright State 66, (at) Detroit Mercy 58: Michal Miller went 8 of 15 from the floor to finish with 25 points to lead Wright State (18-11, 13-5 Horizon). Aly Reiff had 11 points and Bridgid Fox 10 for Mercy (3-26, 3-15).
