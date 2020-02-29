Lexington, Ky. — Other than a couple of instances, Kentucky has needed every possession to first gain an edge and then keep it in a gauntlet of close victories.

The No. 8 Wildcats followed the same pattern to answer yet another challenge against No. 15 Auburn, earning a win along with another Southeastern Conference title.

Kentucky's EJ Montgomery, center, struggles between Auburn's Austin Wiley (50) and Danjel Purifoy, right, during the first half. (Photo: James Crisp, AP)

Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Kentucky used a big run in the first half before holding off the Tigers and clinching the SEC regular-season championship with a 73-66 victory Saturday.

A Rupp Arena crowd of 20,638 cheered loudly after the final horn, but the Wildcats exited the court like any other game. They soon received blue-and-white baseball caps signifying their achievement that required eight consecutive wins this month – six by a total of 38 points.

“It’s just good for this team,” said Quickley, who shot 3 of 10 but made a big impact with all of his rebounds on the defensive end.

“I think a lot of people doubted us early. We lost a couple of tough games in (Las) Vegas and people questioned if we could get to this point and eventually get to a Final Four or a championship or something like that. We stayed faithful to the grind and trusted the process.”

The Wildcats (24-5, 14-2) entered with a two-game lead on the second-place Tigers (24-5, 11-5) but had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the 20-3 spurt over 5:47 and eventually build an eight-point advantage. Auburn fought back to within 53-50 early in the second half, but Kentucky stayed ahead in a foul-plagued half by making 14 free throws down the stretch. That included seven by Quickley, who made all 11 from the line.

Kentucky made 27 of 33 free throws while Auburn hit 13 of 22 in a game featuring 23 fouls by each team. The schools also finished with 38 rebounds each, which helped the Tigers outscore the Wildcats 12-5 in second-chance points.

Auburn fought to within a possession at times but couldn’t get even. Meanwhile, Kentucky pushed the ball inside to create chances at the line and convert enough of them to offset 42% shooting, including 2 of 13 from beyond the arc.

“We knocked some free throws late and Immanuel always knocks down his free throws,” said Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey, who made 7 of 8 to finish with 17 points. “I tried to make some a little bit, so I don’t get in trouble.”

Nick Richards scored 14 points and Nate Sestina 11 off the bench as the Wildcats avenged a 75-66 loss to Auburn on Feb. 1.

The Tigers began pursuit of their first-ever season sweep by hitting their first four 3-pointers, including three by Daniel Purifoy for their first nine points. They cooled off significantly from there and hit just five of the next 30 attempts, including 2 of 16 after the break.

“I figured we need to spread it and shoot 3s, and we did a pretty good job,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “The closer you get to the basket the better you don’t always look against them. If we make a couple of those shots and a couple of free throws, we are right there.”

J’Von McCormick had 13 points and Austin Wiley 10 for the Tigers, who shot 36% and had their two-game streak snapped.

More Top 25

No. 1 Kansas 62, (at) Kansas State 58: Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help top-ranked Kansas absorb the loss of center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches of the game, and the cold-shooting Jayhawks held on to beat Kansas State for their 14th straight win.

Azubuike finished with six points and nine rebounds while playing just 20 minutes after hurting his ankle in the opening minutes of the game. David McCormack came off the bench to score nine in his place, helping the Jayhawks (26-3, 15-1) edge closer to clinching at least a share of another Big 12 championship.

Cartier Diarra scored 15 points and Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien had 13 apiece for the Wildcats (9-20, 2-14).

It was their first meeting since their game in Lawrence late last month ended in a brawl that spilled into the disabled seating section of Allen Fieldhouse. Several punches were thrown, and Kansas forward Silvio de Sousa took a stool and nearly swung it before assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it away from him.

De Sousa is still serving his 12-game suspension, while teammate David McCormack sat two games and Kansas State players James Love and Antonio Gordon also were suspended. Both schools were reprimanded by the Big 12.

In an attempt to make good, the two teams met at mid-court after the national anthem and shook hands.

TCU 75, (at) No. 2 Baylor 72: Desmond Bane scored 23 points, with eight straight in TCU’s tiebreaking run as the Horned Frogs upended No. 2 Baylor.

Bane made a long tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:42 left that put the Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) ahead to stay. After blocking a shot by Jared Butler, Bane then made a turnaround jumper before adding another 3 to make it 63-55 with just over three minutes left. That was part of a bigger 18-1 spurt that Bane had started with another 3-pointer.

Baylor (25-3, 14-2) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row. The Bears were the nation’s No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas (26-3, 15-1), which is a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.

This was only the third Big 12 game this season when Baylor, which is still in contention for its first Big 12 title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, trailed in the second half.

(At) Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida State 69: Freshman Al-Amir Dawes hit a twisting, driving bucket with a second left and Clemson toppled another highly ranked team, rallying past No. 6 Florida State.

Trent Forrest had put Florida State up by a point with a short jumper with 8.4 seconds left. Dawes then took the ball down the right side of the lane and flipped up the game-winning shot.

Florida State’s last-chance heave was way off the mark and gave the Tigers (15-13, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) another big win in their puzzling season that includes victories over then-No. 3 Duke and No. 5 Louisville.

Clemson overcame a 10-point lead in the second half. Dawes finished with 18 points.

Devin Vessell had 14 points to lead the Seminoles (24-5, 14-4), who saw their four-game win streak snapped.

Providence 58, (at) No. 12 Villanova 54: Luwane Pipkins scored 27 points to lead Providence to its fifth win over a Top 25 team this month, holding off No. 12 Villanova.

The Friars (17-12, 10-6) boosted their NCAA Tournament resume with a win in Philly where they led for the balance of the game. The Wildcats (22-7, 11-5) played their worst game of the season and were never really in it, missing 3-pointer after 3-pointer to shoot themselves out of a chance at a victory.

The Wildcats missed 21 of 24 3s when Jeremiah Robinson-Earl hit one that brought the Wildcats to 46-44 with 3:51 left and sent the crowd into a frenzy. The Friars hung tight, and overcame Nate Watson’s fifth foul, to keep the lead.

Pipkins buried a jumper to again stretch the lead and coach Ed Cooley’s team now has the most wins over ranked teams since the 1986-87 and 1990-91 teams also had five.

No. 13 Seton Hall 88, (at) Marquette 79: Myles Powell scored 28 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 26 as No. 13 Seton Hall built a big second-half lead and then held off Marquette.

Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3 Big East) led 44-35 at the half and extended the margin to 24 points midway through the final 20 minutes before Marquette rallied to 84-79 on a 3-pointer by Sacar Anim with 34 seconds left.

The Pirates took their biggest lead at 74-50 on a 3-pointer by Powell with 11:02 remaining, before Marquette (18-10, 8-8) climbed back with 10 consecutive points.

Oklahoma 73, (at) No. 20 West Virginia 62: Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points two days after undergoing surgery to repair a broken nose and Oklahoma boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over West Virginia.

Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) built a 21-point lead in the second half and cruised from there to complete a regular-season sweep of the reeling Mountaineers (19-10, 7-9).

Brady Manek added 15 points, Austin Reaves had 13 and Jamal Bieniemy 11 points for the Sooners. They broke a six-game road losing streak.

Texas 68, (at) No. 22 Texas Tech 58: Andrew Jones had a career-high 22 points and Texas scored the game’s last eight points over the final minute, stretching its winning streak to four games.

Royce Hamm Jr. had a putback layup to put Texas up 62-58 with 50 seconds left. Texas Tech then had a chance to cut the gap, but freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey’s dunk attempt ricocheted off the back of the rim. Matt Coleman III got the rebound and turned that into a fastbreak layup for the Longhorns (18-11, 8-8 Big 12).

The Red Raiders (18-11, 9-7), the Big 12 co-champions last season when they made it to the NCAA championship game, didn’t score again. Tech lost both of its games this week after getting back into the Top 25.

Courtney Ramey had all 12 of his points in the second half for the Longhorns, who are making a late push to get into the NCAA Tournament.

Ramsey led Texas Tech with 13 points, while Kevin McCullar had 12, Davide Moretti 11 and Terrance Shannon 10.