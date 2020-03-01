East Lansing — Nia Clouden scored 20 and Michigan State won for the fifth time in the last six, beating Penn State, 99-80, in the Big Ten regular-season finale at Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon.

Kayla Belles added 16 points and Taiyier Parks 13 for the Spartans (16-13, 9-9). With nine assists, Taryn McCutcheon broke Michigan State’s career assists record, previously held by Kristin Haynie (574). McCutcheon has 577.

Michigan State's Taryn McCutcheon (Photo: Robert Franklin, Associated Press)

For the Nittany Lions (7-22, 1-17), Kamaria McDaniel scored 27 and Siyeh Frazier 25.

Michigan State will be the No. 8 seed for the Big Ten tournament, opening against No. 9 Purdue at noon Thursday in Indianapolis.

More state women

No. 22 Indiana 78, (at) Michigan 60: Ali Patberg scored 21 — and led Indiana to its first win at Crisler Center since 2009.

Akienreh Johnson scored 16 with 14 rebounds to lead the Wolverines (19-10, 10-8), who shot 34 percent and were 3-of-14 from beyond the arc. Maddie Nolan and Naz Hillmon added 13 points each and Amy Dilk 12.

Jaelynn Penn added 14 points, Grace Berger 13 and Mackenzie Holmes 12 for Indiana (23-7, 13-5).

Michigan, a 7 seed, opens the Big Ten tournament against No. 10 Nebraska at 6:30 Thursday.

Big Ten men

(At) Illinois 67, Indiana 66: Ayo Dosunmu scored 17, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, to lead Illinois to a key and thrilling victory.

Dosunmu hit the 3-pointer with 1:28 left to put Illinois (20-9, 12-6) up 65-60.

Feliz scored 15 for Illinois and Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and six blocked shots.

Aljami Durham led Indiana (18-11, 8-10) with 13 points.

(At) Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 69: Brad Davison scored 20 and Brevin Pritzl 15 as Wisconsin (19-10, 12-6) rallied from a late deficit.

Daniel Oturu missed a heave from half court off a missed free throw that would’ve won it for Minnesota (13-5, 7-11).

Oturu led Minnesota with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Marcus Carr added 21 points.

Northwestern 81, (at) Nebraska 76 (OT): Miller Kopp scored 21 points and Northwestern scored seven straight to open OT then held off Nebraska (7-21, 2-16) to snap a 12-game skid. Nebraska is 7-22, 2-16.

Top 25 men

(At) St. John’s 91, No. 10 Creighton 71: Greg Williams Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 as St. John’s slowed down Creighton. Rasheem Dunn had 19 points, a career-high 10 assists and six rebounds for the Red Storm (15-14, 4-12 Big East).

(At) No. 25 Houston 68, Cincinnati 55: Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, Nate Hinton had 16 and Houston (22-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference)beat Cincinnati. Sasser, who scored 12 points in the second half, shot 8-of-16, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. Caleb Mills added 15 points for Houston, which moved back into a tie atop the American with Tulsa, one game ahead of Cincinnati (18-10, 11-5). Tre Scott had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Jarron Cumberland added 11 points for the Bearcats.

Tournament rundown

Horizon League

MEN

Tuesday

No. 7 Cleveland State (11-20) at No. 6 Oakland (13-18), 7

No. 8 Milwaukee (12-18) at No. 5 Youngstown State (17-14), 7

No. 9 IUPUI (7-24) at No. 4 UIC (15-16), 8

Thursday

Lowest seed remaining at No. 3 Green Bay (16-15), 8

Second-lowest seed remaining at highest seed remaining, 7

Monday, March 9

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

No. 1 Wright State (25-6) vs. lowest seed remaining, 7 (ESPNU)

No. 2 Northern Kentucky (21-19) vs. highest seed remaining, 9:30 (ESPN2)

Tuesday, March 10

Final, 7 (ESPN or ESPN2)

WOMEN

Tuesday

No. 9 Detroit Mercy (3-26) at No. 4 Northern Kentucky (18-11), 7

No. 8 Oakland (11-18) at No. 5 Milwaukee (14-15), 8

No. 7 Youngstown State (13-16) at No. 6 Cleveland State (19-10), 7

No. 10 UIC (3-26) at No. 3 Wright State (18-11), 7

Thursday

Highest seed remaining at lowest seed remaining, 7

Second-highest seed remaining at second-lowest seed remaining, 7

Monday, March 9

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

No. 1 IUPUI (21-8) vs. lowest seed remaining, noon

No. 2 Green Bay (18-12) vs. highest seed remaining, 2:30

Tuesday, March 10

Final, noon (ESPNU)

Big Ten women’s tournament

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday

No. 12 Wisconsin (11-18) vs. No. 13 Illinois (11-18), 2

No. 11 Minnesota (15-14) vs. No. 14 Penn State (7-22), 4:30

Thursday

No. 8 Michigan State (16-13) vs. No. 9 Purdue (17-13), noon

No. 5 Rutgers (21-8) vs. Wisconsin-Illinois, 2:30

No. 7 Michigan (19-10) vs. No. 10 Nebraska (17-12), 6:30

No. 6 Ohio State (18-11) vs. Minnesota-Penn State, 9

Friday

No. 1 Maryland (25-4) vs. Michigan State-Purdue, noon

No. 4 Indiana (23-7) vs. TBA, 2:30

No. 2 Northwestern (16-3) vs. Michigan-Nebraska, 6:30

No. 3 Iowa (23-6) vs. TBA, 9

Saturday

Semifinals, 6:30 and 9 (BTN)

Sunday

Final, 6 (ESPN2)