There's a problem when you get to the mountain top. There's only one way left to go.

Ferris State men's basketball coach Andy Brokema doesn't see it that way, though, after he led the Bulldogs to the Division II national championship two years ago.

Ferris State men's basketball coach Andy Bronkema has his team back in the national title picture. (Photo: Kevin T. McDermott, Ferris State)

"I haven't really sat down and answered that question to myself," Bronkema said during a recent phone conversation. "Basically, the way I view it is every year, every team is different. And you want them to reach their full potential.

"Sometimes, you're gonna have teams that the full potential maybe isn't the national championship.

"This year's team, you know, I'd say we could beat anybody on any night."

Ferris State (27-5) is back in the national discussion and starts its postseason journey Tuesday night at home against Northern Michigan (12-16) in the first round of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs won the outright league crown, are ranked third in their regional and 11th nationally. The regional ranking matters for the NCAA Tournament, which takes eight per region, so Ferris State is comfortably in, unless something goes completely haywire.

First thing's first, though — a Northern Michigan team that bounced Ferris in upset fashion from the first round of the GLIAC tournament a year ago, and cost the Bulldogs any hopes of making another NCAA Tournament. The teams have played two close regular-season games this year.

"I'm never comfortable," Bronkema said.

The ever-growing beard on his face says otherwise.

"OK," he said with a laugh, "I'm comfortable with that part of things."

Ferris State enters the GLIAC tournament having won seven of eight, and starting to come together on the court.

It's a unique team in that there's not necessarily a quote-unquote star, but several good players who can take over on any given night. This mix is preferable to a lot of college coaches, because if they're top-heavy and the "star" is struggling, it's tough to turn things in your favor to win a game.

Junior wing Walt Kelser, the nephew of the former Michigan State All-American, is among those very good players, in his first year at Ferris after transferring from Schoolcraft Community College. He red-shirted last year, and this year is averaging 17.1 points.

The Kelsers are regular visitors to Big Rapids.

"Yeah, he comes to a lot of games," Bronkema said of Greg Kelser, who finds the time amid his Pistons' television-analyst work with Fox Sports Detroit. "His family is very supportive of the Bulldogs."

Ferris State has perservered despite the early loss of junior guard Jaylin McFaddden, who suffered a torn ACL. He was a solid contributor as a freshman for the national-championship team.

Dorian Aluyi, a junior wing from Chicago, averages 12.1 points, and four others average more than 8.5 points.

In other words, they're positioned to get back to that mountain top, not that Bronkema is putting such pressure on his players. He wants folks around Big Rapids to understand, national championships don't exactly grow on trees.

That's why he was thrilled to see the nets cut down last week, for a GLIAC title.

"I don't want to undervalue that," said Bronkema, who's led Ferris State to six straight seasons of 20 wins or more, headlined by the 38-1 national-championship season. "Yeah, I've been fortunate in that I grew up in a small town (McBain) and all they do is win championships there, and then I went to Cornerstone and that's all they do there, and we've been fortunate recently to have the success here.

"But people get spoiled, man. I'm preaching, 'This might never happen again, so enjoy it, stay fired up.' You could go years and years working the same way, in the same manner, give the same effort and the same intensity, and never get one.

"We have great fans here, but man, they think it's going to happen every year."

It doesn't, of course. Ferris State was the first team from Michigan to win the Division II men's basketball championship.

Grand Valley State has been among the ranked teams this year, though recently dropped out. It needs a big showing this week to keep things alive.

The Wayne State men, at 12-20, didn't qualify for the GLIAC tournament, though the Wayne State women, at 15-13, did and open Tuesday at No. 3 Ferris State (21-7).

GLIAC men

Tuesday

►No. 6 Saginaw Valley State (16-12) at No. 3 Michigan Tech (20-8), 6

►No. 5 Davenport (19-11) at No. 4 Northwood (16-12), 7

►No. 8 Northern Michigan (12-16) at No. 1 Ferris State (27-5), 7:30

►No. 7 Ashland (17-11) at No. 2 Grand Valley State (22-6), 8

Saturday

►Ferris State-Northern Michigan vs. Northwood-Davenport, TBA

►Grand Valley State-Ashland vs. Michigan Tech-Saginaw Valley State, TBA

Sunday

►Final, TBA

GLIAC women

Tuesday

►No. 8 Saginaw Valley State (12-16) at No. 1 Ashland (28-0), 5:30

►No. 6 Wayne State (15-13) at No. 3 Ferris State (21-7), 5:30

►No. 7 Michigan Tech (11-16) at No. 2 Grand Valley State (26-2), 6

►No. 5 Northern Michigan (13-15) at No. 4 Parkside (15-13), 8

Saturday

►Ashland-Saginaw Valley State vs. Parkside-Northern Michigan, TBA

►Grand Valley State-Michigan Tech vs. Ferris State-Wayne State, TBA

Sunday

►Final, TBA

