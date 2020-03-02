During the final week of the regular season, Eastern Michigan is positioning itself for a run at the Mid-American Conference tournament championship.

The Eagles started the MAC season with seven straight losses, but things have changed quickly.

Yeikson Montero (Photo: EMU Athletics)

EMU is now playing as well as any team in the MAC. The Eagles’ 6-3 record in their last nine games matches the 6-3 marks of East co-leaders Akron (22-7, 12-4) and Bowling Green (21-8, 12-4), as well as West-leading Northern Illinois (17-12, 10-6).

Central Michigan – which had averaged 20 wins over the previous five years and sat atop the MAC West on Feb. 7 – has lost eight straight.

First the Eagles are trying to clinch homecourt advantage for the opening round of the MAC tournament, which gets underway next Monday.

How much has EMU improved? The Eagles (16-13, 6-10) swept their series with Central Michigan, 73-70 in Mount Pleasant back on Feb. 11 and then 67-63 Saturday in Ypsilanti when 6-foot-5 junior guard Yeikson Montero scored 17. He made three 3-pointers during a 21-4 run to turn a 59-46 deficit into the four-point win.

How crazy has the MAC been this season? On Saturday, Miami of Ohio (12-17, 5-11) – which sits last in the East – upset Bowling Green (73-55) while Western Michigan (12-17, 5-11) – which is last in the West – defeated Northern Illinois, 72-69.

Now, EMU will try to win the Michigan MAC championship with a rare sweep of both CMU and WMU. The Eagles, who dominated WMU 69-51 Feb. 15 in Ypsilanti when 7-0 senior Boubacar Toure made all eight shots from the field and scored 17, will face the Broncos Tuesday night in Kalamazoo before finishing the regular season Friday night in Toledo (15-14, 7-9 West). The Eagles defeated Toledo 61-57 on Feb. 1 in Ypsilanti.

“We’re playing good basketball in the second half of the MAC season and I’m impressed with our guys for continuing to stay motivated from where we were to where we are and continuing to believe that we could turn things around,” said EMU coach Rob Murphy. “We’re 6-3 in the last nine and the sad thing is we gave a few of those away that I felt we should have won (including a 59-58 loss at Akron Feb. 8, missing five free throws in final 38 seconds).

“The Michigan MAC rivalry is so important for us, so to have the opportunity to do it (sweep of both teams) would be great, but more importantly we want that victory for seeding. We have to go undefeated this week to host since we’re all bunched up. You don’t want to depend on anybody. If you split there’s a chance, but if you take care of business you guarantee it.”

The Eagles have averaged nine turnovers during their 6-3 run, a big improvement from the 19 they averaged during their 0-7 MAC start.

“That’s been huge for us,” Murphy said. “Also, we were shooting poorly from the free-throw line and the guys have stepped up and made free throws and taken care of the ball down the stretch in games now.”

Toure is averaging 11.1 points and 9.3 rebounds, shooting 66 percent from the field, and 6-8 junior forward Ty Groce (Ypsilanti Lincoln) is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Chips, Broncos are down

While the Eagles are gaining momentum, the same can’t be said for CMU or WMU.

The Chippewas (13-16, 6-10) were first in the MAC West in early February before a 65-60 loss at Buffalo on Feb. 7 started their recent eight-game losing streak heading into Tuesday’s game at Ball State (16-13, 9-7 West). They will play host to WMU on Friday.

CMU has continued to struggle with its 3-point shooting, once its strength, making just 4-of-17 in a 76-57 loss at Miami of Ohio Thursday, then 7-of-22 against EMU.

CMU senior David DiLeo is having a strong season (14.8 points, five rebounds), making 39.8 percent from 3-point range, but the Chippewas have made just 33.1 percent from deep range this season, down from 37.1 a year ago.

WMU – which finished 8-24 last season – is trying to avoid another 20-loss season, dropping five of its last six games.