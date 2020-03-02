There was a time, and not all that long ago, when longtime Oakland men's basketball coach Greg Kampe thought that this team, the 2019-20 squad, might rank among the top three he's ever coached.

Then he lost his entire backcourt to the transfer portal, with point guard Braden Norris moving to Loyola-Chicago and guard Jaevin Cumberland to Cincinnati.

"Different is a really good word," Kampe said Monday night.

Oakland finished the regular season 13-18, and 8-10 in the Horizon League — putting the Golden Grizzlies in the bottom half of the conference standings for the first time in well over a decade.

Amazingly, Oakland still did enough down the stretch to secure a home game to start the Horizon League tournament, a 6 seed hosting No. 7 Cleveland State (11-20) at Rochester's O'rena at 7 Tuesday night.

Quarterfinals are Thursday, with the tournament moving to Indianapolis for the semifinals Monday and the championship game Tuesday, March 10.

The move to Indianapolis ends a four-year run of the tournament being in Detroit.

"It's been a long time since we didn't finish in the top half of the league," Kampe said. "You know, once we got humming (as a program), a bad year was fourth place.

"To be sitting there (this year) at 3-9 (Horizon) and 8-17 (overall) (in mid-February), sitting there like that is new ground for us. We were trying to remain positive."

The Golden Grizzlies stayed positive, and got some positive results, closing with five wins in its last six games entering the Horizon League tournament.

They still have serious point-guard issues, but getting Detroit native and Cleveland State transfer Rashad Williams eligible for the second half of the season has been huge.

He struggled at first, then broke out with 37 points in a win over rival Detroit Mercy at Calihan Hall on Jan. 31.

"The first three or four games, (Williams) played awful. We were trying to run stuff him, all new plays, we hadn't had time to practice him," Kampe said. "All the stuff you do in October and November, we were trying to do over again in January in league games, and do a crash course.

"It took a few games. He wanted to win so bad."

So bad, in fact, that Williams, despite having the option to redshirt and get a full final season in 2020-21, opted to play the second semester.

He's been a steadying hand for a wildly young team — one, in fact, that entering tonight only a handful of players on the roster who've experienced a postseason game at the Division I level.

Williams, in 13 games of action, has averaged 20.2 points, followed by redshirt senior forward Xavier Hill-Mais, a first-team Horizon League selection Monday after he averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds.

The regular season included 12 one-possession games, with Oakland losing 10 of them, including several on shots at the buzzer.

One night after another, it seemed, Kampe and the coaching staff had to pick up the pieces in a shattered locker room, until things finally got right in the last couple weeks.

Now, the new season starts Tuesday.

"We've spent the year preparing for this, because we knew with 10 new players and just three upperclassmen, there were going to be a lot of potholes along the way," Kampe said. "It was all going to come down to this tournament.

"And they know that this is it."

Detroit Mercy was ruled ineligible for the Horizon League tournament, because of an NCAA penalty for substandard academic reports, albeit grades that predated any coaches are players on the current roster.

On the women's side, Oakland (11-18), playing without head coach Jeff Tungate as he recovers from back surgery, opens at Milwaukee (14-15) at 8 on Tuesday, and Detroit Mercy (3-26) is at Northern Kentucky (18-11) at 7.

