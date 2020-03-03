They’ve each appeared in Marquette’s starting lineup just once this season.

You’ll hardly ever see them "go off," or completely steal the show. There’s no draft buzz.

But even if their number isn’t called with the game on the line, former Detroit high school basketball stars Jamal Cain (Cornerstone Heath & Technology) and Greg Elliott (East English Village) long have understood that there’s still a major impact to be had from being a big "energy guy,” as the Golden Eagles chase down a spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Marquette's Greg Elliott, a former Detroit East English Village standout, is averaging 4.9 points per game for the Golden Eagles. (Photo: Aaron Gash, Associated Press)

”If it’s just making someone laugh who’s having a bad day, telling someone, ‘Next play, you got it,’ that’s been my role,” Cain said. “Being the energy guy and trying to keep guys involved. Not trying to have guys think about themselves, just trying to keep guys external instead of internal.”

Markus Howard is the nation's leading scorer at 27.6 points per game, but he's one of 10 players averaging more than 10 minutes per game for Marquette (18-10, 8-8 Big East), an experienced team that’s strengthened by its depth, and even more so by its camaraderie.

Concentrating on those virtues seems ultra important for the Golden Eagles right now. Marquette stumbled for the fourth time in its last five games on Saturday, an 88-79 home loss to the conference’s top squad, Seton Hall, now ranked No. 8 in the country.

The team’s tough stretch hasn’t caused anybody to panic, even with March here. Marquette made the NCAA Tournament a season ago with considerably less experience, now containing a core of leaders that makes the recent stretch of bumpy road feel temporary.

“The way our season is, you can’t dwell on it,” said Elliott, a 6-foot-3 guard. “Overall, we’ve been playing well. We hit a rough patch, but we’ve still got to continue this process.”

Cain and Elliott are major players in helping harmonize levity with focus.

“Both of them bring a positive energy to practice and games, each and every day,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “They’re amazing teammates, they’re hard workers, and they make you feel good when you’re around them.”

The two have known each other since seventh grade and frequently joked about playing in college together during their time in the AAU circuit, but never expected it to become a reality — though Cain helped spearhead Elliott’s commitment.

“You find your group of friends that you’re always around, and Jamal was always that guy for me,” Elliott said. “Once he committed, and once Marquette started recruiting me at the start of basketball season … that’s when Jamal started doing his recruiting pitch.”

The pitch was simple: Come to Marquette, where he and U-D Jesuit star Ike Eke would make a town along Wisconsin’s side of Lake Michigan feel like home.

Eke later would have his career cut short after a second back surgery in January 2019, but an immediate connection between the Detroit products helped pave the way for what was to come.

Cain and Elliott were approached on their first team picture day to do a comedic video series interviewing teammates and giving an inside look at the program. Three years later, it’s still going strong — and so is the raging debate: Is it the Greg and Jamal Show, or the Jamal and Greg Show?

“They just wanted two guys that could get outside of themselves, and get the team talking,” said Cain, a 6-7 forward. “Seeing the type of energy it brought to the team and the program, we just wanted to give the fans of our team something to look forward to when it’s time to have that laugh, or that, ‘OK, what’s going on in the Marquette organization?’”

Still, they’ve had very different journeys since arriving from the same city in the fall of 2017. Elliott has battled through multiple injuries; he was forced to redshirt his sophomore season and has played at partial strength in 2019-20. Despite taking on a depth role this season where he averages just 4.9 points in 19.1 minutes a night, his ceiling remains high.

“I’m anxious for him to get to full strength so people can see how good he actually is,” Wojciechowski said of the former Michigan Mr. Basketball finalist.

Marquette's Jamal Cain (23) is averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.4 minutes this year. Cain starred at Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology. (Photo: Matt Slocum, Associated Press)

Cain, averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.4 minutes this year, played his full sophomore season, but even the most attentive viewers may have missed his presence. He had his minutes reduced to more than half of what he’s averaged in his freshman and junior years.

“I had to learn from not playing, and just know that the bigger picture at hand is for the team to win,” Cain said. “Just me taking on that role was something I had to get used to, had to crack that tough mental stage for me.”

Of course, it helped that his good buddy and teammate was there every step of the way. Elliott had similar struggles early on in his career, his frustration mitigated by the security of feeling at home.

“Freshman year was tough,” Elliott said. “But I had Jamal and it was a deeper relationship, like it wasn’t just my teammate, I think of Jamal as one of my brothers, so whenever I had a bad day or a bad practice, I had someone to talk to, and vice versa.”

All of that has translated to a squad that’s fully comfortable in whatever part they’re enlisted to play. As Marquette pushes forward into its most important stretch of the season, Cain and Elliott are just two of many that are sacrificing a larger role to make sure the spotlight shines on all of the Golden Eagles.

“It’s a fun brand of basketball to me because on any given night, you can have somebody go off and carry us to a victory,” Elliott said. “It feels good because I love seeing my teammates succeed no matter who it is, what day it is. I’m just happy regardless that my teammates do what they did, because they put the work in.

“We all put the work in.”

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.