Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of March 2
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of March 2, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of March 2, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Terrance Williams, Associated Press
1. Michigan State (20-9, 12-6) – The Spartans enter the final week of the season still a game behind Maryland for first place in the Big Ten, however, the last week reminded everyone why they were the preseason favorite to begin with. A dominant second half closed out a win over Iowa, followed by a complete 40 minutes to hand Maryland its first home loss, have MSU on a roll as it heads to Penn State on Tuesday before closing at home against Ohio State. Last week: 5. Terrance Williams, Associated Press
2. Maryland (23-6, 13-5) – The Terrapins now have lost two of three after getting handled at home by Michigan State, and they’re one low-percentage 3-pointer in the final seconds at Minnesota from having lost three straight and being in a tie for first place. They’ll get another chance to clinch a share on Tuesday but will have to win at Rutgers, a team desperate for a win, before closing at home against Michigan. Last week: 1. Terrance Williams, Associated Press
3. Iowa (20-9, 11-7) – The Hawkeyes have won three of four, the only loss coming last week at Michigan State. It’s hardly a bad loss, though the second half was ugly for Iowa as Luka Garza (pictured) was limited to just eight points. Getting a share of the title is a longshot now as the Hawkeyes will have to win at homes against Purdue and at Illinois, and hope Maryland falls on its face. Last week: 2. Al Goldis, Associated Press
4. Illinois (20-9, 12-6) – The Fighting Illini have won four in a row, taking advantage of a favorable schedule down the stretch by getting wins this week at Northwestern and at home against Indiana. The closing week will get much tougher for Brad Underwood’s crew, as they head to Ohio State on Thursday before closing the season Sunday at home against Iowa. Last week: 6. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
5. Ohio State (20-9, 10-8) – The Buckeyes are starting to look more like the team from early in the season that rolled through non.conference play. They’ve won five of their last six, capping another impressive week by pulling away late to beat Michigan at home on Sunday. The final week will be no piece of cake, as the Buckeyes look to muck up the race by facing Illinois at home on Thursday before heading to Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 7. Paul Vernon, Associated Press
6. Wisconsin (19-10, 12-6) – Just a few weeks back, not many would have expected the Badgers to be one game out of first place heading into the final week of the season. But, here they are after hanging on to beat Minnesota on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory. Their schedule to close is favorable as they get Northwestern at home before finishing at Indiana. Last week: 8. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
7. Penn State (21-8, 11-7) – It’s been a rough go lately for the Nittany Lions, one that could have been worse if not for a last-second win over Rutgers early in the week. It’s the only victory in the last four games for Penn State as it’s limping to the finish. They have a chance to jump back into second place with Michigan State coming to town on Tuesday before heading to Northwestern on Saturday to wrap up the season. Last week: 4. Cliff Jette, Associated Press
8. Michigan (18-11, 9-9) – What a difference a week makes. Last Saturday, the Wolverines had just beaten Purdue handily on the road for their fifth straight win and had some folks out there talking about Final Four runs. A week later, they’ve lost two in a row, starting with a home defeat at the hands of Wisconsin before falling at Ohio State. They get a chance to right the ship Thursday at home against Nebraska before heading to Maryland for the finale. Last week: 3. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
9. Rutgers (18-11, 9-9) – Once an NCAA Tournament lock, the Scarlet Knights are scrambling down the stretch to solidify that spot. They’ve won just twice in the last eight games, including a heartbreaker at Penn State last week after rallying to take the lead in the final minute. They host Maryland on Wednesday before heading to Purdue to close the season. They’ll almost certainly need to win at least one to still feel like they’re in good shape. Last week: 9. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
10. Purdue (15-14, 8-10) – The Boilermakers were able to halt a four-game skid this week by beating rival Indiana at home, but that run of losses has them on the outside looking in at this point when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. They travel to Iowa on Wednesday before hosting Rutgers on Saturday, two games they must win to still have an outside shot headed into next week’s Big Ten tournament. Last week: 11. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
11. Indiana (18-11, 8-10) – After winning two in a row to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume, the Hoosiers dropped two road games this week to Purdue and Illinois, likely landing them right back on the tournament bubble. Two wins over the final week would be big as the Hoosiers finish at home, welcoming Minnesota and Wisconsin to Assembly Hall. Last week: 10. Holly Hart, Associated Press
12. Minnesota (13-15, 7-11) – It’s been the same story all season for the Golden Gophers. They’ve been in nearly every game they’ve played, but they simply haven’t been able to close the deal. It was no more evident than the collapse at home last week to Maryland and now any shot at an NCAA Tournament bid likely will rely on running the table next week in Indianapolis for the conference tournament. Last week: 12. Hannah Foslien, Associated Press
13. Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) – If only the Wildcats could have played Nebraska all season. A 12-game skid came to an end on Sunday as the ‘Cats went to Lincoln and beat the Huskers in overtime to sweep the season series. Both conference victories this season for the Wildcats have come at the expense of the Huskers. Last week: 14. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
14. Nebraska (7-22, 2-16) – The Cornhuskers couldn’t solve Northwestern this season, which means they’ll likely be the No. 14 seed for next week’s conference tournament. It’s almost hard to fathom how they beat both Purdue and Iowa early in the season, but now the Huskers head into the final week of the season on a 14-game losing skid. Last week: 13. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
    Piscataway, N.J. — Rutgers has inched a little closer to its first NCAA Tournament berth in almost three decades.

    Jacob Young came off the bench and scored 17 points and the Scarlet Knights claimed their fourth-ranked victim at home with a 78-67 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday night.

    The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Rutgers (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) and it was their school record 18th win home this season, tops in the nation. It includes wins over Seton Hall, Penn State and Illinois, who were ranked at the time and still are.

    Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell refuses to talk about The Tournament or getting over the hump, insisting his focus is now on the regular-season finale at Purdue.

    “We have won a lot of games in the best league in the country,” Pikiell said. “We have had the No. 1 schedule in the country, not just in the league, the last seven or eight games. We won against a lot of really good teams. This is another one today. We have one more with Purdue and then the conference tournament.”

    If there is a knock on Rutgers it is the the team’s record on the road. It is 1-10 away from the RAC.

    Gio Baker, who added 11 points for Rutgers, is not sure what the NCAA Tournament selection committee thinks about the Scarlet Knights.

    “We feel like we are good enough,” Baker said. “I don’t know if we have done enough but we feel like we belong in the tournament. We have the talent with the right team and the right mindset. But we still have more games left.”

    Maryland coach Mark Turgeon believes Rutgers should get a bid. The Terps (23-7, 13-6) certainly will despite three losses in their last four games.

    “We don’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Turgeon said. “We know who we are. We didn’t get to 23-5 by not being a good basketball team playing a Top-10 schedule in the country. It’s just that this last 72 hours has not gone so well. I love my team. We’re going to bounce back, but we just didn’t have it tonight. Give Rutgers credit.”

    Montez Mathis added 15 points for Rutgers, which 49% from the field, including 7 of 16 from long range.

    Jalen Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland. Anthony Cowan added 19 points for the Terps, who shot an atrocious 6 of 32 from 3-point range, including 2 of 16 in the first half.

    Young helped break the game open early, hitting his first four shots to ignite a 15-4 spurt that allowed the Scarlet Knights to open a 19-8 lead.

    “My coach just tells me to stay ready and be the spark,” Young said.

    Cowan and Smith helped the Terps stay close, eventually going to the locker room down 35-29.

    The second half was all Rutgers. It hit 10 of its first 14 shots and led by as many as 21 points. Maryland held the lead for less than a minute in the game and only made it close in garbage time.

    The game ended with Rutgers fans on the court celebrating a win that had major tournament implications.

    Coupled with No. 16 Michigan State’s win over No. 20 Penn State, the Terps are tied for first place in the conference with one game to go. No. 23 Illinois and No. 24 Wisconsin can move into a first-place tie with wins on Wednesday and Thursday.

    The Scarlet Knights are 4-4 in games against AP Top 25 teams and they can taste their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since the 1990-91 season. That was the last year Rutgers won 10 games in a league, going 14-4 in the Atlantic 10.

    State men

    (At) Oakland 80, Cleveland State 59: Xavier Hill-Mais had 26 points and 12 rebounds as Oakland routed Cleveland State in the first round of the Horizon Conference tournament. Oakland will play at third-seeded Green Bay on Thursday night.

    Daniel Oladapo had 19 points for Oakland (14-18). Tray Maddox Jr. added 17 points. Rashad Williams had 14 points. Algevon Eichelberger had 17 points for the Vikings (11-21). Torrey Patton added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Deante Johnson had 10 points.

    (At) Ball State 85, Central Michigan 68: Tahjai Teague scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Ball State beat Central Michigan.

    Rob Montgomery and Dallas Morgan scored 19 points apiece for Central Michigan (16-17, 6-11), which lost its ninth straight and entered the game tied for fifth in conference standings. David DiLeo had 11 points and seven rebounds.

    Kyle Mallers scored 15 points and Ishmael El-Amin added 12 for Ball State (17-13, 10-7), which led 41-25 at halftime and held the Chippewas to 38% shooting (23 of 60). Luke Bumbalough had 11 points.

    (At) Western Michigan 70, Eastern Michigan 54: Brandon Johnson had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Western Michigan beat Eastern Michigan.

    Johnson hit 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

    Michael Flowers had 12 points and seven assists for Western Michigan (13-17, 6-11 Mid-American Conference). Rafael Cruz Jr. added 10 points. B. Artis White had six rebounds.

    Ty Groce had 11 points for the Eagles (16-14, 6-11). Darion Spottsville added 10 points as did Yeikson Montero.

    State women

    (At) Northern Kentucky 94, Detroit Mercy 47: Northern Kentucky doubled the score on Detroit Mercy, sending the Titans to a quick exit from the Horizon Tournament. Markyia McCormick and Zoey Oates led Detroit Mercy with 12 points each.

    (At) Milwaukee 73, Oakland 65: Sydney Staver scored 16, Brandi Bisping 14 and Lizzie Odegard 14 for No. 5-seed Milwaukee (15-15), which dispatched Oakland from the Horizon tournament. Jalisha Terry had 13 points while Alona Blackwell and Kahlaijah Dean each had 11 the Golden Grizzlies (11-19). 

